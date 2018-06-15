Openings and Closings: Grub Burger Bar Goes West

Grub Burger Bar, the popular fast casual import from College Station, will be going into two new locations on Houston's west side, according to an announcement from Capital Retail Properties, a commercial brokerage and development firm.

Plans are for a 3,690-square-foot space between Memorial City and CityCentre on Interstate 10 and Attingham Drive, and another 4,000 square feet in Kelly Green in the Energy Corridor on interstate 10 at Greenhouse Road. The restaurants offer burgers, shakes, salads and sandwiches for all ages, as well as craft cocktails, beer and spiked shakes (but not for the kids).

An August debut is planned for the Memorial site, previously the location of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers. In Katy the Grub Burger Bar will be an expansion of a new retail complex sue to open in early spring 2019.

Goodnight Hospitality's three partners (Left to right: David Keck, Felipe Riccio, Peter McCarthy). Photo by Julie Sofer

As Mai Pham reported earlier this week, the Goodnight Hospitality team — master sommelier David Keck and partners Felipe Riccio and Peter McCarthy — have plans to put three distinct new Goodnight Hospitality concepts: Montrose Cheese and Wine, what Keck describes as “Montrose’s first cheese shop;” Rosie Cannonball, a casual European-style eatery with a wood-burning oven; and March, a 28-seat tasting menu restaurant and showcase for Riccio’s culinary talents and Keck’s wine mastery.

Having the retail sales component at Montrose Cheese and Wine means they'll be allowed to sell wines, for instance, that were showcased at a wine dinner, Keck says. Keck and Riccio will work with Lindsay Schechter of Houston Dairymaids on a list of cheeses to complement what Keck describes as an independent wine shop-style “highly curated selection of small production wines.”

The three concepts will be rolled out sequentially, beginning with Montrose Cheese and Wine in late 2018, Rosie Cannonball in first quarter of 2019, and March in late summer to early fall of 2019.

Good news in Katy. According to Community Impact, the 2018 Harvest Festival that had to be canceled will take place after all. Community Impact reported the mayor, Chuck Brawner, said the city would take on the cost of the festival that celebrates Katy's agricultural heritage.

According to Community Impact, the bakery Sweets in the Sky opens today at 4747 Highway 6, in Missouri City. It's also starting off with a Father's Day special. It will offer cakes and cupcakes an later in July plans a cake decorating class.

Over in the Spring/Klein area, Community Impact reports that Beat Taco plans to open by June 25 at 8921 Louetta in Spring. The Mexican fusion restaurant will offer salads and all sorts of tacos including cilantro lime shrimp and barbacoa.