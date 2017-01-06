Openings & Closings: Beaver’s West & Riel Are Finally Open and Year End Wrap-Up of 2016

EXPAND The spicy hot hen served on coleslaw is available on Beaver West's menu starting January 2. Photo courtesy of Beaver's West

For all those eager beavers out there, the wait is over, Beaver’s West, 6025 Westheimer, opened in the Galleria area on January 2 after months of drool-worthy posts on social media. Executive Chef Arash Kharat (better known in the pop-up scene as “SpaceCityCowboy”) has been teasing fans with pictures of golden-fried goodness and barbecue that will be available on the southern-inspired menu. Along with Kevin Bryant (Eleven XI) and Mike Sammons (13 Celsius, Mongoose versus Cobra, and Weights + Measures), the kitchen and beverage dream team has put together an exciting and meat-heavy menu for hungry Houstonians.

In the former site of Te House of Tea at 1927 Fairview in Montrose, Chef Ryan LaChaine’s restaurant, Riel opened this week on January 3. According to a release, diners can expect to find unique dishes such as gulf flounder karaage, tourtière (a French-Canadian meat pie), and a Texas BLT topped with blue crab.

The unique “modern-American” menu reflects LaChaine’s diverse background of Ukrainian roots, a French-Canadian upbringing and an appreciation for Texas fare. The restaurant seats 65 and according to Eater Houston, opening hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday & Saturday.

A reader’s tip informed us that a new Kung Fu Tea House is under construction at 6250 Highway 6, suite B. A quick check on its website shows that the Sugar Land store is coming soon. This will be the sixth location to open in Houston and the surrounding suburbs. Kung Fu Tea House is known for its milk teas and tapioca drinks.

Houston Streetwise posted photos of new signage on a bar in Washington back in October. Over the weekend, a reader drove by the new Clutch Bar at 5334 Washington in the Heights and reported that the Dallas-based joint is now open. Clutch is a restaurant and sports bar judging from the Dallas location’s menu, which includes typical bar fare like wings, tacos and nachos along with more not-so-typical choices like pecan-crusted salmon, skewers and specialty flatbreads. (The link to the Houston location’s menu was not working at print time.)

Luca Manfè, winner of MasterChef season four, announced the closure of The Lucky Fig after December 31. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Masterchef winner Luca Manfè is putting his gourmet Italian food truck in park for good. According to Houston Food Finder, Manfe announced that after December 31, The Lucky Fig will no longer be operating due to a “laundry list of problems.” He will stay in Houston and continue his catering business, Dinner with Luca Catering Service.

For any customers with Lucky Fig gift certificates, the Craft Burger Truck (owned by friend, Shannen Tune) will honor them at the Deacon Baldy’s Bar & Food Trucks Park at 5447 FM 1488 in Magnolia.

On December 27, the Houston Chronicle reported the shuttering of the casual beachfront Ocean Grille & Beach Bar at 1228 Seawall in Galveston. The laid -back diner seemed to be a favorite for island visitors, but the article mentioned that owner Randall Petitt said that “despite a busy summer and fall, the restaurant didn't meet expectations.” The business has been sold to new investors who plan to rebrand and reopen sometime in 2017.

A representative of Galiana's Bakery and Cafe, 24110 Northwest Freeway, suite 500, told the Houston Press that the restaurant’s opening has been pushed back to mid-February. Back in August, the Press reported that the café would be ready by winter of 2016 as per a press release. The Mexican-inspired menu will feature artisan breads, international pastries and desserts, and an exceptionally fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch menu.

The Chronicle reported that the Flying Saucer Pie Company at 436 West Crosstimbers is open again after temporarily closing on December 8 because of equipment issues. KHOU reported that pie fans were unable to order pies this past Christmas when all dough production was halted temporarily. As of December 27, a Facebook post announced that the pies are available again. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until they sell out of pies.

An artist's rendering of the dining area inside Krisp. The restaurant will open by the end of January. Photo courtesy of Krisp

Expect to see a new chicken sandwich joint from local Chef Ben McPherson soon. The former chef of Prohibition and Batanga is planning to open Krisp Bird & Batter at 5922 Richmond Avenue. Eater Houston reported seeing a preliminary test kitchen menu, renderings of the space and shots of the food on the new Krisp Facebook page. McPherson told the Press that his new restaurant will be open by the end of January and will feature “pasture-raised chicken along with salads made from locally grown vegetables we source from our favorite farms,” as well as items like K.F.C. (Korean fried chicken), waffle fries and tater tots.

Zayed’s Mediterranean Grill is opening in City Centre at the corner of Beltway 8 and Sorella Court, next to neighbors, Chipotle and Sweet Paris. As per a press release, the restaurant will feature grilled meats and fresh vegetables, focusing on organic, green and gluten-free items, plus catering and delivery. The opening date is unknown at this time.

A tip from In the Know Houston reported that Absolve Wine Lounge at 920 Studemont, suite 150, has closed. A December 19 post on its Facebook page said:

After seven wonderful years, Absolve Wine Lounge will be closing its doors, effective immediately. The leasehold space has been assigned to another wine enthusiast who plans to bring an exciting new concept to the spot. Be on the lookout for Ogun Art & Wine, opening very soon.

That being said, welcome Ogun Art & Wine into the Shops at Memorial Heights space vacated by Absolve Wine Lounge. The tagline on its website reads: A gathering place for exceptional art and wine experiences. Looks like the cocktail and food menu are still up and the venue is more of a private hosting space for meetings, celebrations and receptions.

A new Asian restaurant featuring Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine opened at 510 Gray a couple of weeks ago, as per the Chronicle. Maba Pan-Asian Diner offers Asian food with a twist, says its website. The menu features dishes like whole lemongrass tilapia, General Tso’s chicken and pork banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich). Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A post on the Westchase District Business Facebook page announced that two new Japanese restaurants will be opening this summer. Daiso and Kula Revolving Sushi Bar will be moving into the Market at Westchase, on the southwest corner of Westheimer and Wilcrest.

Many of the popular Creole Frenchy’s fried chicken stores in the Houston area may be closing soon. ABC13 reported that there is a “contract dispute between the Frenchy’s company and one of its franchise owners.” Impacted locations are unknown at this time.

This past year, many heavy-hitters closed-up shop, while the city of Houston was busy revving up for the 51st Super Bowl with a ton of new restaurants and bars. Here’s a list of all the openings, closings and other changes in the Houston food scene we reported in 2016.

Reported as opened or planned to open:

1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza, 18032 Saturn in Nassau Bay - reported in May 2016

Abuelo's, 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1020 - February 2017

ALDI, 6751 Bissonnet - reported in June 2016

ALDI, 8650 Barker Cypress - reported in July 2016

Alma Latina, 2203 North Shepherd (re-opened after fire) - reported in July 2016

Amorino Gelato, 4444 Westheimer - September 1, 2016

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 510 Smith Ranch in Pearland - reported in May 2016

Argentina Gelato, 1100 South Wilcrest - reported in May 2016

Arthur Ave Italian American, 1111 Studewood - reported in July 2016

Atlas Pub, 5102 Washington - grand opening in December 2016

Avenu Coffee, 6211 Edloe, inside Avenu Fit - early September 2016

Bacon Brothers – Public House, Sugar Land Town Square - December 2016 *has not opened

Bananas Thai Cuisine, 15556 FM 529 - reported in March 2016

Bar Bleu, 2506 Robinhood - reported in July 2016

Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar, inside Four Seasons Hotel - January 2017

BB's Café, 1275 Eldridge Parkway - winter 2017

BB's Cafe, 9719 West Broadway in Pearland - reported in June 2016

Bebidas, Juice, Coffee & Bites, 2606 Edloe - December 2016

Big City Wings, 10903 Jones - reported in May 2016

Biggio's, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Blaze Pizza, 1507 West Bay Area in Webster - November 18, 2016

Blind Pig, 11920 Westheimer - November 19, 2016

Bonchon, 24437 Katy Freeway in Katy - reported in May 2016

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer - fall 2016 *has not opened

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella - August 8, 2016

Branch Craft Beer & Foodery, 7710 Long Point - early spring 2017

Brasserie 1895, 607 South Friendswood - reported in July 2016

Brisket House, 3301 Cypress Creek - reported in April 2016

Brookstreet Bar-B-Que, 2600 Montrose - reported in June 2016

Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 14131 Mueschke - reported in April 2016

Buda Juice, 2437 University - fall 2016

Buldogies, 14543 Highway 105 - reported in July 2016

Burger Joint, 2002 North Shepherd - Spring 2017

Burgerim, The Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress - early January 2017

Cafeza, 1720 Houston Avenue - mid September 2016

Caffé Bene, 1201 Fannin - reported in January 2016

Cajun House, 6015 Hillcroft - reported in April 2016

Cajun Outlaws, 11650 Jones - reported in May 2016

Cajun Stop, 24230 Kuykendahl - reported in July 2016

Canard, 4721 North Main - reported in March 2016

Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd - reported in June 2016

Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum - October 21, 2016

Carl's Jr, 9599 South Main - November 18, 2016

Centurion Lounge, George Bush Intercontinental Airport - reported in June 2016

Chai Shai, 10581 South Highway 6 - October 22, 2016

Cheese Bar, 9945 Barker Cypress - reported in May 2016

Cheese Course Bistro & Cheese Market, 1001 McKinney - August 2016

Chick-fil-A Food Truck - December 15, 2016

Chi'Lantro, undetermined location - sometime in 2018

Chop Ice Cream, 11200 Broadway, suite 1050 - August 27, 2016

Chowpatty Express, 1420 South Mason - reported in March 2016

ChristoMio Coffee Bar, 2523 Quenby - unknown date

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping - reported in July 2016

Cobblestone Market Café, 14838 East Park Row - September 12, 2016

Concrete Cowboy, 5317 Washington - reported in January 2016

Conservatory, 1010 Prairie - reported in April 2016

Cooking Girl, 636 Highway 6, suite 100 - December 25, 2016

Cork & Tap, 1035 North Shepherd inside of Kroger - reported in July 2016

Corner Bakery Café, 10420 Louetta Road #120 - August 29, 2016

Cousins Maine Lobster, Bernie’s Backyard, 22314 Interstate 45 North - mid October 2016

Cousins Maine Lobster, Deacon Baldy’s in Magnolia at 5447 FM 1488 Road - mid October 2016

Cowboy Chicken, 20702 Katy Freeway - reported in March 2016

Cowboys & Indians Indo-Tex Kitchen,1901 Taft - October 31

Craft Burger, food truck - reported in March 2016

Creamistry, 5000 Westheimer - reported in July 2016

Crown Seafood Restaurant, 10796 Bellaire - reported in January 2016

Cueva, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - January 16, 2017

Current/ SideBar, 2 Waterway Square Place - reported in March 2016

Daddy O’s Pizza, 861 Dairy Ashford - late November 2016 *Has not opened

Daily Juice, 811 Louisiana - reported in June 2016

Daiquiri Time Out (DTO), 2701 Market in Galveston - reported in July 2016

Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire - end of August, 2016

Denny’s, 8401 Westheimer - October 5, 2016

Desi Express, 5838 New Territory in Sugar Land - reported in June 2016

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet, 17695 Tomball Parkway - unknown date

Dizzy Kaktus, 301 Main - December 12, 2016

Dolce Neve, 4721 North Main - January 2017

Down the Road Burgers & Brews, 41902 FM 1774 in Magnolia - mid October 2016

Edgar's Hermano, 1700 Smith - reported in April 2016

Edison, 4203 Edison Street - October 20, 2016

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale - reported in January 2016

El Gato Coffeehouse, 508 Pecore - April or May 2017

El Rey, 219 West 28th - unknown date at this time

El Tiempo Cantina, 21810 Kingsland - reported in March 2016

El Vaso Loko, 5528 Airline - reported in March 2016

Elevation Burger, 6825 South Fry - reported in February 2016

Ellis Brothers BBQ, undetermined location - unknown date

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, 2400 Mid Lane, suite 100 - October 3, 2016

Enoteca Rossa Ristorante Italiano, 4566 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016

Eureka Heights Brewing, 941 West 18th - mid October 2016

Express Rolls, 4848 Beechnut - reported in April 2016

Express Rolls, 919 Milam - reported in March 2016

Fadi’s Kitchen, 10403 Katy Freeway, suite 150 - September 22, 2016

Fajita Pete's, 11022 Spring Cypress Road - November 20, 2016

Fajitas A Go Go, 5404 Kirby - reported in April 2016

Field & Tides, 705 East 11th - updated opening to January 2017

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer in Galleria - fall 2017

Filipino Cuisine, 10950 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016

First Watch Daytime Café, 20220 Katy Freeway - December 12, 2016

FIX Coffee Bar, 415 Westheimer - June 2016

FM Burger, 1112 Shepherd - end of 2016 *has not opened

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 21420 Kuykendahl - fall 2016

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2620 Pearland Parkway, Pearland - spring 2017

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 4637 E Sam Houston Pkwy South, Pasadena - early 2017

Frio Hill Country Grill, 16410 Mueschke, Cypress - November 2016

FRIOS Gourmet Pops, 18318 University, Sugar Land - August 2016

Fusion Taco , 4706 North Main - January 2017

Galiana's Bakery and Cafe, 24110 Northwest Freeway, Suite 500 - February 2017

Garage Car Detail & Hookah Lounge, 1818 West Dallas - mid November 2016

General Public, 797 Sorella Court, Suite 118 - August 12, 2016

Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker - reported in March 2016

Ginza, 12728 Grant - reported in March 2016

Golden Chick, 8910 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Golden Corral, 27940 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg - November 28, 2016

Gong Cha, 9889 Bellaire - August 2016

Good Dog, 1312 West Alabama - October 15, 2016

Govinda’s Vegetarian Restaurant, 1320 West 34th - reported in July 2016

Grand Imperial Chinese Restaurant, 27131 Cinco Ranch - reported in April 2016

Grazia Italian Kitchen, 1001 Pineloch - reported in July 2016

Green Lane, 10455 Briar Forest - mid October 2016

Grimaldi's, 1318 Baybrook - reported in February 2016

Grotto, 1001 Avenida de las Americas - January 2017

Grove Donut Truck, food truck - reported in February 2016

Gyro King, 9203 Highway 6 South - reported in March 2016

H.S. Green, 5092 Richmond - reported in March 2016

Halal Guys, 10111 Louetta Road - mid November 2016

Halal Guys, 3821 Farnham - reported in January 2016

Hamburgers by Gourmet, 1360 NASA 1 Parkway - reported in April 2016

Han Kook Kwan, 9140 Bellaire, suite B - early August 2016

Haner's Bakery & Sausage, 611 West Main in Tomball - reported in March 2016

Harborside Mercantile, 2021 The Strand in Galveston - reported in February 2016

Harold's Tap Room, 350 West 19th - reported in May 2016

Hello Tealicious, 969 East Nasa Parkway - reported in June 2016

Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson - reported in May 2016

High Dive, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Holler Brewing, 2206 Edwards, suite A - mid November 2016

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer - reported in May 2016

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 5510 Morningside - February 2017

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Vintage Park - spring 2017

Hops Meet Barley, 2245 West Alabama - August 29, 2016

Hot Toppings Pizza, 7705 Westheimer - reported in January 2016

Howie's Tiki, 4334 FM 2920 - reported in February 2016

Hubcap Grill & Cocktail Bar, 2021 Strand - October 20, 2016

Hubcap Grill, Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport - November 17, 2016

Hungry’s Café, 2356 Rice Boulevard - October 2016

Indigo, North Lindale area - January 2017

Invasion Ice House/ Tako Box, 823 Dumble - reported in March 2016

Irish Cowboy Backyard Patio & Bar, 2300 Louisiana - reported in March 2016

Ivy & James, Evelyn’s Park Conservancy - spring 2017

Jaxton's Bistro, 9955 Barker Cypress - reported in June 2016

Jenni's Noodle House, 3773 Richmond - November 4, 2016

Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers, 10403 Katy Freeway - reported in May 2016

Johnny McElroy's Irish Pub & Patio, 1223 Waugh - reported in March 2016

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 19333 David Memorial in Shenandoah - reported in April 2016

Juan Parrilla, 6134 Richmond - reported in June 2016

Juice Girl, 214 Fairview, suite 102 - mid October 2016

Juice Time, 3697 Highway 6 - reported in March 2016

JuiceLand, 3206 White Oak - reported in January 2016

Kabab Kings, food truck - reported in April 2016

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, 5172 Buffalo Speedway - reported in April 2016

Killen's Burgers, 2804 South Main in Pearland - reported in June 2016

Killen's STQ, 2231 South Voss - November 28, 2016

King's Bierhaus, 2044 East TC Jester - sprint 2017

Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside - reported in April 2016

Kitchen 713, 4601 Washington, suite 130 - reopened in new location, December 26, 2016

Koala Kolache, 17414 FM 529 - reported in May 2016

Kolache Bar, 15115 Westheimer - reported in April 2016

Kolache Factory, 1500 Research Forest - reported in April 2016

Korean Noodle House, 10016 Long Point - late November 2016

Kroger, 1920 West League City Parkway - reported in July 2016

Kuen Chinese Noodle House, 9140 Bellaire - reported in March 2016

Kuma Burgers, 3 Greenway Plaza - reported in April 2016

Kung Fu Tea, 11200 Broadway in Pearland - reported in March 2016

Kwality Ice Cream, 5636 Hillcroft - reported in April 2016

La Argentina Gelato, 3750 South Mason - reported in June 2016

La Calle Tacos & Tortas, 909 Franklin - September 26, 2016

La Fisheria, 213 Milam - reported in January 2016

La Negre Tiene Tumbao, food truck - reported in April 2016

La Tapatia, 1749 Richmond (reopened after July fire) - September 2016

Lady Liberty (Liberty Station Food Truck) - by end of 2016

Lal Qila, 10581 South Highway 6 - reported in May 2016

Lanka-Mex, food truck - reported in March 2016

Larry and Laney's Soul Food, 15015 Westheimer - reported in February 2016

Liberty Kitchen, 3715 Alba - reported in June 2016

Liberty Taco, 4307 Richmond - unknown at this time

Library Coffee and Wine House, 2612 Scott - reported in March 2016

Lilly & Bloom, 110 Main, Suite 100 - early October 2016

Little Cajun Kitchen, 12805 Cullen, suite B-A - June 2016

Little Liberty, 2365 Rice - reported in February 2016

Live Sports Bar, 405 Main - reported in March 2016

Local Foods, 5740 San Felipe - reported in June 2016

Local Table, 22762 Westheimer Parkway in Katy - reported in May 2016

Lorenzo's Bar & Grill, 1910 Bagby, suite 100 - January 20, 2017

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 1330 West Bay Area - reported in January 2016

Love Buzz, 408 Westheimer - reported in July 2016

Luchi & Joey's, 14005 Memorial - reported in February 2016

Lucky Fig, Deacon Baldy’s in Magnolia at 5447 FM 1488 Road - mid October 2016

Lucky's Pub, 17754 Katy Freeway in Katy - unknown date

Luisa's Pasta, 1200 McKinney - reported in February 2016

Luv Me Tenders, 4400 Yale - reported in July 2016

Macarons, 1800 Post Oak - reported in January 2016

Maclane’s Café, 6395 Woodway March 2017

Maggiano's Little Italy, 602 Memorial City Way - August, 2016

Magic Cup, 11724 Bellaire in Alief - reported in May 2016

Maison Crêpes, 4803 Main - reported in April 2016

Malay Malay, 2508 Gulf Freeway South - reported in March 2016

Mama Fu's Asian House, 13621 Skinner - reported in February 2016

Mama Fu's Asian House, 28818 Cinco Ranch - reported in June 2016

Martha’s Mexican Grill, 2611 FM 1463, suite 400 - August 22, 2016

Mayuri Express, 21145 Tomball Parkway - reported in June 2016

McIntyre’s Spirits & Friends, 1235 West 19th - October 20, 2016

Melange Creperie, Yale & 7th in Heights Mercantile project - early 2017

Mellow Mushroom, 1919 North Shepherd - November 21, 2016

Mels' Seafood Shack, food truck - reported in March 2016

MELT Gourmet Grilled Cheese, 14030 Telge - reported in July 2016

Melt, inside Baybrook Mall - November 2016

Melting Blocks Shaved Ice & Boba Tea, 6031 Highway 6 North - reported in March 2016

Merrill House, 2502 Algerian (rebranding of Paul's Kitchen) - reported in March 2016

Middle Spoon, 15911 City Walk - reported in February 2016

MidiCi, 2925 Richmond - unknown date

Midtown Barbecue, 2708 Bagby - reported in May 2016

Mikoto Ramen, 12155 Katy Freeway - reported in April 2016

Mint Thai Kitchen, 17513 Tomball Parkway - reported in May 2016

Minuti Coffee, 5903 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Miss Bea's Shaved Ice, 5208 Bellaire - reported in March 2016

MOD Pizza, 9925 Barker Cypress - reported in March 2016

Moe's Southwest Grill, 7072 F.M. 1960 and 14060 F.M. 2920 - reported in April 2016

Moody Ice, 1919 North Shepherd - early November 2016

Morningstar, 4721 North Main - reported in May 2016

Mo's Irish Pub, 14102 Mueschke - reported in February 2016

Murdoch's Backyard Pub, 18541 Mueschke - reported in April 2016

My Bakery Cafe, 822 West Little York - reported in July 2016

Mystic Dessert Bar, 13837 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land - reported in April 2016

Myth Kafe, 1730 Jefferson (reopened the original location)

Nam Eatery, 502 East 20th - reported in February 2016

Nam Mi, 7006 Spencer Highway - reported in February 2016

NAM: Noodles And More, 132 West Bay Area - reported in April 2016

Namson Noodles, 2111 Fanin - reported in June 2016

NAO Ramen House, 5510 Morningside - early December 2016

Nekter Juice Bar, 2800 Southwest Freeway - early 2017

Newk's Eatery, 2712 Eldridge - reported in February 2016

Nice Slice, 408 Westheimer - reported in July 2016

Night Market Curry & Grilol, 9630 Clarewood, suite A12 - December 6, 2016

Niko Niko's, 1040 West Sam Houston Parkway North - reported in June 2016

Nobie’s, 2048 Colquitt - mid to late fall 2016

NOLA Poboys, 1333 Old Spanish Trail - by mid-January 2017

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6025 Crenshaw - reported in January 2016

Oakwood Social Club, 2736 Virginia - late 2016

Ocean Boulevard, 1200 Marina in Montgomery - early September 2016

Ogun Art & Wine, 920 Studemont, suite 150 – December 19, 2016

On the Kirb, 5004 Kirby, mid September 2016

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer - January 2017

Ono Poke, 607 Richmond - end of 2016

Original Neal’s Restaurant, 4750 FM 2920 Road, suite 12, in Spring - August 9, 2016

Osaka Café, 2802 South Shepherd - end of December

Osso and Kristalla, 500 Crawford - December 2016 *Have not opened

Oui Banh Mi, 1601 Richmond - July 2016

Panda Express, Valley Ranch Town Center - December 22, 2016

Papa Amadeus, 25602 I-45 North in Spring - reported in April 2016

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Avenida Houston - January 2017

Paradise Donut, 12315 Westheimer - reported in February 2016

Part & Parcel, 1700 Smith - reported in May 2016

Pasta del Giglio, inside Nundini Chef's Table at 500 North Shepherd - early October 2016

Peli Kitchen, 1010 Campbell - October 18, 2016

Peli, 2nd Street District in Austin - April 2017

Peña’s Donuts & Diner, 10555 Pearland Parkway - September 20, 2016

Pepper Twins, 1915 West Gray, Suite A - late September 2016

Pepperoni's, 2975 Kingsley - reported in April 2016

Perry's Steakhouse & Grill, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive - reported in January 2016

Persona Wood-Fired Pizzeria, 9635 North Sam Houston Parkway - reported in July 2016

Peter Chang China Grill, 1315 West Grand Parkway South - reported in June 2016

Phi Coffee & Tea, 11201 Bellaire - reported in March 2016

Pho & Crab, 11660 Westheimer - reported in June 2016

Pho Le, 5015 Antoine - reported in March 2016

Pho Viet Mai, 18918 F.M. 529 - reported in April 2016

Pi Pizza, 181 Heights - September 2016

Piada Italian Street Food, 10420 Louetta - reported in June 2016

Picanha House, food truck - reported in March 2016

Pierogi Queen, 2047 West Main in League City - reported in May 2016

Pinch Seafood & Bar, 10510 Northwest Freeway - January 15, 2017

Pinkerton's Barbecue, 1504 Airline - December 10, 2016

Pinstripes, 3200 Kirby inside the Kirby Collection - late 2017

Pit Room, 1201 Richmond - August 2016

Pita Pit, 8015 Spencer Highway in Deer Park - reported in May 2016

Pizza 101, 15215 Southwest Freeway - reported in May 2016

Pluckers, 10407 Katy Freeway - October 17, 2016

Pollo Bravo, 10085 Long Point - reported in March 2016

Popbar, unknown location at this time - early 2017

Popfancy Pops, 303 Memorial City Way - reported in June 2016

Preamble Lounge & Craft House, 20801 Gulf Freeway - reported in March 2016

Presidio, 911 W 11th Street - November 2016

Providence Bar, 1308 West 20th - early November 2016

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 4509 Kingwood - November 15, 2016

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 9530 Main - late February 2017

Ramen Bar Ichi, 1801 South Dairy Ashford - late November 2016

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California Street - winter 2016 *Has not opened

Raspado Xperts, 5647 West Little York - August 6, 2016

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer - October 10, 2016

Republic Roots, 18721 University in Sugar Land - reported in February 2016

Restless Palate, 2643 Commercial Center in Katy - reported in April 2016

Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 1321 West 11th - reported in February 2016

Rice & Curry Cuisine, 712 7th in Galveston - reported in February 2016

Rico's Mexican Grill, 25250 Northwest Freeway - reported in February 2016

Riel, 1927 Fairview - January 3, 2017

Rise No. 2, 1700 Post Oak - reported in July 2016

Ritual, 602 Studewood - reported in June 2016

Rodeo Goat Ice House, East Downtown - Spring 2017

Rookie’s Seafood, 1106 Bayport - reported in July 2016

Rosemont, 910 Westheimer - September 2016

Rossini Caffé Italiano, 2229 San Felipe - reported in February 2016

Rotana Mediterranean Restaurant, 3111 Chimney Rock - unknown date

Rouxpour, 700 Baybrook Mall - reported in March 2016

Royalty Tea, 9889 Bellaire - reported in May 2016

Ruggles Green, 2305 West Alabama - reported in March 2016

Ruggles Green, Vintage Marketplace - sometime in 2017

Russo's New York Pizzeria, 1708 Spring Green - reported in January 2016

Rustic, across the street from the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown - unknown date

Rustika Cafe and Bakery, 801 Louisiana (underground tunnel location) - reported in January 2016

Salata, Baybrook Mall at the Lawn in Friendswood - November 11, 2016

Saloon Door Brewing, 105A Magellan Circle in Webster - reported in April 2016

Sam's Boat, 9955 Barker Cypress - reported in March 2016

Sam's Southern Eatery, 8999 Richmond - reported in May 2016

Sertinos Cafe, 25707 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Shake Shack, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season

Sigma Brewing Company, 3118 Harrisburg - September 30, 2016

Simply Viet, 10830 West Bellfort - reported in June 2016

Singapore Cafe, 3149 Highway 6 in Sugar Land - reported in April 2016

Six Ping, 10613 Bellaire - reported in January 2016

Skinny Rita's Cantina, 607 West Gray - reported in March 2016

Snap Kitcen (kiosk), inside of Whole Foods, 1925 Hughes Landing - reported in April 2016

Snooze, 3217 Montrose - reported in July 2016

Sozo Sushi & Lounge, 1700 Post Oak, suite 250 - August 29, 2016

Spanky’s Pizza, Pasta and Amore, 4010 Spencer Highway, Pasadena - November 2016

Sparkle's Hamburger Spot, 5510 Hirsch - reported in February 2016

Stacked Ice Cream, 2211 North Fry - November 8, 2016

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer - reported in June 2016

Steel City Pops, 420 East 20th - reported in July 2016

Sterling House, 3015 Bagby - August 6, 2016

Stoked Tacos & Tequila, 2416 Brazos - reported in April 2016

STQ, 2231 Voss - end of October 2016

Strings Noodle, 9889 Bellaire - reported in February 2016

Studio Movie Grill, 8440 South Sam Houston Parkway - reported in May 2016

Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway - reported in April 2016

Sub Zero Ice Cream, 528 West Bay Area, suite 600 - November 14, 2016

Sub Zero Ice Cream, 15810 Southwest Freeway - reported in June 2016

Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas Drive in Sugar Land - January 2017

Summertime Cakery, 2807 Feather Glen Court - reported in May 2016

Sunshine's Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli, 3102 Old Spanish Trail - January 2016

Suya Hut, 11720 West Airport Boulevard - reported in February 2016

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway (reopened after a fire) - August 16, 2016

Tacos a Go-Go, 3401 West TC Jester - November 8, 2016

Taerna, 4444 Westheimer - reported in June 2016

Taja Indian, 2510 Smith Ranch Road, suite 108 - August 29, 2016

Taproom at Harold's Restaurant & Taproom, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016

Tarakaan, 2301 Main (resumed food service) - reported in March 2016

Tärka Indian Kitchen - early 2017

TeaBar and Organics, 2408 Rice - reported in March 2016

TEAholic, 10613 Bellaire - reported in June 2016

Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, 16801 El Camino Real - reported in April 2016

Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, 5315 Cypress Creek Parkway - reported in February 2016

Teriyaki House, 6340 North Eldridge Parkway, suite H - August 21, 2016

Texas Shrimp Shack, 1617 Richmond - July 2016

Texas T, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner - October 6, 2016

Tiff's Treats, 1629 Research Forest - reported in April 2016

Time for Thai, 930 Main under the McKinney Place Garage - late July 2016

Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, 3636 Rice - November 14, 2016

Toasted Yolk Café, Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road - summer 2017

Tony Luke’s, 9762 Katy Freeway - October 21, 2016

Torchy's Tacos, 19431 Gatebrook Drive near Baybrook Mall - August 31, 2016

Torchy's Tacos, 4747 Research Forest - reported in February 2016

Torchy's Tacos, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season

Toro Japanese Steakhouse, 10694 Westheimer - early 2017

Toulouse Café and Bar, 4444 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Tout Suite, 303 Memorial City Mall - reported in July 2016

Trader Joe’s, 11683 Westheimer - reported in July 2016

Tree House, 14008 Memorial - reported in March 2016

Truluck's Seafood, Steak & Crab House, 1900 Hughes Landing - reported in April 2016

Tularosa Southwestern Grill, 1522 Kingwood - reported in June 2016

Überrito, 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite F162

Überrito, 7705 Westheimer - reported in April 2016

Union Kitchen, 3452 Ella - October 17, 2016

Up & Down, 4105 Washington - reported in April 2016

Upstairs at Hungry's in Rice Village, 2356 Rice Boulevard - December 31, 2016

VertsKebap, 8552 North Highway 6 - reported in February 2016

Victor's on the Green, 7900 North Sam Houston Parkway West - reported in May 2016

Vinology, 2314 Bissonnet - December 1, 2016

Volcano Room 4650 Nasa Parkway - reported in May 2016

W Grill Margaritas to Go, 8303 Long Point - November 8, 2016

Walker Street Kitchen, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Wholly Crepe, 413 West Main in Tomball - reported in May 2016

Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th Street - mid February 2017

Wienerschnitzel, undetermined location - sometime in 2017

Willy Burger, 6191 Highway, suite 101 - October 12, 2016

Windy City Grill and Pizza, 1644 Research Forest - reported in March 2016

Wing Kee, 6938 Wilcrest - reported in January 2016

Worcester’s Annex, 1433 North Shepherd - unknown date

Wsup Cafe, 9889 Bellaire - reported in July 2016

Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer - Spring 2017

Yokushi Robata, 3837 Richmond - soft opened, November 19, 2016

Your Pie, 1625 Main - reported in January 2016

Yoyo's Hot Dog, 2306 Brazos - reported in April 2016

Zaxby's, 8722 Barker Cypress - December 5, 2016

Zeapod Cakery, 13010 FM 529 - reported in March 2016

Reported as closed or planned to close:

55 Bar & Restaurant, 5510 Morningside - early November 2016

59 Diner, 17695 Tomball Parkway - reported in March 2016

59 Diner, 3801 Farnham - reported in March 2016

59 Diner, 12550 Southwest Freeway - reported in March 2016

Absinthe Brasserie, 609 Richmond - September 30, 2016

Absolve Wine Lounge, 920 Studemont, suite 150 – December 19, 2016

Alamo Drafthouse at Vintage Park - December 9, 2016

Alcaliente, 20210 Katy Freeway - December 2016

Allie's Pizzaria, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016

Alma Latina, 2203 North Shepherd (plans to reopen after fire damage repaired) - reported in June 2016

Anju, 510 Gray - reported in April 2016

Au Petit Paris, 2048 Colquitt - reported in July 2016

Aunt Bea's, 5422 North Freeway - October 2016

Baker St. Pub & Grill, 5510 Morningside - reported in January 2016

Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 3102 Old Spanish Trail - March 2016

Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 6356 Richmond Avenue - July 2016

Big Eyed Fish, 908 Henderson - reported in May 2016

Black & White, 1001 Studewood - November 28, 2016

Black-eyed Pea, 5410 Bellaire - September 27, 2016

BLU, 2248 Texas Drive - November 26, 2016

Bombay Brasserie, 2414 University - August 3, 2016

Bombay Indian Grill, 706 Main - August 8, 2016

Bourbon on Bagby, 2708 Bagby - reported in February 2016

Bradley's Fine Diner, 191 Heights - reported in January 2016

Bramble, 2231 South Voss

Brasserie Max & Julie, 4315 Montrose (to be rebranded) - reported in July 2016

BRC, 519 Shepherd - August 17, 2016

Brewery Tap, 717 Franklin - reported in January 2016

Brooks Family BBQ, 3602 Scott - reported in February 2016

Byzantio, 403 West Gray - reported in July 2016

Café Express, 9595 Six Pines - reported in March 2016

Calamari's Bar, 5111 Washington - reported in April 2016

Canard, 4721 North Main - December 21, 2016

Canyon Cafe, 5000 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Celtic Gardens, 2300 Louisiana - reported in February 2016

Champps, 1121 Uptown Park

China Star, 4711 Calhoun - December 17, 2016

Christian's Tailgate, 7430 Washington - reported in May 2016

Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet (closed due to fire, but will be rebuilt) - reported in April 2016

Cook & Collins, 2416 Brazos (Spare Key remains open) - reported in February 2016

Corkscrew Wine Bar, 1308 West 20th - reported in July 2016

Corner Table, 2736 Virginia - plans to reopen in December 2016 *Has not reopened

Cullen's American Grill & Whisk(e)y Bar, 11500 Space Center - reported in April 2016

Daddyo's Pizza, 5009 Antoine (temporary) - reported in February 2016

D'Amico's Italian Market Café, in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch - reported in March 2016

D'marcos Pizzeria, 14624 Memorial - reported in March 2016

Don Patron Bar & Grill, 500 Dallas - reported in March 2016

Dry Creek Cafe, 544 Yale - August 31, 2016

Durham House, 1200 Durham - reported in July 2016

Edloe St. Cafe, 6119 Edloe - reported in July 2016

El Rey, 3330 Ella - end of 2016

El Tiempo, 21810 Kingsland in Katy - closed due to fire, November 23, 2016

eT Craft Burgers and Beer, 19841 Northwest Freeway in Cypress - reported in May 2016

Facón Brazilian Steakhouse, 126 Vintage Park - reported in May 2016

Fajita Willie's, 14960 Northwest Freeway - July 31, 2016

Fiesta Mart, 2300 North Shepherd - reported in March 2016

Fig & Wasp Test Kitchen, 4105 Washington (possibly relocating) - reported in January 2016

Foreign Correspondents, 4721 North Main - December 20. 2016

Fox & Hound, 12802 Gulf Freeway

Frenchy’s, 3919 Scott - date unknown

Fresh Market, all locations - reported in May 2016

Funky Chicken, 181 Heights - reported in January 2016

Georges Bistro, 219 Westheimer - reported in March 2016

Gino's East, 17117 Tomball Parkway - reported in January 2016

Gratifi Kitchen + Bar, 302 Fairview - reported in July 2016

Hans Bier Haus, 2523 Quenby - reported in July 2016

Harborside Mercantile, 2021 Strand, Galveston - August 2016

Heights Candy Bar, 833 Studewood - reported in January 2016

Hong Kong Chef, 5112 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016

Hughes Hangar, 2811 Washington - reported in March 2016

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2000 Wharf in Galveston - end of August 2016

Kaffeine Coffe, 2612 Scott - reported in March 2016

Kay's Lounge, 2324 Bissonnet - September 3, 2016

Kiran's, 4100 Westheimer (soon to relocate to 2525 Richmond) - reported in April 2016

Kitchen 713, 4515 Canal (plans to relocate) - reported in June 2016

Kubo's, 2414 University - reported in March 2016

La Bikina, 4223 Research Forest - end of June 2016

La Chef Empanadas Argentinas, 5200 FM 2920 - reported in February 2016

La Vista, 1936 Fountainview - late spring 2017

Lance's Turtle Club, 2613 Nasa Road 1, Seabrook - December 31, 2016

Landhaus Nikodemus, 413 West Main in Tomball - reported in May 2016

Little Jimmy's Deli, 3837 Richmond - reported August 2016

Logan's Roadhouse, 2200 South Highway 6 - August, 2016

Los Dos Vaqueros, 1234 Sheldon (now reopened) - reported in March 2016

Lucky Fig (food truck), Deacon Baldy’s Food Truck Park – January 1, 2017

Mark's American Cuisine, 1658 Westheimer (still open for private events) - reported in May 2016

Marque and Method, 798 Sorella - reported in March 2016

Mason Jar, 9005 Katy Freeway - relocating at the end of 2016

Mo’s . . . A Place for Steaks, 1801 Post Oak Blvd - October 29, 2016

Mockingbird Bistro, 1985 Welch - end of December, 2016

Montrose Mining Company, 805 Pacific - mid-September 2016

Mr. Peeples, 1911 Bagby - reported in March 2016

Nam Noodles & More, 1915 West Gray, suite A

Nit Noi, 6395 Woodway - December 2016

Oxheart, 1302 Nance - March 2017

Pappas Meat Co., 12010 East Freeway - September 5, 2016

Pelican Club, 3828 Avenue T, Galveston (reopening once new chef is found) - reported in January 2016

Pepino’s Italian Restaurant, 1421 Richmond - reported in July 2016

Pie Five, 107 Yale - reported in March 2016

Pizza Pi, food truck (becoming a brick-and-mortar) - reported in May 2016

Pollo Bravo, 5440 Memorial - reported in January 2016

Ponzo’s Italian Food, 2515 Bagby - October 9, 2016

Pradaria, 10694 Westheimer - mid-November 2016

Rangoli Fine Indian Cuisine, 10728 Cypress Creek Parkway, Cypress - September 19, 2016

Relish Fine Foods, 3951 San Felipe - August 20, 2016

Republic Smokehouse & Saloon, 1910 Bagby - late November 2016

Rico’s Mexican Grill, 25250 Northwest Freeway, suite 190 - late September 2016

Rioja, 11920 Westheimer - March 2016

Rockwell Tavern & Grill, 12640 Telge, Cypress - October 30, 2016

Royal Oak Bar & Grill, 1318 Westheimer - September 11, 2016

S & S Steaks & Spirits, 815 Plantation in Richmond - reported in March 2016

Sahara Tales, 11138 Westheimer - October 2016

Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub, 2416 Bay Area, suite D - November 17, 2016

Skewers Mediterranean Grill, 3991 Richmond - early December 2016

SnowBlock Shavery, 2518 Rice - reported in March 2016

Sparrow Bar + Cookshop, 3701 Travis - reported in May 2016

Stoked Tacos & Tequila, 2416 Brazos - November 22, 2016

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway (closed temporarily due to fire) - reported in July 2016

Tarakaan, 2301 Main - reported in July 2016

Tejas Restaurant, 12219 Alief Clodine - reported in March 2016

Three20Three, 12810 Telge - reported in April 2016

Thu-Thu Restaurant, 5015 Antoine - reported in February 2016

Tony’s Seafood Shack, at 17099 Walden, suite 110 - November 20, 2016

Trevisio Restaurant, 6550 Bertner - reported in May 2016

Triple A Restaurant, 2526 Airline - reported in May 2016

Uncle Wankie's, 4660 Louetta - reported in February 2016

Vega's Mexican Restaurant, 1242 Center in Deer Park - reported in May 2016

Zelko Bistro, 514 East 11th - reported in June 2016

Other changes reported:

Bosta Wine & Coffee, 1801 Binz, remodeled and became Bosta Kitchen - reported in May 2016

Daddyo's Pizza, 5009 Antoine (closed after robbery) - reported in May 2016

Denny's, 7720 Louetta in Spring (remodeled) - reported in May 2016

Georges Bistro, 219 Westheimer (under new management) - reported in June 2016

Kris Bistro, 7070 Allensby has become Le Bistro - August 2016

Maria Selma, 1617 Richmond, has become Texas Shrimp Shack - reported July 2016

Myth Kafe, 1730 Jefferson - August 22, 2016

Paul's Kitchen, 2502 Algerian, became The Merrill House - reported in Februray 2016

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 9730 Cypresswood (remodeled) - reported in May 2016

Piqueo, 13215 Grant, became 429 American Grille - reported in February 2016

Pour Society, 947 Gessner, was sold and became State Fare - reported in May 2016

RDG + Bar Annie, 1800 Post Oak, reverted to its original name, Cafe Annie - reported in May 2016

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, added weekday lunch service - reported in May 2016

Rich’s, 2401 San Jacinto - November 14

Sushi Hana Japanese Kitchen, 1638 South Mason - reported in June 2016

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway - August 16, 2016

The Original Neal’s Restaurant, 4750 FM 2920 Road, suite 12 - August 9, 2016

Whole Foods Market, 11145 Westheimer moved to 11041 Westheimer - reported in June 2016

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings! Thank you for reading the Houston Press food section in 2016! Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.

