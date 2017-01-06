Openings & Closings: Beaver’s West & Riel Are Finally Open and Year End Wrap-Up of 2016
|
The spicy hot hen served on coleslaw is available on Beaver West's menu starting January 2.
Photo courtesy of Beaver's West
For all those eager beavers out there, the wait is over, Beaver’s West, 6025 Westheimer, opened in the Galleria area on January 2 after months of drool-worthy posts on social media. Executive Chef Arash Kharat (better known in the pop-up scene as “SpaceCityCowboy”) has been teasing fans with pictures of golden-fried goodness and barbecue that will be available on the southern-inspired menu. Along with Kevin Bryant (Eleven XI) and Mike Sammons (13 Celsius, Mongoose versus Cobra, and Weights + Measures), the kitchen and beverage dream team has put together an exciting and meat-heavy menu for hungry Houstonians.
In the former site of Te House of Tea at 1927 Fairview in Montrose, Chef Ryan LaChaine’s restaurant, Riel opened this week on January 3. According to a release, diners can expect to find unique dishes such as gulf flounder karaage, tourtière (a French-Canadian meat pie), and a Texas BLT topped with blue crab.
The unique “modern-American” menu reflects LaChaine’s diverse background of Ukrainian roots, a French-Canadian upbringing and an appreciation for Texas fare. The restaurant seats 65 and according to Eater Houston, opening hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday & Saturday.
A reader’s tip informed us that a new Kung Fu Tea House is under construction at 6250 Highway 6, suite B. A quick check on its website shows that the Sugar Land store is coming soon. This will be the sixth location to open in Houston and the surrounding suburbs. Kung Fu Tea House is known for its milk teas and tapioca drinks.
Houston Streetwise posted photos of new signage on a bar in Washington back in October. Over the weekend, a reader drove by the new Clutch Bar at 5334 Washington in the Heights and reported that the Dallas-based joint is now open. Clutch is a restaurant and sports bar judging from the Dallas location’s menu, which includes typical bar fare like wings, tacos and nachos along with more not-so-typical choices like pecan-crusted salmon, skewers and specialty flatbreads. (The link to the Houston location’s menu was not working at print time.)
|
Luca Manfè, winner of MasterChef season four, announced the closure of The Lucky Fig after December 31.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
Masterchef winner Luca Manfè is putting his gourmet Italian food truck in park for good. According to Houston Food Finder, Manfe announced that after December 31, The Lucky Fig will no longer be operating due to a “laundry list of problems.” He will stay in Houston and continue his catering business, Dinner with Luca Catering Service.
For any customers with Lucky Fig gift certificates, the Craft Burger Truck (owned by friend, Shannen Tune) will honor them at the Deacon Baldy’s Bar & Food Trucks Park at 5447 FM 1488 in Magnolia.
On December 27, the Houston Chronicle reported the shuttering of the casual beachfront Ocean Grille & Beach Bar at 1228 Seawall in Galveston. The laid -back diner seemed to be a favorite for island visitors, but the article mentioned that owner Randall Petitt said that “despite a busy summer and fall, the restaurant didn't meet expectations.” The business has been sold to new investors who plan to rebrand and reopen sometime in 2017.
A representative of Galiana's Bakery and Cafe, 24110 Northwest Freeway, suite 500, told the Houston Press that the restaurant’s opening has been pushed back to mid-February. Back in August, the Press reported that the café would be ready by winter of 2016 as per a press release. The Mexican-inspired menu will feature artisan breads, international pastries and desserts, and an exceptionally fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch menu.
The Chronicle reported that the Flying Saucer Pie Company at 436 West Crosstimbers is open again after temporarily closing on December 8 because of equipment issues. KHOU reported that pie fans were unable to order pies this past Christmas when all dough production was halted temporarily. As of December 27, a Facebook post announced that the pies are available again. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until they sell out of pies.
|
An artist's rendering of the dining area inside Krisp. The restaurant will open by the end of January.
Photo courtesy of Krisp
Expect to see a new chicken sandwich joint from local Chef Ben McPherson soon. The former chef of Prohibition and Batanga is planning to open Krisp Bird & Batter at 5922 Richmond Avenue. Eater Houston reported seeing a preliminary test kitchen menu, renderings of the space and shots of the food on the new Krisp Facebook page. McPherson told the Press that his new restaurant will be open by the end of January and will feature “pasture-raised chicken along with salads made from locally grown vegetables we source from our favorite farms,” as well as items like K.F.C. (Korean fried chicken), waffle fries and tater tots.
Zayed’s Mediterranean Grill is opening in City Centre at the corner of Beltway 8 and Sorella Court, next to neighbors, Chipotle and Sweet Paris. As per a press release, the restaurant will feature grilled meats and fresh vegetables, focusing on organic, green and gluten-free items, plus catering and delivery. The opening date is unknown at this time.
A tip from In the Know Houston reported that Absolve Wine Lounge at 920 Studemont, suite 150, has closed. A December 19 post on its Facebook page said:
After seven wonderful years, Absolve Wine Lounge will be closing its doors, effective immediately. The leasehold space has been assigned to another wine enthusiast who plans to bring an exciting new concept to the spot. Be on the lookout for Ogun Art & Wine, opening very soon.
That being said, welcome Ogun Art & Wine into the Shops at Memorial Heights space vacated by Absolve Wine Lounge. The tagline on its website reads: A gathering place for exceptional art and wine experiences. Looks like the cocktail and food menu are still up and the venue is more of a private hosting space for meetings, celebrations and receptions.
A new Asian restaurant featuring Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine opened at 510 Gray a couple of weeks ago, as per the Chronicle. Maba Pan-Asian Diner offers Asian food with a twist, says its website. The menu features dishes like whole lemongrass tilapia, General Tso’s chicken and pork banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich). Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
A post on the Westchase District Business Facebook page announced that two new Japanese restaurants will be opening this summer. Daiso and Kula Revolving Sushi Bar will be moving into the Market at Westchase, on the southwest corner of Westheimer and Wilcrest.
Many of the popular Creole Frenchy’s fried chicken stores in the Houston area may be closing soon. ABC13 reported that there is a “contract dispute between the Frenchy’s company and one of its franchise owners.” Impacted locations are unknown at this time.
This past year, many heavy-hitters closed-up shop, while the city of Houston was busy revving up for the 51st Super Bowl with a ton of new restaurants and bars. Here’s a list of all the openings, closings and other changes in the Houston food scene we reported in 2016.
Reported as opened or planned to open:
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza, 18032 Saturn in Nassau Bay - reported in May 2016
Abuelo's, 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1020 - February 2017
ALDI, 6751 Bissonnet - reported in June 2016
ALDI, 8650 Barker Cypress - reported in July 2016
Alma Latina, 2203 North Shepherd (re-opened after fire) - reported in July 2016
Amorino Gelato, 4444 Westheimer - September 1, 2016
Another Broken Egg Cafe, 510 Smith Ranch in Pearland - reported in May 2016
Argentina Gelato, 1100 South Wilcrest - reported in May 2016
Arthur Ave Italian American, 1111 Studewood - reported in July 2016
Atlas Pub, 5102 Washington - grand opening in December 2016
Avenu Coffee, 6211 Edloe, inside Avenu Fit - early September 2016
Bacon Brothers – Public House, Sugar Land Town Square - December 2016 *has not opened
Bananas Thai Cuisine, 15556 FM 529 - reported in March 2016
Bar Bleu, 2506 Robinhood - reported in July 2016
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar, inside Four Seasons Hotel - January 2017
BB's Café, 1275 Eldridge Parkway - winter 2017
BB's Cafe, 9719 West Broadway in Pearland - reported in June 2016
Bebidas, Juice, Coffee & Bites, 2606 Edloe - December 2016
Big City Wings, 10903 Jones - reported in May 2016
Biggio's, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016
Blaze Pizza, 1507 West Bay Area in Webster - November 18, 2016
Blind Pig, 11920 Westheimer - November 19, 2016
Bonchon, 24437 Katy Freeway in Katy - reported in May 2016
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer - fall 2016 *has not opened
Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella - August 8, 2016
Branch Craft Beer & Foodery, 7710 Long Point - early spring 2017
Brasserie 1895, 607 South Friendswood - reported in July 2016
Brisket House, 3301 Cypress Creek - reported in April 2016
Brookstreet Bar-B-Que, 2600 Montrose - reported in June 2016
Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 14131 Mueschke - reported in April 2016
Buda Juice, 2437 University - fall 2016
Buldogies, 14543 Highway 105 - reported in July 2016
Burger Joint, 2002 North Shepherd - Spring 2017
Burgerim, The Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress - early January 2017
Cafeza, 1720 Houston Avenue - mid September 2016
Caffé Bene, 1201 Fannin - reported in January 2016
Cajun House, 6015 Hillcroft - reported in April 2016
Cajun Outlaws, 11650 Jones - reported in May 2016
Cajun Stop, 24230 Kuykendahl - reported in July 2016
Canard, 4721 North Main - reported in March 2016
Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd - reported in June 2016
Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum - October 21, 2016
Carl's Jr, 9599 South Main - November 18, 2016
Centurion Lounge, George Bush Intercontinental Airport - reported in June 2016
Chai Shai, 10581 South Highway 6 - October 22, 2016
Cheese Bar, 9945 Barker Cypress - reported in May 2016
Cheese Course Bistro & Cheese Market, 1001 McKinney - August 2016
Chick-fil-A Food Truck - December 15, 2016
Chi'Lantro, undetermined location - sometime in 2018
Chop Ice Cream, 11200 Broadway, suite 1050 - August 27, 2016
Chowpatty Express, 1420 South Mason - reported in March 2016
ChristoMio Coffee Bar, 2523 Quenby - unknown date
City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping - reported in July 2016
Cobblestone Market Café, 14838 East Park Row - September 12, 2016
Concrete Cowboy, 5317 Washington - reported in January 2016
Conservatory, 1010 Prairie - reported in April 2016
Cooking Girl, 636 Highway 6, suite 100 - December 25, 2016
Cork & Tap, 1035 North Shepherd inside of Kroger - reported in July 2016
Corner Bakery Café, 10420 Louetta Road #120 - August 29, 2016
Cousins Maine Lobster, Bernie’s Backyard, 22314 Interstate 45 North - mid October 2016
Cousins Maine Lobster, Deacon Baldy’s in Magnolia at 5447 FM 1488 Road - mid October 2016
Cowboy Chicken, 20702 Katy Freeway - reported in March 2016
Cowboys & Indians Indo-Tex Kitchen,1901 Taft - October 31
Craft Burger, food truck - reported in March 2016
Creamistry, 5000 Westheimer - reported in July 2016
Crown Seafood Restaurant, 10796 Bellaire - reported in January 2016
Cueva, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - January 16, 2017
Current/ SideBar, 2 Waterway Square Place - reported in March 2016
Daddy O’s Pizza, 861 Dairy Ashford - late November 2016 *Has not opened
Daily Juice, 811 Louisiana - reported in June 2016
Daiquiri Time Out (DTO), 2701 Market in Galveston - reported in July 2016
Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire - end of August, 2016
Denny’s, 8401 Westheimer - October 5, 2016
Desi Express, 5838 New Territory in Sugar Land - reported in June 2016
Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet, 17695 Tomball Parkway - unknown date
Dizzy Kaktus, 301 Main - December 12, 2016
Dolce Neve, 4721 North Main - January 2017
Down the Road Burgers & Brews, 41902 FM 1774 in Magnolia - mid October 2016
Edgar's Hermano, 1700 Smith - reported in April 2016
Edison, 4203 Edison Street - October 20, 2016
Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale - reported in January 2016
El Gato Coffeehouse, 508 Pecore - April or May 2017
El Rey, 219 West 28th - unknown date at this time
El Tiempo Cantina, 21810 Kingsland - reported in March 2016
El Vaso Loko, 5528 Airline - reported in March 2016
Elevation Burger, 6825 South Fry - reported in February 2016
Ellis Brothers BBQ, undetermined location - unknown date
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, 2400 Mid Lane, suite 100 - October 3, 2016
Enoteca Rossa Ristorante Italiano, 4566 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016
Eureka Heights Brewing, 941 West 18th - mid October 2016
Express Rolls, 4848 Beechnut - reported in April 2016
Express Rolls, 919 Milam - reported in March 2016
Fadi’s Kitchen, 10403 Katy Freeway, suite 150 - September 22, 2016
Fajita Pete's, 11022 Spring Cypress Road - November 20, 2016
Fajitas A Go Go, 5404 Kirby - reported in April 2016
Field & Tides, 705 East 11th - updated opening to January 2017
Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer in Galleria - fall 2017
Filipino Cuisine, 10950 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016
First Watch Daytime Café, 20220 Katy Freeway - December 12, 2016
FIX Coffee Bar, 415 Westheimer - June 2016
FM Burger, 1112 Shepherd - end of 2016 *has not opened
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 21420 Kuykendahl - fall 2016
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2620 Pearland Parkway, Pearland - spring 2017
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 4637 E Sam Houston Pkwy South, Pasadena - early 2017
Frio Hill Country Grill, 16410 Mueschke, Cypress - November 2016
FRIOS Gourmet Pops, 18318 University, Sugar Land - August 2016
Fusion Taco , 4706 North Main - January 2017
Galiana's Bakery and Cafe, 24110 Northwest Freeway, Suite 500 - February 2017
Garage Car Detail & Hookah Lounge, 1818 West Dallas - mid November 2016
General Public, 797 Sorella Court, Suite 118 - August 12, 2016
Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker - reported in March 2016
Ginza, 12728 Grant - reported in March 2016
Golden Chick, 8910 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Golden Corral, 27940 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg - November 28, 2016
Gong Cha, 9889 Bellaire - August 2016
Good Dog, 1312 West Alabama - October 15, 2016
Govinda’s Vegetarian Restaurant, 1320 West 34th - reported in July 2016
Grand Imperial Chinese Restaurant, 27131 Cinco Ranch - reported in April 2016
Grazia Italian Kitchen, 1001 Pineloch - reported in July 2016
Green Lane, 10455 Briar Forest - mid October 2016
Grimaldi's, 1318 Baybrook - reported in February 2016
Grotto, 1001 Avenida de las Americas - January 2017
Grove Donut Truck, food truck - reported in February 2016
Gyro King, 9203 Highway 6 South - reported in March 2016
H.S. Green, 5092 Richmond - reported in March 2016
Halal Guys, 10111 Louetta Road - mid November 2016
Halal Guys, 3821 Farnham - reported in January 2016
Hamburgers by Gourmet, 1360 NASA 1 Parkway - reported in April 2016
Han Kook Kwan, 9140 Bellaire, suite B - early August 2016
Haner's Bakery & Sausage, 611 West Main in Tomball - reported in March 2016
Harborside Mercantile, 2021 The Strand in Galveston - reported in February 2016
Harold's Tap Room, 350 West 19th - reported in May 2016
Hello Tealicious, 969 East Nasa Parkway - reported in June 2016
Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson - reported in May 2016
High Dive, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016
Holler Brewing, 2206 Edwards, suite A - mid November 2016
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer - reported in May 2016
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 5510 Morningside - February 2017
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Vintage Park - spring 2017
Hops Meet Barley, 2245 West Alabama - August 29, 2016
Hot Toppings Pizza, 7705 Westheimer - reported in January 2016
Howie's Tiki, 4334 FM 2920 - reported in February 2016
Hubcap Grill & Cocktail Bar, 2021 Strand - October 20, 2016
Hubcap Grill, Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport - November 17, 2016
Hungry’s Café, 2356 Rice Boulevard - October 2016
Indigo, North Lindale area - January 2017
Invasion Ice House/ Tako Box, 823 Dumble - reported in March 2016
Irish Cowboy Backyard Patio & Bar, 2300 Louisiana - reported in March 2016
Ivy & James, Evelyn’s Park Conservancy - spring 2017
Jaxton's Bistro, 9955 Barker Cypress - reported in June 2016
Jenni's Noodle House, 3773 Richmond - November 4, 2016
Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers, 10403 Katy Freeway - reported in May 2016
Johnny McElroy's Irish Pub & Patio, 1223 Waugh - reported in March 2016
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 19333 David Memorial in Shenandoah - reported in April 2016
Juan Parrilla, 6134 Richmond - reported in June 2016
Juice Girl, 214 Fairview, suite 102 - mid October 2016
Juice Time, 3697 Highway 6 - reported in March 2016
JuiceLand, 3206 White Oak - reported in January 2016
Kabab Kings, food truck - reported in April 2016
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, 5172 Buffalo Speedway - reported in April 2016
Killen's Burgers, 2804 South Main in Pearland - reported in June 2016
Killen's STQ, 2231 South Voss - November 28, 2016
King's Bierhaus, 2044 East TC Jester - sprint 2017
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside - reported in April 2016
Kitchen 713, 4601 Washington, suite 130 - reopened in new location, December 26, 2016
Koala Kolache, 17414 FM 529 - reported in May 2016
Kolache Bar, 15115 Westheimer - reported in April 2016
Kolache Factory, 1500 Research Forest - reported in April 2016
Korean Noodle House, 10016 Long Point - late November 2016
Kroger, 1920 West League City Parkway - reported in July 2016
Kuen Chinese Noodle House, 9140 Bellaire - reported in March 2016
Kuma Burgers, 3 Greenway Plaza - reported in April 2016
Kung Fu Tea, 11200 Broadway in Pearland - reported in March 2016
Kwality Ice Cream, 5636 Hillcroft - reported in April 2016
La Argentina Gelato, 3750 South Mason - reported in June 2016
La Calle Tacos & Tortas, 909 Franklin - September 26, 2016
La Fisheria, 213 Milam - reported in January 2016
La Negre Tiene Tumbao, food truck - reported in April 2016
La Tapatia, 1749 Richmond (reopened after July fire) - September 2016
Lady Liberty (Liberty Station Food Truck) - by end of 2016
Lal Qila, 10581 South Highway 6 - reported in May 2016
Lanka-Mex, food truck - reported in March 2016
Larry and Laney's Soul Food, 15015 Westheimer - reported in February 2016
Liberty Kitchen, 3715 Alba - reported in June 2016
Liberty Taco, 4307 Richmond - unknown at this time
Library Coffee and Wine House, 2612 Scott - reported in March 2016
Lilly & Bloom, 110 Main, Suite 100 - early October 2016
Little Cajun Kitchen, 12805 Cullen, suite B-A - June 2016
Little Liberty, 2365 Rice - reported in February 2016
Live Sports Bar, 405 Main - reported in March 2016
Local Foods, 5740 San Felipe - reported in June 2016
Local Table, 22762 Westheimer Parkway in Katy - reported in May 2016
Lorenzo's Bar & Grill, 1910 Bagby, suite 100 - January 20, 2017
Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 1330 West Bay Area - reported in January 2016
Love Buzz, 408 Westheimer - reported in July 2016
Luchi & Joey's, 14005 Memorial - reported in February 2016
Lucky Fig, Deacon Baldy’s in Magnolia at 5447 FM 1488 Road - mid October 2016
Lucky's Pub, 17754 Katy Freeway in Katy - unknown date
Luisa's Pasta, 1200 McKinney - reported in February 2016
Luv Me Tenders, 4400 Yale - reported in July 2016
Macarons, 1800 Post Oak - reported in January 2016
Maclane’s Café, 6395 Woodway March 2017
Maggiano's Little Italy, 602 Memorial City Way - August, 2016
Magic Cup, 11724 Bellaire in Alief - reported in May 2016
Maison Crêpes, 4803 Main - reported in April 2016
Malay Malay, 2508 Gulf Freeway South - reported in March 2016
Mama Fu's Asian House, 13621 Skinner - reported in February 2016
Mama Fu's Asian House, 28818 Cinco Ranch - reported in June 2016
Martha’s Mexican Grill, 2611 FM 1463, suite 400 - August 22, 2016
Mayuri Express, 21145 Tomball Parkway - reported in June 2016
McIntyre’s Spirits & Friends, 1235 West 19th - October 20, 2016
Melange Creperie, Yale & 7th in Heights Mercantile project - early 2017
Mellow Mushroom, 1919 North Shepherd - November 21, 2016
Mels' Seafood Shack, food truck - reported in March 2016
MELT Gourmet Grilled Cheese, 14030 Telge - reported in July 2016
Melt, inside Baybrook Mall - November 2016
Melting Blocks Shaved Ice & Boba Tea, 6031 Highway 6 North - reported in March 2016
Merrill House, 2502 Algerian (rebranding of Paul's Kitchen) - reported in March 2016
Middle Spoon, 15911 City Walk - reported in February 2016
MidiCi, 2925 Richmond - unknown date
Midtown Barbecue, 2708 Bagby - reported in May 2016
Mikoto Ramen, 12155 Katy Freeway - reported in April 2016
Mint Thai Kitchen, 17513 Tomball Parkway - reported in May 2016
Minuti Coffee, 5903 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Miss Bea's Shaved Ice, 5208 Bellaire - reported in March 2016
MOD Pizza, 9925 Barker Cypress - reported in March 2016
Moe's Southwest Grill, 7072 F.M. 1960 and 14060 F.M. 2920 - reported in April 2016
Moody Ice, 1919 North Shepherd - early November 2016
Morningstar, 4721 North Main - reported in May 2016
Mo's Irish Pub, 14102 Mueschke - reported in February 2016
Murdoch's Backyard Pub, 18541 Mueschke - reported in April 2016
My Bakery Cafe, 822 West Little York - reported in July 2016
Mystic Dessert Bar, 13837 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land - reported in April 2016
Myth Kafe, 1730 Jefferson (reopened the original location)
Nam Eatery, 502 East 20th - reported in February 2016
Nam Mi, 7006 Spencer Highway - reported in February 2016
NAM: Noodles And More, 132 West Bay Area - reported in April 2016
Namson Noodles, 2111 Fanin - reported in June 2016
NAO Ramen House, 5510 Morningside - early December 2016
Nekter Juice Bar, 2800 Southwest Freeway - early 2017
Newk's Eatery, 2712 Eldridge - reported in February 2016
Nice Slice, 408 Westheimer - reported in July 2016
Night Market Curry & Grilol, 9630 Clarewood, suite A12 - December 6, 2016
Niko Niko's, 1040 West Sam Houston Parkway North - reported in June 2016
Nobie’s, 2048 Colquitt - mid to late fall 2016
NOLA Poboys, 1333 Old Spanish Trail - by mid-January 2017
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6025 Crenshaw - reported in January 2016
Oakwood Social Club, 2736 Virginia - late 2016
Ocean Boulevard, 1200 Marina in Montgomery - early September 2016
Ogun Art & Wine, 920 Studemont, suite 150 – December 19, 2016
On the Kirb, 5004 Kirby, mid September 2016
One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer - January 2017
Ono Poke, 607 Richmond - end of 2016
Original Neal’s Restaurant, 4750 FM 2920 Road, suite 12, in Spring - August 9, 2016
Osaka Café, 2802 South Shepherd - end of December
Osso and Kristalla, 500 Crawford - December 2016 *Have not opened
Oui Banh Mi, 1601 Richmond - July 2016
Panda Express, Valley Ranch Town Center - December 22, 2016
Papa Amadeus, 25602 I-45 North in Spring - reported in April 2016
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Avenida Houston - January 2017
Paradise Donut, 12315 Westheimer - reported in February 2016
Part & Parcel, 1700 Smith - reported in May 2016
Pasta del Giglio, inside Nundini Chef's Table at 500 North Shepherd - early October 2016
Peli Kitchen, 1010 Campbell - October 18, 2016
Peli, 2nd Street District in Austin - April 2017
Peña’s Donuts & Diner, 10555 Pearland Parkway - September 20, 2016
Pepper Twins, 1915 West Gray, Suite A - late September 2016
Pepperoni's, 2975 Kingsley - reported in April 2016
Perry's Steakhouse & Grill, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive - reported in January 2016
Persona Wood-Fired Pizzeria, 9635 North Sam Houston Parkway - reported in July 2016
Peter Chang China Grill, 1315 West Grand Parkway South - reported in June 2016
Phi Coffee & Tea, 11201 Bellaire - reported in March 2016
Pho & Crab, 11660 Westheimer - reported in June 2016
Pho Le, 5015 Antoine - reported in March 2016
Pho Viet Mai, 18918 F.M. 529 - reported in April 2016
Pi Pizza, 181 Heights - September 2016
Piada Italian Street Food, 10420 Louetta - reported in June 2016
Picanha House, food truck - reported in March 2016
Pierogi Queen, 2047 West Main in League City - reported in May 2016
Pinch Seafood & Bar, 10510 Northwest Freeway - January 15, 2017
Pinkerton's Barbecue, 1504 Airline - December 10, 2016
Pinstripes, 3200 Kirby inside the Kirby Collection - late 2017
Pit Room, 1201 Richmond - August 2016
Pita Pit, 8015 Spencer Highway in Deer Park - reported in May 2016
Pizza 101, 15215 Southwest Freeway - reported in May 2016
Pluckers, 10407 Katy Freeway - October 17, 2016
Pollo Bravo, 10085 Long Point - reported in March 2016
Popbar, unknown location at this time - early 2017
Popfancy Pops, 303 Memorial City Way - reported in June 2016
Preamble Lounge & Craft House, 20801 Gulf Freeway - reported in March 2016
Presidio, 911 W 11th Street - November 2016
Providence Bar, 1308 West 20th - early November 2016
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 4509 Kingwood - November 15, 2016
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 9530 Main - late February 2017
Ramen Bar Ichi, 1801 South Dairy Ashford - late November 2016
Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California Street - winter 2016 *Has not opened
Raspado Xperts, 5647 West Little York - August 6, 2016
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer - October 10, 2016
Republic Roots, 18721 University in Sugar Land - reported in February 2016
Restless Palate, 2643 Commercial Center in Katy - reported in April 2016
Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 1321 West 11th - reported in February 2016
Rice & Curry Cuisine, 712 7th in Galveston - reported in February 2016
Rico's Mexican Grill, 25250 Northwest Freeway - reported in February 2016
Riel, 1927 Fairview - January 3, 2017
Rise No. 2, 1700 Post Oak - reported in July 2016
Ritual, 602 Studewood - reported in June 2016
Rodeo Goat Ice House, East Downtown - Spring 2017
Rookie’s Seafood, 1106 Bayport - reported in July 2016
Rosemont, 910 Westheimer - September 2016
Rossini Caffé Italiano, 2229 San Felipe - reported in February 2016
Rotana Mediterranean Restaurant, 3111 Chimney Rock - unknown date
Rouxpour, 700 Baybrook Mall - reported in March 2016
Royalty Tea, 9889 Bellaire - reported in May 2016
Ruggles Green, 2305 West Alabama - reported in March 2016
Ruggles Green, Vintage Marketplace - sometime in 2017
Russo's New York Pizzeria, 1708 Spring Green - reported in January 2016
Rustic, across the street from the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown - unknown date
Rustika Cafe and Bakery, 801 Louisiana (underground tunnel location) - reported in January 2016
Salata, Baybrook Mall at the Lawn in Friendswood - November 11, 2016
Saloon Door Brewing, 105A Magellan Circle in Webster - reported in April 2016
Sam's Boat, 9955 Barker Cypress - reported in March 2016
Sam's Southern Eatery, 8999 Richmond - reported in May 2016
Sertinos Cafe, 25707 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Shake Shack, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season
Sigma Brewing Company, 3118 Harrisburg - September 30, 2016
Simply Viet, 10830 West Bellfort - reported in June 2016
Singapore Cafe, 3149 Highway 6 in Sugar Land - reported in April 2016
Six Ping, 10613 Bellaire - reported in January 2016
Skinny Rita's Cantina, 607 West Gray - reported in March 2016
Snap Kitcen (kiosk), inside of Whole Foods, 1925 Hughes Landing - reported in April 2016
Snooze, 3217 Montrose - reported in July 2016
Sozo Sushi & Lounge, 1700 Post Oak, suite 250 - August 29, 2016
Spanky’s Pizza, Pasta and Amore, 4010 Spencer Highway, Pasadena - November 2016
Sparkle's Hamburger Spot, 5510 Hirsch - reported in February 2016
Stacked Ice Cream, 2211 North Fry - November 8, 2016
Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer - reported in June 2016
Steel City Pops, 420 East 20th - reported in July 2016
Sterling House, 3015 Bagby - August 6, 2016
Stoked Tacos & Tequila, 2416 Brazos - reported in April 2016
STQ, 2231 Voss - end of October 2016
Strings Noodle, 9889 Bellaire - reported in February 2016
Studio Movie Grill, 8440 South Sam Houston Parkway - reported in May 2016
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway - reported in April 2016
Sub Zero Ice Cream, 528 West Bay Area, suite 600 - November 14, 2016
Sub Zero Ice Cream, 15810 Southwest Freeway - reported in June 2016
Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas Drive in Sugar Land - January 2017
Summertime Cakery, 2807 Feather Glen Court - reported in May 2016
Sunshine's Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli, 3102 Old Spanish Trail - January 2016
Suya Hut, 11720 West Airport Boulevard - reported in February 2016
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway (reopened after a fire) - August 16, 2016
Tacos a Go-Go, 3401 West TC Jester - November 8, 2016
Taerna, 4444 Westheimer - reported in June 2016
Taja Indian, 2510 Smith Ranch Road, suite 108 - August 29, 2016
Taproom at Harold's Restaurant & Taproom, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016
Tarakaan, 2301 Main (resumed food service) - reported in March 2016
Tärka Indian Kitchen - early 2017
TeaBar and Organics, 2408 Rice - reported in March 2016
TEAholic, 10613 Bellaire - reported in June 2016
Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, 16801 El Camino Real - reported in April 2016
Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, 5315 Cypress Creek Parkway - reported in February 2016
Teriyaki House, 6340 North Eldridge Parkway, suite H - August 21, 2016
Texas Shrimp Shack, 1617 Richmond - July 2016
Texas T, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016
Third Coast, 6550 Bertner - October 6, 2016
Tiff's Treats, 1629 Research Forest - reported in April 2016
Time for Thai, 930 Main under the McKinney Place Garage - late July 2016
Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, 3636 Rice - November 14, 2016
Toasted Yolk Café, Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road - summer 2017
Tony Luke’s, 9762 Katy Freeway - October 21, 2016
Torchy's Tacos, 19431 Gatebrook Drive near Baybrook Mall - August 31, 2016
Torchy's Tacos, 4747 Research Forest - reported in February 2016
Torchy's Tacos, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season
Toro Japanese Steakhouse, 10694 Westheimer - early 2017
Toulouse Café and Bar, 4444 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Tout Suite, 303 Memorial City Mall - reported in July 2016
Trader Joe’s, 11683 Westheimer - reported in July 2016
Tree House, 14008 Memorial - reported in March 2016
Truluck's Seafood, Steak & Crab House, 1900 Hughes Landing - reported in April 2016
Tularosa Southwestern Grill, 1522 Kingwood - reported in June 2016
Überrito, 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite F162
Überrito, 7705 Westheimer - reported in April 2016
Union Kitchen, 3452 Ella - October 17, 2016
Up & Down, 4105 Washington - reported in April 2016
Upstairs at Hungry's in Rice Village, 2356 Rice Boulevard - December 31, 2016
VertsKebap, 8552 North Highway 6 - reported in February 2016
Victor's on the Green, 7900 North Sam Houston Parkway West - reported in May 2016
Vinology, 2314 Bissonnet - December 1, 2016
Volcano Room 4650 Nasa Parkway - reported in May 2016
W Grill Margaritas to Go, 8303 Long Point - November 8, 2016
Walker Street Kitchen, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016
Wholly Crepe, 413 West Main in Tomball - reported in May 2016
Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th Street - mid February 2017
Wienerschnitzel, undetermined location - sometime in 2017
Willy Burger, 6191 Highway, suite 101 - October 12, 2016
Windy City Grill and Pizza, 1644 Research Forest - reported in March 2016
Wing Kee, 6938 Wilcrest - reported in January 2016
Worcester’s Annex, 1433 North Shepherd - unknown date
Wsup Cafe, 9889 Bellaire - reported in July 2016
Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer - Spring 2017
Yokushi Robata, 3837 Richmond - soft opened, November 19, 2016
Your Pie, 1625 Main - reported in January 2016
Yoyo's Hot Dog, 2306 Brazos - reported in April 2016
Zaxby's, 8722 Barker Cypress - December 5, 2016
Zeapod Cakery, 13010 FM 529 - reported in March 2016
Reported as closed or planned to close:
55 Bar & Restaurant, 5510 Morningside - early November 2016
59 Diner, 17695 Tomball Parkway - reported in March 2016
59 Diner, 3801 Farnham - reported in March 2016
59 Diner, 12550 Southwest Freeway - reported in March 2016
Absinthe Brasserie, 609 Richmond - September 30, 2016
Absolve Wine Lounge, 920 Studemont, suite 150 – December 19, 2016
Alamo Drafthouse at Vintage Park - December 9, 2016
Alcaliente, 20210 Katy Freeway - December 2016
Allie's Pizzaria, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016
Alma Latina, 2203 North Shepherd (plans to reopen after fire damage repaired) - reported in June 2016
Anju, 510 Gray - reported in April 2016
Au Petit Paris, 2048 Colquitt - reported in July 2016
Aunt Bea's, 5422 North Freeway - October 2016
Baker St. Pub & Grill, 5510 Morningside - reported in January 2016
Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 3102 Old Spanish Trail - March 2016
Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 6356 Richmond Avenue - July 2016
Big Eyed Fish, 908 Henderson - reported in May 2016
Black & White, 1001 Studewood - November 28, 2016
Black-eyed Pea, 5410 Bellaire - September 27, 2016
BLU, 2248 Texas Drive - November 26, 2016
Bombay Brasserie, 2414 University - August 3, 2016
Bombay Indian Grill, 706 Main - August 8, 2016
Bourbon on Bagby, 2708 Bagby - reported in February 2016
Bradley's Fine Diner, 191 Heights - reported in January 2016
Bramble, 2231 South Voss
Brasserie Max & Julie, 4315 Montrose (to be rebranded) - reported in July 2016
BRC, 519 Shepherd - August 17, 2016
Brewery Tap, 717 Franklin - reported in January 2016
Brooks Family BBQ, 3602 Scott - reported in February 2016
Byzantio, 403 West Gray - reported in July 2016
Café Express, 9595 Six Pines - reported in March 2016
Calamari's Bar, 5111 Washington - reported in April 2016
Canard, 4721 North Main - December 21, 2016
Canyon Cafe, 5000 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Celtic Gardens, 2300 Louisiana - reported in February 2016
Champps, 1121 Uptown Park
China Star, 4711 Calhoun - December 17, 2016
Christian's Tailgate, 7430 Washington - reported in May 2016
Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet (closed due to fire, but will be rebuilt) - reported in April 2016
Cook & Collins, 2416 Brazos (Spare Key remains open) - reported in February 2016
Corkscrew Wine Bar, 1308 West 20th - reported in July 2016
Corner Table, 2736 Virginia - plans to reopen in December 2016 *Has not reopened
Cullen's American Grill & Whisk(e)y Bar, 11500 Space Center - reported in April 2016
Daddyo's Pizza, 5009 Antoine (temporary) - reported in February 2016
D'Amico's Italian Market Café, in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch - reported in March 2016
D'marcos Pizzeria, 14624 Memorial - reported in March 2016
Don Patron Bar & Grill, 500 Dallas - reported in March 2016
Dry Creek Cafe, 544 Yale - August 31, 2016
Durham House, 1200 Durham - reported in July 2016
Edloe St. Cafe, 6119 Edloe - reported in July 2016
El Rey, 3330 Ella - end of 2016
El Tiempo, 21810 Kingsland in Katy - closed due to fire, November 23, 2016
eT Craft Burgers and Beer, 19841 Northwest Freeway in Cypress - reported in May 2016
Facón Brazilian Steakhouse, 126 Vintage Park - reported in May 2016
Fajita Willie's, 14960 Northwest Freeway - July 31, 2016
Fiesta Mart, 2300 North Shepherd - reported in March 2016
Fig & Wasp Test Kitchen, 4105 Washington (possibly relocating) - reported in January 2016
Foreign Correspondents, 4721 North Main - December 20. 2016
Fox & Hound, 12802 Gulf Freeway
Frenchy’s, 3919 Scott - date unknown
Fresh Market, all locations - reported in May 2016
Funky Chicken, 181 Heights - reported in January 2016
Georges Bistro, 219 Westheimer - reported in March 2016
Gino's East, 17117 Tomball Parkway - reported in January 2016
Gratifi Kitchen + Bar, 302 Fairview - reported in July 2016
Hans Bier Haus, 2523 Quenby - reported in July 2016
Harborside Mercantile, 2021 Strand, Galveston - August 2016
Heights Candy Bar, 833 Studewood - reported in January 2016
Hong Kong Chef, 5112 Bissonnet - reported in April 2016
Hughes Hangar, 2811 Washington - reported in March 2016
Joe’s Crab Shack, 2000 Wharf in Galveston - end of August 2016
Kaffeine Coffe, 2612 Scott - reported in March 2016
Kay's Lounge, 2324 Bissonnet - September 3, 2016
Kiran's, 4100 Westheimer (soon to relocate to 2525 Richmond) - reported in April 2016
Kitchen 713, 4515 Canal (plans to relocate) - reported in June 2016
Kubo's, 2414 University - reported in March 2016
La Bikina, 4223 Research Forest - end of June 2016
La Chef Empanadas Argentinas, 5200 FM 2920 - reported in February 2016
La Vista, 1936 Fountainview - late spring 2017
Lance's Turtle Club, 2613 Nasa Road 1, Seabrook - December 31, 2016
Landhaus Nikodemus, 413 West Main in Tomball - reported in May 2016
Little Jimmy's Deli, 3837 Richmond - reported August 2016
Logan's Roadhouse, 2200 South Highway 6 - August, 2016
Los Dos Vaqueros, 1234 Sheldon (now reopened) - reported in March 2016
Lucky Fig (food truck), Deacon Baldy’s Food Truck Park – January 1, 2017
Mark's American Cuisine, 1658 Westheimer (still open for private events) - reported in May 2016
Marque and Method, 798 Sorella - reported in March 2016
Mason Jar, 9005 Katy Freeway - relocating at the end of 2016
Mo’s . . . A Place for Steaks, 1801 Post Oak Blvd - October 29, 2016
Mockingbird Bistro, 1985 Welch - end of December, 2016
Montrose Mining Company, 805 Pacific - mid-September 2016
Mr. Peeples, 1911 Bagby - reported in March 2016
Nam Noodles & More, 1915 West Gray, suite A
Nit Noi, 6395 Woodway - December 2016
Oxheart, 1302 Nance - March 2017
Pappas Meat Co., 12010 East Freeway - September 5, 2016
Pelican Club, 3828 Avenue T, Galveston (reopening once new chef is found) - reported in January 2016
Pepino’s Italian Restaurant, 1421 Richmond - reported in July 2016
Pie Five, 107 Yale - reported in March 2016
Pizza Pi, food truck (becoming a brick-and-mortar) - reported in May 2016
Pollo Bravo, 5440 Memorial - reported in January 2016
Ponzo’s Italian Food, 2515 Bagby - October 9, 2016
Pradaria, 10694 Westheimer - mid-November 2016
Rangoli Fine Indian Cuisine, 10728 Cypress Creek Parkway, Cypress - September 19, 2016
Relish Fine Foods, 3951 San Felipe - August 20, 2016
Republic Smokehouse & Saloon, 1910 Bagby - late November 2016
Rico’s Mexican Grill, 25250 Northwest Freeway, suite 190 - late September 2016
Rioja, 11920 Westheimer - March 2016
Rockwell Tavern & Grill, 12640 Telge, Cypress - October 30, 2016
Royal Oak Bar & Grill, 1318 Westheimer - September 11, 2016
S & S Steaks & Spirits, 815 Plantation in Richmond - reported in March 2016
Sahara Tales, 11138 Westheimer - October 2016
Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub, 2416 Bay Area, suite D - November 17, 2016
Skewers Mediterranean Grill, 3991 Richmond - early December 2016
SnowBlock Shavery, 2518 Rice - reported in March 2016
Sparrow Bar + Cookshop, 3701 Travis - reported in May 2016
Stoked Tacos & Tequila, 2416 Brazos - November 22, 2016
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway (closed temporarily due to fire) - reported in July 2016
Tarakaan, 2301 Main - reported in July 2016
Tejas Restaurant, 12219 Alief Clodine - reported in March 2016
Three20Three, 12810 Telge - reported in April 2016
Thu-Thu Restaurant, 5015 Antoine - reported in February 2016
Tony’s Seafood Shack, at 17099 Walden, suite 110 - November 20, 2016
Trevisio Restaurant, 6550 Bertner - reported in May 2016
Triple A Restaurant, 2526 Airline - reported in May 2016
Uncle Wankie's, 4660 Louetta - reported in February 2016
Vega's Mexican Restaurant, 1242 Center in Deer Park - reported in May 2016
Zelko Bistro, 514 East 11th - reported in June 2016
Other changes reported:
Bosta Wine & Coffee, 1801 Binz, remodeled and became Bosta Kitchen - reported in May 2016
Daddyo's Pizza, 5009 Antoine (closed after robbery) - reported in May 2016
Denny's, 7720 Louetta in Spring (remodeled) - reported in May 2016
Georges Bistro, 219 Westheimer (under new management) - reported in June 2016
Kris Bistro, 7070 Allensby has become Le Bistro - August 2016
Maria Selma, 1617 Richmond, has become Texas Shrimp Shack - reported July 2016
Myth Kafe, 1730 Jefferson - August 22, 2016
Paul's Kitchen, 2502 Algerian, became The Merrill House - reported in Februray 2016
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 9730 Cypresswood (remodeled) - reported in May 2016
Piqueo, 13215 Grant, became 429 American Grille - reported in February 2016
Pour Society, 947 Gessner, was sold and became State Fare - reported in May 2016
RDG + Bar Annie, 1800 Post Oak, reverted to its original name, Cafe Annie - reported in May 2016
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, added weekday lunch service - reported in May 2016
Rich’s, 2401 San Jacinto - November 14
Sushi Hana Japanese Kitchen, 1638 South Mason - reported in June 2016
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway - August 16, 2016
The Original Neal’s Restaurant, 4750 FM 2920 Road, suite 12 - August 9, 2016
Whole Foods Market, 11145 Westheimer moved to 11041 Westheimer - reported in June 2016
That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings! Thank you for reading the Houston Press food section in 2016! Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.
