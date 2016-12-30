Openings & Closings: Hello Marriott Marquis, Hasta La Vista, La Vista!

A favorite at La Vista is the beef tenderloin. After 19 years, the Briargrove area restaurant will be closing next spring. Photo courtesy of La Vista

After 19 years, La Vista, 1936 Fountainview, will close in late spring of 2017 and reopen at a new location thereafter, according to a press release. Owner Greg Gordon said, “this is an opportunity to create something big and to reshape the menu to fit our space and not the other way around.”

Each month leading up to the closure, Gordon plans to offer a past favorite menu item to highlight the restaurant’s history in Houston. “We want to showcase some of the classics along with throwback prices, dishes that people remember enjoying here back in the nineties,” he said.

A Facebook post announced the coming of a third Toasted Yolk Café. The new location is set to open in the summer of 2017 in the Target Shopping center at 6705 N Grand Parkway, suite 405, near Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road. The other two locations can be found at 15135 North Freeway in Houston and 2129 West Davis in Conroe. The café offers breakfast and lunch options including omelets, pancakes, French toast, waffles and sandwiches.

A second location of Laurenzo’s is opening in Midtown at the site of the former Republic Smokehouse Saloon. Construction has begun on Laurenzo’s Bar & Grill at 1910 Bagby, suite 100, and doors should be open by January 23. According to a reader’s tip, the restaurant will have a more “relaxed vibe than the Washington location.”

The Houston Press learned that Wicklow Heights has filed an application with TABC for a mixed beverage/late hours permit to operate at 1027 West 19th Street. A representative of the bar told us that they are “shooting for a mid-February opening.”

Cueva will open January 16 inside the Marriott Marquis downtown. Photo by Ellie Sharp

Ellie Sharp of Eater Houston published additional photographs and details about the eateries and bars inside the newly opened and fabulous Marriott Marquis hotel downtown. The Press followed up with the hotel and a representative said that all of the places inside of the hotel opened for business on Monday this week except for one, Cueva. The elegant wine and cocktail bar boasting a selection of over 200 wines is slated to open on January 16. The menu at Cueva includes tapas and Mediterranean fare. Here’s a rundown of the other eateries now open inside the Marriott Marquis:

The resident coffee house is Texas T, which offers Starbucks coffee and tea, along with sandwiches, pastries, snacks, ice cream, wine and beer.

The bone-in ribeye at Biggio's inside the Marriott Marquis. Photo courtesy of the Marriott Marquis Hotel

The two-leveled sports bar, Biggio’s named after Houston’s very own baseball legend, Craig Biggio is not a typical sports bar. The upscale eatery will feature steaks, burgers, wings along with craft beers, wine and cocktails. Astros memorabilia is displayed throughout and sports fans can eat, drink and catch games on multiple large screens in the dining and bar area.

An employee of the Marriott Marquis told the Press that one of her favorite meals has been at the new Walker Street Kitchen, where she enjoyed a delicious burger. She added that the menu reminded her of the rodeo here in Houston. The restaurant is casual and offers Texas country fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

An aerial view of the hotel's signature Texas-shaped lazy river pool on the fourth floor. Photo courtesy of Marriott Marquis Hotel

Perhaps, the most anticipated area to open within the Marriott Marquis is the Texas-shaped lazy river on the fourth floor. While enjoying time at the spa, fitness center or pool area, guests can dine and drink at High Dive. The outdoor bar and grill serves sandwiches, burgers, grilled chicken, salads along with cocktails and beer.

According to the Houston Business Journal, a new type of country club is coming to Sienna Plantation near the intersection of Sienna Ranch Road and State Highway 6. The Brazos Shooting & Social Club is scheduled to open in early 2018 offering a more high-end experience for gun enthusiasts to “gather with their families and friends to enjoy target practice, dining and other recreational activities, all in a safe and secure environment,” said Jay Loftis, president of Texas Sawdust & Guns (developers behind the project).

A business under the name of Liberty Taco has filed for a building permit at 4703 Richmond, where Nit Noi used to stand on Richmond just inside the loop. A tip from a reader informed us of signage on the building, but no additional information is available at this time.

A press release on December 22 announced the opening of a new Panda Express in the Valley Ranch Town Center in northeast Houston at I-69 and the Grand Parkway just north of Kingwood. It is the first restaurant to open in the 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use and retail development space. Panda Express is a family-owned business with over 1,900 locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Korea.

Now, here’s a review of the Openings and Closings that were reported in December:

Reported Opened or Plans to Open:

Abuelo's, 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1020 - February 2017

Atlas Pub, 5102 Washington - grand opening in December 2016

BB's Café, 1275 Eldridge Parkway - Winter 2017

Biggio's, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Burgerim, The Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress - early January 2017

Chick-fil-A Food Truck - December 15, 2016

Cooking Girl, 636 Highway 6, suite 100 - December 2016

Cueva, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - January 16, 2017

Dizzy Kaktus, 301 Main - December 12, 2016

El Gato Coffeehouse, 508 Pecore - April or May 2017

First Watch Daytime Café, 20220 Katy Freeway - December 12, 2016

Fusion Taco , 4706 North Main - January 2017

Golden Corral, 27940 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg - November 28, 2016

Grotto, 1001 Avenida de las Americas - January 2017

High Dive, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Kitchen 713, 4601 Washington, suite 130 - reopened in new location, December 26, 2016

Lady Liberty (Liberty Station Food Truck) - by end of 2016

Liberty Taco, 4307 Richmond - unknown at this time

Laurenzo's Bar & Grill, 1910 Bagby, suite 100 - January 20, 2017

Moody Ice, 1919 North Shepherd - early November 2016

Night Market Curry & Grill, 9630 Clarewood, suite A12 - December 6, 2016

NOLA Poboys, 1333 Old Spanish Trail - by mid-January 2017

Ono Poke, 607 Richmond - end of 2016

Osaka Café, 2802 South Shepherd - end of December

Panda Express, Valley Ranch Town Center - December 22, 2016

Pinch Seafood & Bar, 10510 Northwest Freeway - January 15, 2017

Pinkerton's Barbecue, 1504 Airline - December 10, 2016

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 9530 Main - late February 2017

Shake Shack, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season

Sugar Refinery, 2248 Texas Drive in Sugar Land - January 2017

Tacos a Go-Go, 3401 West TC Jester - November 8, 2016

Texas T, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

The Branch Craft Beer & Foodery, 7710 Long Point - early spring 2017

The Garage Car Detail & Hookah Lounge, 1818 West Dallas - mid November 2016

The Taproom at Harold's Restaurant & Taproom, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016

Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, 3636 Rice - November 14, 2016

Toasted Yolk Café, 6705 N Grand Parkway suite 405 - summer 2017

Torchy's Tacos, Tal's Hill inside Minute Maid Park - next MLB Season

Upstairs at Hungry's in Rice Village, 2356 Rice Boulevard - December 31, 2016

Walker Street Kitchen, 1777 Walker inside the Marriott Marquis - mid December 2016

Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th Street - mid February 2017

Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer - Spring 2017

Yokushi Robata, 3837 Richmond - soft opened, November 19, 2016

Zaxby's, 8722 Barker Cypress - December 5, 2016

Reported Closed or Plans to Close:

Alamo Drafthouse at Vintage Park - December 9, 2016

Alcaliente, 20210 Katy Freeway - December 2016

Allie's Pizzaria, 315 West 19th - December 7, 2016

Black & White, 1001 Studewood - November 28, 2016

BLU, 2248 Texas Drive in Sugar Land - November 26, 2016

Canard, 4721 North Main - December 21, 2016

El Tiempo, 21810 Kingsland in Katy - closed due to fire, November 23, 2016

Foreign Correspondents, 4721 North Main - December 20. 2016

La Vista, 1936 Fountainview - late spring 2017

Mockingbird Bistro, 1985 Welch - end of December, 2016

Oxheart, 1302 Nance - March 2017

Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub, 2416 Bay Area, suite D - November 17, 2016

Skewers Mediterranean Grill, 3991 Richmond - early December 2016

Stoked Tacos & Tequila, 2416 Brazos - early December 2016

The China Star, 4711 Calhoun - December 17, 2016

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings! Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.

