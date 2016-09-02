Openings & Closings: Hello To Hops Meet Barley, Farewell to Champps

EXPAND The large patio is a perfect hangout for patrons and their pups to sip on one of more than 150 beers offered. Photo courtesy of Hops Meet Barley



Hops Meet Barley, 2245 West Alabama, officially opened its doors on August 29 at the site of the old Mission Burrito. According to a press release, one of the partners, Steve Long of Reserve 101, is excited about bringing a bar where people can "kick back with their dog on the patio and watch a game to the Upper Kirby neighborhood." More than 150 beers are on the menu, with 40 taps on the wall and a rotating menu of new and seasonal brews. The grand opening party is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours of operation are seven days a week for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

On the heels of a recent Houston Press report about Logan's Roadhouse filing for bankruptcy and the imminent closure of 18 locations, we learn that another restaurant chain bit the dust. Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston reported that Dallas-based restaurant group, Last Call Guarantor LLC, permanently closed Champps, 1121 Uptown Park, and Fox & Hound, 12802 Gulf Freeway in south Houston. The company originally did not have plans to close any restaurants; however, a report that published in the Dallas Business Journal on August 30 announced that the company is indeed shutting down a total of 25 locations. Jonathan Maze of Nation's Restaurant News reported that going into the bankruptcy, Fox and Hound had 48 locations, Bailey’s had nine and Champps had 23. He added that a company spokeswoman confirmed that Last Call now operates 37 Fox & Hound locations, four Bailey’s and 14 Champps.

The New York City based company is a popular spot for gyros in Houston. Now there will be a second location in northwest Houston. Photo courtesy of The Halal Guys

The New York City darlings of gyros are opening a second location of The Halal Guys in Vintage Marketplace. An Instagram post late last night said that the new location will be at 10111 Louetta Road in northwest Houston. The Halal Guys urged followers to stay connected to its social media for more information about the grand opening.

A reader sent a tip that a new concept from The Cooking Girl in Montrose is set to open in a few weeks. Pepper Twins , will serve Chinese food and will be opening where Nam Noodles & More was at 1915 West Gray, suite A in River Oaks. It's not clear when Nam closed its doors. Calls to the restaurant were not answered, but the Yelp business page is marked "closed" by Yelpers.

Eureka Heights, a new brewery, is coming to 941 West 18th in the Heights. Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston attended a Saturday taproom session and wrote a first glance article about the not-yet-opened brewery. The Press followed up with Casey Motes, one of the six brewpub owners, to confirm an official opening date. Motes stated that the opening is slated for sometime before the end of October. He explained that kegs started shipping to various bars around the country three weeks ago and opened the tap room twice for previews. In the meantime, samples of Eureka Heights' beer can be enjoyed in Galveston this coming weekend at the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival.

Swamplot reports that the Willowbrook location of the former 59 Diner is destined to become a new Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet. There's a sign hung on the shuttered building at 17695 Tomball Parkway across from Highway 249 that reads "Coming Soon." The Press spoke to the general manager, Mike Khader, who says the new Dimassi's will be ready to open its doors in three to four weeks.

EXPAND The newly redesigned rooftop lounge area is brightly decorated and has a lot more seating. Photo courtesy of The Rosemont

Just a week after popular Sunday funday spot Royal Oak closed its doors, the Rosemont, 910 Westheimer, is back on the brunch scene (after a July closure) with a brand-new entrance that allows patrons to climb the staircase directly up to the posh, redesigned rooftop bar and lounge area. In a conversation with Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, new owner Carson Hager shared his vision for the Rosemont as being "a more elegant, grown-up destination that’s a fit for both a happy hour or a Sunday funday spot." The rooftop lounge is now decorated in bright oranges with big, cushioned seating areas abound.

Alice Levitt of Houstonia wrote in June that a new gelato place was coming to River Oaks. This Thursday, Amorino Gelato opens its doors at 4444 Westheimer next to the iPic Theater. The Houston location is one of more than 150 Parisian dessert spots around the country. According to CultureMap Houston, the franchisee owners, Nathalie and Sebastien Debbouzzi, are a French couple who chose River Oaks for their new restaurant because "it reminded them of Paris’s pedestrian-friendly shopping plazas." Amorino is known for its rose-petal shaped gelato presented in cones. The shop will also offer sorbet, espresso drinks and eventually crepes and waffles.

EXPAND The Alabama-based chain has hundreds of stores all over the southern region. Photo courtesy of Frios Gourmet Pops

A popular southern dessert chain, Frios Gourmet Pops, 18318 University, quietly made its debut in Sugar Land. This is the second of a few locations to pop up in the Houston area. There is one in Galveston at 6302 Seawall that opened earlier this summer and another is scheduled to open in Katy at 2717 Commercial Center in a few weeks. According to Eater Houston, the chain is known for its fun flavor profiles and use of fresh ingredients. The Facebook page is adorned with colorful popsicle pictures and a menu that boasts off-the-wall flavors like "Cap N' Crunch," "Avocado Lime" and "Coffee & Donut."

Swamplot reported that the La Tapatia, 1749 Richmond at Woodhead, reopened after a small fire in late July.

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings. Do you know of something we missed? Leave us a comment or send us an email to tell us about it.

Here's a round-up of all openings and closings in August:

Opened:

Amorino Gelato, 4444 Westheimer

Bebidas, Juice, Coffee & Bites, 2606 Edloe

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella

FIX Coffee Bar, 415 Westheimer

FRIOS Gourmet Pops, 18318 University, Sugar Land

Gong Cha, 9889 Bellaire

Hops Meet Barley, 2245 West Alabama

La Tapatia, 1749 Richmond (reopened after fire)

Maggiano's Little Italy, 602 Memorial City Way

Myth Kafe, 1730 Jefferson (reopened the original location)

Oui Banh Mi, 1601 Richmond

Pepper Twins, 1915 West Gray, Suite A

Raspado Xperts, 5647 West Little York

Rosemont, 910 Westheimer

Sahara Tales, 11138 Westheimer

Sterling House, 3015 Bagby

Sunshine's Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli, 3102 Old Spanish Trail

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway (reopened after a fire)

Taja Indian, 2510 Smith Ranch Road, suite 108

The Blind Pig, 11920 Westheimer

The Cheese Course Bistro & Cheese Market, 1001 McKinney

The General Public, 797 Sorella Court, Suite 118

The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond

Torchy's Tacos, 19431 Gatebrook Drive near Baybrook Mall

Überrito, 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite F162

Closed:

Aunt Bea's, 5422 North Freeway

Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 3102 Old Spanish Trail

Beaucoup Bar & Grill, 6356 Richmond Avenue

Bombay Brasserie, 2414 University

Bombay Indian Grill, 706 Main

Bramble, 2231 South Voss

BRC, 519 Shepherd

Champps, 1121 Uptown Park

Fajita Willie's, 14960 Northwest Freeway

Fox & Hound, 12802 Gulf Freeway

Harborside Mercantile, 2021 Strand, Galveston

Kay's Lounge, 2324 Bissonnet

La Bikina, 4223 Research Forest

Little Jimmy's Deli, 3837 Richmond

Logan's Roadhouse, 2200 South Highway 6

Nam Noodles & More, 1915 West Gray, suite A

Pradaria Steaks & Churrascaria, 10694 Westheimer

Relish Fine Foods, 3951 San Felipe

Rioja, 11920 Westheimer

Royal Oak Bar & Grill, 1318 Westheimer

Rebranded:

Kris Bistro, 7070 Allensby has become Le Bistro

