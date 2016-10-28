Openings & Closings: Mo's Is No More, Hello Night Market

The Hubcap Grill opened in Galveston on the strand on October 20. Photo courtesy of Hubcap Grill

Hubcap Grill & Cocktail Bar, 2021 Strand, opened on October 20 in Galveston. The restaurant moved into the space that formerly housed the Harborside Mercantile. Owner (of both Harborside and Hubcap), Ricky Craig told Phaedra Cook, then of the Houston Press that “the rigors of running and staffing a full-fledged Gulf Coast seafood restaurant have not been compatible with running his other restaurants.” Serving more than just burgers, the Galveston joint features Cajun, Creole, seafood and soul food items on the menu. This is the fifth location of the Hubcap Grill.

Back in mid-August, the Press caught wind of a possible closure for Mo’s . . . A Place for Steaks. A reader’s tip said that it would be “closing in 6 months because the owner of the land wants to build a building there. They hope to find a new location in the meantime and should announce via the emails they send out.” At that time, a representative for Mo’s talked to the Press and would not comment on the rumor; however, on October 19, owner Johnny Vassallo announced the news of the closing with events lined up for October 27 through October 29. The farewell message on its website said:

We will be closing our doors on October 29 and in typical Mo’s fashion, we are going out in style! Please join us for our final week of festivities enjoying Mo’s hospitality, fine dining or just to say “goodbye.”

A Facebook post announced that Tony Luke’s opened its doors on October 21 at 9762 Katy Freeway in the Village Plaza at Bunker Hill. Founded in 1992 in South Philly, the eatery specializes in cooked-to-order cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches. Other than two locations in Bahrain, this is the first location to open outside of the Northeast U.S. region.

EXPAND Cane Rosso in Montrose opened on October 21 and features happy hour specials Monday through Wednesday! Photo courtesy of Cane Rosso

Four months after first opening in the Heights, Cane Rosso opened doors to a second location at 4306 Yoakum in Montrose on October 21. Owner Jay Jerrier told the Houston Chronicle that one of his favorite pizzas, decked out with jalapenos and small pepperoni rounds will be a new addition to the menu at the Montrose location. It’s called the “Friday Night Frankie, named after the guy who runs Prince Street Pizza in New York,” he added. Jerrier told the Press that they are rolling out new happy hour specials at all locations. These are available for dine-in customers only between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. Specials include $3 Peroni, $5 selected wines and cocktails, $5 to $7 pizzas.

Also in pizza news, the Chronicle reported that MidiCi is opening at 2925 Richmond as part of the Kirby Grove mixed-use development in time for the Super Bowl. Similar to other fast-fired pizzerias such as Blaze and Hot Toppings, MidiCi pizzas will be baked quickly, in 90 seconds. According to its website, the dough is made with only four ingredients: non-GMO double zero flour imported from Naples, pure water, sea salt and live yeast, to keep with the true Neapolitan heritage. The site also lists plans for several possible future locations, including Katy, The Woodlands and Willowbrook.

Bacon Brothers – Public House announced that they will open in Sugar Land Town Square in December. The South Carolina-based gastropub will serve barbecue and made from scratch southern comfort foods. When co-owner Travis Cook talked to the Press last month, he mentioned that one of the things he’s most proud of was the restaurant’s commitment to “using local purveyors and Texas produce.”

Chai Shai offers an array of chai teas and authentic Desi (Paki-Indian) food. Photo Courtesy of Chai Shai

A second location of Chai Shai soft opened on October 22. In the Know Houston’s blog listed the new location at 10581 South Highway 6. A representative of the restaurant told the Press that one of its most popular items is the Kashmiri chai, which is “pink tea from the Kashmir region of Pakistan brewed for seven hours with traditional spices and served with milk, crushed almonds and pistachio.” The other location can be found at 14625 Beechnut. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Swamplot reported new signage at the site of the former Big Woodrow’s at 3111 Chimney Rock. Rotana Mediterranean Restaurant is coming soon right outside the loop near Richmond Avenue. Currently, there is no additional information available.

Korean Noodle House is slated to reopen at 10016 Long Point Road after a July closure of its location at 1415 Murray Bay in Spring Branch. The Houston Business Journal reported a mid-to-late November opening at the new address in a strip mall right before Gessner. A fan on its Facebook page posted that “restaurants like this remind me of small street stalls, hawker stands, and cafes in Asia where the food is the best.” The funky yellow house was a part of Korean Noodle House’s charm; let’s hope the new location delivers the same level of deliciousness.

Swamplot reported that Cowboys & Indians Indo-Tex Kitchen is moving into the former home of Juan Mon at 1901 Taft. A post on its Facebook page is inviting guests to come out on October 31 to “Meet the new owners in the neighborhood and enjoy the new patio, craft beers, a live DJ and sample new food items.” The items listed include beef and veggie samosas, lamb vindaloo and Texas BBQ wings.

A new location of Daddy O’s Pizza is set to open on Dairy Ashford, across the street from Tully Stadium and Stratford High School in West Houston. A restaurant manager at the Gessner store told the Press that doors should open in three weeks.

The chicken boti at Night Market glistening with vibrant colors of turmeric and spices. Photo courtesy of Night Market

Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston talked to Mike Tran of Tiger Den and Mien about his newest food venture, Night Market. Tran has teamed up with Chef Rikesh Patel (formerly of Ambrosia) to bring curries, grilled items, salads and fried snacks from India, Thailand and other Asian countries to hungry Houstonians who just can’t enough culture in their food. Plans are to open until midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on the weekends. The Press has been following Tran’s posts about Night Market on his @TigerDenM feed for months. With dishes like Chicken Boti and Keema Fries enticing followers with what’s to come at Night Market, Chef Patel plans a menu that is both beautiful and flavorful.

The Press learned that W Grill Margaritas to Go filed an application with TABC to serve food and beverages for a new location at 8303 Long Point. A September 13 post on its Facebook said that the street sign is up. An employee at the 4825 Washington location told the Press that the new store will open on November 8. Customers rave about the drive-thru margaritas, cheesesteaks, onion rings, salads and omelets.

Another ground-breaking has been reported for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the southern Houston area. In a press release, the restaurant said that construction has begun at 2620 Pearland Parkway in Pearland and the restaurant is slated to open in the spring. This marks the third store coming soon to the Houston area.

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings! Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.

