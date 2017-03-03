Openings & Closings: Welcome Second Locations of Creamistry and Gyu-kaku

A second location of the popular Japanese barbecue and grill restaurant and bar opened in the Memorial area. Photo courtesy of Gyu-Kaku

Gyu-kaku soft opened at its second location at 11301 Katy Freeway in the Memorial area on February 19. A representative told the Houston Press that the new store will be very similar to the Midtown location with the exception of the signature cocktail list. The Memorial store will focus more on its sake and beer selections.

The popular Japanese barbecue restaurant features table-side grilling of meats and seafood. Gyu-kaku offers a fantastic lunch special that includes three BBQ meats, salad, miso soup and rice for $13.95.

New kids on the distillery block, Paul Revere Rum opened several weeks ago at 2201 Dallas, next to 8th Wonder Brewery in EaDo. Co-owner and founder, Paul Stephens told the Press that they are very excited to be up and running in such an awesome part of town. “We make a clear, un-aged rum and the focus is to educate people on how to drink it.” According to its website, the mission is to “reclaim America's rum heritage in a bottle.”

Catch them on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Osso & Kristalla opened its doors on February 24 at 500 Crawford, across the street from Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. The trattoria is the sister restaurant of newly opened Potente, from Houston's Astros owner Jim Crane. While Potente serves Northern Italian fine-dining with daily seafood selections, homemade pastas, dry-aged steaks and a signature veal osso buco, Osso & Kristalla presents a more casual trattoria experience with wood fired pizza, pastas and more.

Katy News announced that Salata, a salad-centric eatery signed a long-term lease for 3,000-square-feet of space at The Shoppes at Cinco Ranch. Also opening in the shopping center is Super Yummy Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi and a Vietnamese beverage shop called Bambu, which offers coffee, tea, tapioca drinks and fresh fruit smoothies. No specific dates were mentioned for any of the openings.

A Facebook post announced a change in ownership at The Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway in Katy. The nearly three and a half acre of space is home to two separate bars, an outdoor bar and fire-pit and three stages for live music.

Wildcatter was featured on Spike TV’s Bar Rescue back in 2014 when it was known as Bryant’s Ice House. New co-owner Justin Alan Whitfield won’t be making many changes to the existing bar. Whitfield is also the owner of End Zone (which was also featured on Bar Rescue). “I’m the only Bar Rescue bar owner that has taken over another Bar Rescue bar,” he said proudly.

It is a biker-friendly establishment that welcomes families until about 7 p.m. and primarily operates as a bar in the evenings. Whitfield told the Press that there are already “Ten booked events [on the calendar] and plan on taking full advantage of the venue, featuring live country and rock music on the stages.”

Crave Sushi announced its closure in a Facebook post on February 17. The eight-year old spot at 2900 Travis has plans to transition into a catering and wholesale operation. Crave intends to continue offering food through mobile delivery apps like DoorDash and GrubHub. Cravers can also find grab-and-go sushi at Phoenicia Foods Downtown, Aloft Hotel Downtown and Nourish Juice Bar in Montrose.

Creamistry uses liquid nitrogen to create a smooth, extremely cold and delicious ice cream. Photo courtesy of Creamistry

Creamistry celebrated its grand opening on February 25 at 24515 Katy Freeway, suite 850, with free ice cream and activities for kids. The parlor is known for using liquid nitrogen to produce a rapid-freezing and extremely cold and smooth ice cream. This is the second store to open in the Houston area; sweet lovers can find the other location in the Uptown area at 5000 Westheimer, suite 608.

Taqueria Las Margaritas Mexican Grill & Cantina opened its doors on February 12 at 4510 FM 1960 Road East in Humble. A Facebook flyer notes that tequila, margaritas and breakfast tacos will be available.

Almost 15 years in the making, the Levy Park Conservancy celebrated its grand opening on February 25 with all-day family-friendly events. The Levy Park will be home to a farmer’s market and come 2018, Tim Love’s Woodshed restaurant will open its doors in the park. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Upper-Kirby inner-city park now features a children's playground with a modern climbing wall and observation deck, an enclosed dog park, a performance pavilion, community gardens, a promenade and a large activity lawn.

EXPAND The new Mia Bella Trattoria is located at 3773 Richmond near Greenway Plaza. Photo courtesy of Mia Bella Trattoria

The Press learned that Mia Bella Trattoria filed an application with TABC to operate at 3773 Richmond. The restaurant currently operates three other locations in downtown, Vintage Park and in Sugar Land. Owner/Chef Youssef Nafaa has created a menu that combines traditional Italian with regional American cuisine and now will feature more local options, grass-fed beef and fresh fish from the Mediterranean which will be flown in daily and exciting new happy hour specials.

The Greenway Plaza location announced plans to open in late spring of this year, according to a press release. An updated menu will highlight new fresh seafood, handmade pastas, an extensive antipasti menu for Happy Hour, and a great list of 50 wines under $50.

According to its website, the Bella Restaurants Group along with Chef Nafaa opened Mi Luna, one of the first tapas restaurants in Houston back in 1989. He was also the driving force behind the popular Midtown creperie franchise, Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, which opened at 218 Gray in 2006.

Louisiana-based sports bar Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar announced plans to expand across the border into Texas. The restaurant will open first in Lubbock by September and inked deals to open in Dallas and Houston thereafter.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the Houston agreement, with franchise operator Brandon Hargrave of Lafayette, La., showed plans for 10 locations.

The original Walk-On’s opened in 2002 in Baton Rouge, near the Louisiana State University campus. Bestselling menu items include burgers, wings and Louisiana fare like boudin sausage, duck and andouille gumbo and crawfish etouffée. New Orleans Saints’ quarterback, Drew Brees and his wife are co-owners of the Walk-On’s enterprises.

EXPAND Krisp opened its doors to the public on February 28. Photo courtesy of Krisp Bird & Batter

Krisp Bird & Batter opened its doors to the public on February 28. A Facebook post announced that starting at 11 a.m., diners can order crispy fried pasture-raised chicken sandwiches at 5922 Richmond. An insider told the Press that Krisp owners plan an aggressive expansion of 50 more stores in Houston and the surrounding areas. Open daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Swamplot reported that Café Ginger, 1952 West Gray, is scheduled to relocate a few blocks away to 1547 West Gray in the River Oaks Plaza. Plans are to complete renovations and be ready to re-open by February of 2018, when the current location’s lease expires.

The popular Chinese restaurant also announced plans for a second location in the Galleria area. CultureMap Houston reported that Café Ginger will soft open over the next week or so at 2200 Post Oak in the former OKA Sushi space, next door to Caracol.

US Builders Review reported that Irma’s Southwest Grill will be moving into Catalyst Houston, a mixed-use development that combines high-end living with commercial, office and retail space. The current Irma’s manager Louis Galvan told Eater Houston that plans for the current Irma’s, located across the street at 1314 Texas, suite 100, from the Catalyst, are still unsure, but a burger or diner concept is being considered. The new location is slated to open in late fall of 2017.

The Chronicle reported that a Dairy Queen will open at 16190 Old Galveston Road in Webster on April 14. This is the first of a 15-store expansion plan in Houston that will span over the next five years. According to the article, Texas is the chain's biggest market, with more than 600 of the nearly 4,500 stores nationwide.

Pollo Bravo is known for its Latin-spiced rotisserie chicken. Photo courtesy of Pollo Bravo

A tweet announced the fifth location of Pollo Bravo soft opened on February 7 at 7001 Harrisburg in east Houston. A restaurant representative told the Press that a grand opening event is planned for April 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fast-casual Peruvian-Mexican restaurant is known for its rotisserie chicken basted with Latin spices. The representative added that Pollo Bravo just recently leased the space at 5801 Memorial Drive, suite C, where Express Rolls had been and plans are to be ready in two month.

Luca Manfe is taking his food truck to Dallas. CultureMap Houston reported that Manfe’s The Lucky Fig is getting a second chance through a partnership with CultureMap investor Alex Muse’s Sumo Ventures. According to the article, Muse “intends to utilize the truck for motivational speaking and team building events pitched to the Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies in the Dallas-area.” The idea is for Manfe to speak about his immigrant story and experience with Masterchef and then feed event-goers with food prepared on the truck.

A press release announced that franchisee Guillermo Perales, of Sun Holdings, Inc., announced plans to open 15 new Arby’s in Houston over the next five years. “Guillermo Perales is among a select group of premier franchise restaurant developers in the country, and we’re excited about his commitment to expand with Arby’s in Texas. It’s yet another example of the momentum that is building with the Brand,” said Greg Vojnovic, Arby’s Chief Development Officer.

A reader’s tip noted that another “closed for remodeling” sign has been spotted on the doors of the Express Rolls at 4848 Beechnut in Meyerland. Last week, the Press reported that several Express rolls around town have mysteriously closed up shop with similar signage on their doors. A follow-up visit by the reader reveals a lockout notice posted by the landlord.

Now, here’s a review of the Openings and Closings that were reported in January:

Reported open or plans to open:

1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza, 24600 Katy Freeway - February 9, 2017

Agave, Terminal C- South, IAH - end of 2017 - end of 2017

Aqui, 520 Westheimer - spring or early summer 2017

Bacon Bros. Public House, 2110 Town Square Place - late February 2017 (not opened yet)

Balls Out Burger, 1603 North Durham - spring 2017

Bam, Terminal C-North, IAH - end of 2017

Bambu, The Shoppes at Cinco Ranch – unknown date at this time

Bar Louie, 16089 City Walk - summer 2017

Beerhive, Terminal E, IAH - end of 2017

Bernie’s Burger Bus, 2200 Yale - April 2017

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer - February 22, 2017

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar - January 30, 2017

Café Ginger, 1547 West Gray – February 2018

Café Ginger, 2200 Post Oak – March 2017

Carlo's Bakery, inside The Woodlands Mall - February 18, 2017

Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar - mid April 2017

Crafthouse Grill, 12910 Malcomson - unknown date at this time

Creamistry, 24515 Katy Freeway, suite 850 – February 25, 2017

Daddy-O’s Pizza, 861 Dairy Ashford - February 16, 2017

Dairy Queen, 16190 Old Galveston Road – April 14, 2017

El Pollo Loco, 481 Bay Area Boulevard - February 20, 2017

Ember, Terminal C-North, IAH - end of 2017

Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Mason Creek - early Fall 2017

Field & Tides, 705 East 11th - February 13, 2017

Flying Fish, North Durham and West 19th Street - later this year, 2017

Fusion Taco, 4706 North Main Street - January 24, 2017

Galiana's Bakery & Café, 24110 Highway 290, suite 500 - mid February 2017

Gavi, Terminal E, IAH - end of 2017

Gyu-kaku, 11301 Katy Freeway – February 19, 2017

H-Burger, Terminal C- South, IAH - end of 2017

Hidden Goods, 5734 Larkin - unknown date at this time

Hopdoddy, 5510 Morningside - March 6, 2017

Hamburger Mary’s, 2409 Grant - February 24, 2017

Hughie's, 4721 North Main - April or May 2017

Hugo's Cocina, IAH Airport - January 31, 2017

In & Out, multiple locations - sometime this year, 2017

Ingenious Brewing Company, 1986 South Houston - tasting room open by May or June 2017

Irma’s Southwest Grill, Catalyst Houston – late fall 2017

Jinya Ramen, Mason Creek - early fall 2017

Kerbey Lane Café - unknown place and date at this time

King's Bierhaus, 828 West FM 646 - late 2017

Krisp Bird & Batter, 5922 Richmond - February 28, 2017

Landry's, IAH Airport - January 31, 2017

Liberty Taco, 4703 Richmond - February 6, 2017

Magnolia Meatball Shop, Terminal C- South, IAH - end of 2017

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1540 West Loop South - Fall 2017

Mia Bella, 3773 Richmond – late spring 2017

NOLA Poboys, 1333 Old Spanish Trail - February 2017

Olio, Terminal C-North, IAH - end of 2017

Osso & Kristalla, 1515 Texas - February 24, 2017

Pala, Terminal C-North, IAH - end of 2017

Pearl, 1117 Prairie inside the Sam Houston Hotel - February 27, 2017

Peska Seafood & Steaks, 1700 Post Oak - rebranded February 10, 2017

Pinch Seafood & Bar, 10510 Northwest Freeway - January 29, 2017

PoitÍn, Sawyer Yards - Fall 2017

Poke Bar, 14555 Memorial Drive Ste 500 - March or April 2017

Pokii Eatery, 12153 Katy Freeway - February 18, 2017

Pollo Bravo, 7001 Harrisburg – February 7, 2017

Pollo Bravo, 5801 Memorial Drive, suite C – April or May 2017

Potente, 1515 Texas - February 20, 2017

Presidio, 911 West 11th Street - February 11, 2017

Q, Terminal E, IAH - end of 2017

Ramen Bar Ichi, 1801 S Dairy Ashford, suite 108 - January 28, 2017

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California - February 22, 2017

Roostar Galleria, 5551 Richmond - April 2017

Saint Arnoldville, 2000 Lyons - unknown date at this time

Salata, The Shoppes at Cinco Ranch – unknown date at this time

Schlotzsky’s, 12230 West Lake Houston Parkway, suite 275 - February 2, 2017

Shipley's, Wirt Road and Interstate 10 - unknown date at this time

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, LaCenterra - end of 2017

Sonora Tacos & Hot Dogs, 1801 Richmond - unknown date at this time

Sweet Times, 6356 Richmond - February 4, 2017

Tanglewood Grill, Terminal E, IAH - end of 2017

Taqueria Las Margaritas Mexican Grill & Cantina, 4510 FM 1960 Road East – February 12, 2017

Teriyaki Kitchen, 2659 Gessner - January 9, 2017

The Lost Cajun, 7042 FM 1960 East - late March or early April 2017

The Woodshed, inside Levy Park - mid 2018

Tom + Chee, 21788 Katy Freeway, suite 500 - February 13, 2017

Tongue-Cut Sparrow, 310 Main - February 1, 2017

Umaki Sushi Burrito, 10111 Louetta - April 2017

Urban Bricks Pizza, 5650 West Grand Parkway South, suite 100 - January 28, 2017

Vida, Terminal C-North, IAH - end of 2017

Vino & Vinyl, 15977 City Walk - early March 2017

Whiskey Thumper, 9522 North Sam Houston Parkway East - February 24, 2017 (not opened yet)

White Lightning Dancehall & Saloon, 9522 North Sam Houston Parkway East - February 24, 2017 (not opened yet)

Wildcatter Saloon, 26913 Katy Freeway – changed ownership, February 27, 2017

Wunsche Brothers Café & Saloon, 103 Midway - unknown date at this time

Xochi, 1777 Walker - January 27, 2017

Yume, Terminal E, IAH - end of 2017

Yummy Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi, The Shoppes at Cinco Ranch – unknown date at this time

Reported Closed or plans to close:

Café Ginger, 1952 West Gray – February 2018

Crave Sushi, 2900 Travis – February 17, 2017

Express Rolls, 4848 Beechnut – February 2017

Express Rolls, 11805 Westheimer - February 2017

Harlow's Food & Fun, inside Edwards Greenway Grand Palace 24 - January 2017

Jimmy’s Icehouse, 2803 White Oak, March 31, 2017

Lee’s Sandwiches, 8338 West Sam Houston Parkway South - January 2017

Logan Farms Honey Glazed Hams & Market Café, 10560 Westheimer - February 2017

Luv Me Tender, 4400 Yale - February 20, 2017

Mi Cocina, 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive - February 7, 2017

My Fit Foods, all locations - February 12, 2017

Outback Steakhouse, 8731 W Loop S 610 - January 22, 2017

Skinny Rita’s Cantina, 607 West Gray - February 2017

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 12637 Westheimer - January 28, 2017

Texans Grille, 12848 Queensbury - February 9, 2017

Triniti, 2815 South Shepherd - February 5, 2017