Openings & Closings: Welcome to the Village, HopDoddy

This delicious hand-crafted burger by HopDoddy will be available in Rice Village soon. Photo courtesy of HopDoddy Burger Bar

A popular fast-casual burger chain is moving into the space vacated by Baker St. Pub & Grill in Rice Village. The second location of HopDoddy Burger will open at 5510 Morningside, suite 100. The Houston Press reached out to the company for additional information and heard back from Julie Sondecker, who handles media relations for HopDoddy Burger, that “the lease for the Rice Village location was officially signed today (September 13).” She added that they “did not have a specific time frame in mind for the opening just yet.”

Noonan and Sepkowitz of Free Range Concepts, the guys behind City Centre's Bowl & Barrel and The General Public are bringing something big across the street from the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown. In the Know Houston discovered a post on Houston Architecture Info Forum that confirmed plans for a large, outdoor music venue, kitchen and bar concept from Free Range Concepts and Grammy-nominated country singer Pat Green. The Press spoke with a manager at the Bowl & Barrel who confirmed plans for a concept similar to The Rustic, a Dallas-based multi-functional space, to come to Houston. He added that the new space is only modeled after the Dallas location and the name will not be carried over. There is no information about an opening date at this time.

The South Carolina-based southern comfort restaurant is coming to Houston in December. Photo courtesy of Bacon Brothers - Public House

Thanks to a reader’s tip, the Press learned about a new southern restaurant coming to Houston. Construction of Bacon Brothers - Public House commences in December. The Press spoke with owner Travis Cook about its first location here in Texas, the original can be found in Greenville, South Carolina. Cook says they are "committed to using local purveyors and Texas produce," and describes the restaurant as "from-scratch, farm-to-table, low-country, southern cuisine." With dishes like a classic BLT with house-cured pork belly pastrami, fried duck eggs, and arugula on pumpernickel, the new restaurant will sure to make some fans in the south. No word yet as to where it will be calling home in Houston.

Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston reported that an upscale east coast chain is coming to Houston in the Fall of 2017. Fig & Olive will be moving into the former home of Saks Fifth Avenue, next to the site of popular sushi restaurant, Nobu. The website boasts a "large variety of extra virgin olive oils" that is used in lieu of butter in its dishes, which are inspired by the Riviera and coastal southern regions of France, Italy and Spain.

According to a press release, a new Corner Bakery Café opened on Monday, August 29 at 10420 Louetta Road #120, near Vintage Park. This cafe is the eighth location in the Houston market and is owned and operated by MX Restaurants and Bakeries, Inc. The group plans to open a total of up to 25 Corner Bakery Cafe locations throughout Texas.

Cafeza features a diverse menu of artisan coffee, Latin and European wine cocktails and food. Photo courtesy of Cafeza

A Spanish and Latin American-themed, artisan coffee house opened in First Ward over the weekend. Cafeza has finally opened in the space that was Blank Slate at 1720 Houston Avenue. In a press release, Co-Founder Ryan Hazen describes Cafeza as a place “inspired by café experiences found in Barcelona and Buenos Aires,” He added that they aimed to “create a unique place for people to simply slow down and enjoy themselves with great coffee, great food and a great atmosphere.”

A new restaurant is moving into the space where Au Petit Paris used to reside at 2048 Colquitt in Montrose. A reader's tip says that Nobie's, a new concept by Martin Stayer of Coltivare should be opening mid-to-late fall of 2016.

Eater Houston reported that Riel, featuring Ukrainian-inspired dishes is opening in November at 1927 Fairview. Helmed by Ryan Lachaine of Reef and Underbelly, the restaurant will feature no more than 15 items at one time that are “streamlined and market-driven” and served as "shareable plates." In a May article, Lachaine shared with Alison Cook of the Houston Chronicle that his new menu would include dishes such as pierogies and borscht which were "inspired by treasured family recipes."

Good Dog is now open in Montrose with 20 beers on tap, while the Heights location only has ten. Photo courtesy of Good Dog

Good Dog opened in Montrose at 1312 West Alabama this past week. In a conversation with Amalia Pferd, a representative of Good Dog, the Press learned that the Grand Opening event is scheduled for October 15 with live music and a photo booth. The Montrose location offers appetizers such as onion rings and spinach artichoke dip, which are not yet available at the Heights location. It also has 20 beers on tap, including new local brews from Eureka Heights. Pferd says they are very excited about the four Nitro taps that are in place. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.,Tuesday through Sunday.

Sandler of CultureMap Houston reported that after 36 years, local gay bar Montrose Mining Company, 805 Pacific, closed its doors this past week. A comment from its Facebook page said that it was "important to close The Montrose Mining Company to allow time to work with architects and designers to bring Houston’s gay (GLBTQ) community a new concept at 805 Pacific Street that we’re really excited about in the upcoming 18 months."

Dandelion Café opened recently in the Bellaire Triangle at 5405 Bellaire. Early Yelp reviews say the coffee is good, space is cute and the only complaint is that food keeps running out. The café offers salads, paninis and pastries that are from Weights & Measures.

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2000 Wharf in Galveston shuttered quietly in August. An employee at the Seawall location confirmed that the restaurant did close abruptly and could not disclose any further information. A reader’s tip informed the Press that Floyd’s on the Water may be moving into that space. That information could not be confirmed at this time.

Local chef Johnny Rhodes (Oxheart)unveiled plans to turn his Jensen Chronicles pop-up series into a restaurant. Sandler of CultureMap Houston reported that a building in North Lindale on the north side of town will be the home of Indigo. Rhodes told CultureMap that “he intends to serve a five-course tasting menu (plus a snack inspired by street food) that incorporates the flavors of Texas barbecue.” Keep an eye out for an opening in January.

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings. Do you know of something we missed? Leave us a comment or send us an email to tell us about it.

