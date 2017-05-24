menu

Houston Will Have Its First Ever Poke Showdown on June 11

Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Memorial Day Crawfish Boil


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Will Have Its First Ever Poke Showdown on June 11

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Moku Bar's Mady Bowl.
Moku Bar's Mady Bowl.
Photo by Troy Fields
A A

It was only a matter of time. And ahi.  Yes, the first ever poke competition, the Poké Showdown, is heading to Houston on Sunday, June 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bar Bleu, 2506 Robinhood, in Rice Village.

With over a dozen poke eateries having freshly opened or opening in 2017, this seems ever appropriate for those still asking the question what is poke again? Poke, simply put, is a raw fish salad of Hawaiian origin, but now more commonly associated with its non-authentic American variation, the poke bowl. The local poke scene is known for salmon bowls topped with everything from spicy mayo and Flamin Hot Cheetos crumbs to truffle yellowtail specialties and hamachi and apple bowls.

Still though, for the poke enthusiasts, it's pretty delicious and restaurants at the poke showdown will be creating never-before-seen dish for one night only. Contestants will include newcomers, longstanding establishments and even food trucks.

Judges for the event including Houston Press contributor and chef Cuc Lam, restaurateur Thomas Nguyen of Peli Peli,  along with television personality Lily Jang and sushi chef Leon Pham.

And the potential for at least one human to show up in a shirt printed with "I'll shoyu" on it (probably me).

The following contestants already signed on, and more are expected to join as well.

  • Moku Bar
  • Wokker Texas Ranger
  • RA Sushi
  • Flip N’ Patties
  • Nippon Sushi
  • The Fish Houston
  • People’s Poké
  • Cabo’s Coastal Kitchen
  • Mochi Sushi
  • Team Esno Pop-Up

Find more information on Facebook and tickets, $30 to $40, include two free drinks and can be pre-ordered right here.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >