Houston Will Have Its First Ever Poke Showdown on June 11

Moku Bar's Mady Bowl. Photo by Troy Fields

It was only a matter of time. And ahi. Yes, the first ever poke competition, the Poké Showdown, is heading to Houston on Sunday, June 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bar Bleu, 2506 Robinhood, in Rice Village.

With over a dozen poke eateries having freshly opened or opening in 2017, this seems ever appropriate for those still asking the question what is poke again? Poke, simply put, is a raw fish salad of Hawaiian origin, but now more commonly associated with its non-authentic American variation, the poke bowl. The local poke scene is known for salmon bowls topped with everything from spicy mayo and Flamin Hot Cheetos crumbs to truffle yellowtail specialties and hamachi and apple bowls.

Still though, for the poke enthusiasts, it's pretty delicious and restaurants at the poke showdown will be creating never-before-seen dish for one night only. Contestants will include newcomers, longstanding establishments and even food trucks.

Judges for the event including Houston Press contributor and chef Cuc Lam, restaurateur Thomas Nguyen of Peli Peli, along with television personality Lily Jang and sushi chef Leon Pham.

And the potential for at least one human to show up in a shirt printed with "I'll shoyu" on it (probably me).

The following contestants already signed on, and more are expected to join as well.



Moku Bar

Wokker Texas Ranger

RA Sushi

Flip N’ Patties

Nippon Sushi

The Fish Houston

People’s Poké

Cabo’s Coastal Kitchen

Mochi Sushi

Team Esno Pop-Up



Find more information on Facebook and tickets, $30 to $40, include two free drinks and can be pre-ordered right here.