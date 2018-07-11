Presale Tickets for The Morning After Brunch Event

This year's The Morning After, the annual brunch event the Houston Press puts on, won't be until Saturday, September 29 but you can buy your pre-sale tickets starting today.

This will be the third year for the event held at the Bayou City Event Center Pavilion form 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Whole Foods market is the presenter and more than 25 of Houston's best restaurants will be featured. Tickets also include four drink tickets and if that's not enough, additional drink ticket may be purchased on site.

Houston Press

The pre-sale for the 21 and older event starts today, July 11 a 10 a.m. and goes through next Monday, July 16. GA ($30) and VIP ($55) tickets are available with VIP getting early access at 11 a.m. and access to the AmCapVIP Lounge.

Use promo code HOUBRUNCH.