Presidio Officially Lands In The Heights on February 14

EXPAND Presidio briefly opened Saturday but is closed until Tuesday Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

One of the Houston Press's most anticipated openings of 2017, Presidio, celebrated its grand opening in the Heights at 911 W. 11th on Saturday. Chefs Charles Bishop, formerly of Southern Goods, and Adam Dorris of Pax Americana fame, debuted their new spot for casual Texas-inspired fare with a celebration that included live music, as first reported by the Chronicle .

However, folks hoping to try the new eatery will have to wait until Tuesday, February 14, to get a taste. The restaurant was not open on Sunday (and isn't open today), posting a sign on its door about the closure, as well as a message on its Facebook page.

Presidio had originally planned to be called 60 Pioneers, a concept created by Bishop and former business partner at Southern Goods, Lyle Bento, who are now involved in a legal battle. The restaurant features outdoor seating on both a covered front porch and in a backyard. The menu has not yet been made available online.

Presidio

911 W 11th. 832-740-4574. Online at presidiohtx.com