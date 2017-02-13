menu

Presidio Officially Lands In The Heights on February 14

First Look at Riel


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Presidio Officially Lands In The Heights on February 14

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Presidio briefly opened Saturday but is closed until TuesdayEXPAND
Presidio briefly opened Saturday but is closed until Tuesday
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

One of the Houston Press's most anticipated openings of 2017, Presidio, celebrated its grand opening in the Heights at 911 W. 11th on Saturday.  Chefs Charles Bishop, formerly of Southern Goods, and Adam Dorris of Pax Americana fame, debuted their new spot for casual Texas-inspired fare with a celebration that included live music, as first reported by the Chronicle .

However, folks hoping to try the new eatery will have to wait until Tuesday, February 14, to get a taste.  The restaurant was not open on Sunday (and isn't open today), posting a sign on its door about the closure, as well as a message on its Facebook page.

Presidio had originally planned to be called 60 Pioneers, a concept created by Bishop and former business partner at Southern Goods, Lyle Bento, who are now involved in a legal battle.  The restaurant features outdoor seating on both a covered front porch and in a backyard.  The menu has not yet been made available online.

Presidio
911 W 11th. 832-740-4574. Online at presidiohtx.com

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >