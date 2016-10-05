Recap: My Table Magazine's 2016 Houston Culinary Awards

EXPAND The 2016 Houston Culinary Awards was held at the majestic Corinthian downtown. Photo by Mai Pham

The mood was festive Sunday evening among the Who’s Who in the Houston restaurant world. You could barely take a few steps without bumping into someone who played a vital role in the Bayou City’s culinary scene: restaurateurs, chefs, beverage professionals, service, management and support staff. Everyone was dressed to the nines for Houston’s culinary equivalent to the Oscars: My Table Magazine’s Houston Culinary Awards 2016, now in its 20th year, held at the majestic Corinthian venue downtown.

It was a night for celebration. Attendees were greeted with glasses of Bollinger champagne. Chefs Richard Knight of Hunky Dory and Alex Padilla of Ninfa’s on Navigation provided the evening’s appetizers during the cocktail hour: Knight with a montadito de matrimonio (sweet white anchovies and salt cured black anchovies topped with citrus herb gremolata on a tomato and garlic toast); Padilla with suckling pig blue corn tostadas topped with black beans and bright magenta-colored pickled shallots.

The armadillo ice sculpture also served as an ice luge. Photo by Kim Coffman

Specialty cocktails — three total — were served, including a Bad News Planter’s Rum Punch by Justin Burrow of Bad News Bar; a bourbon-based Kentucky Sunshine by Richard Middleton of Brennan’s of Houston; and a Paloma with Tequila Ochoa Plata by Rob Crabtree of Goode Company.

An ice sculpture shaped like an armadillo provided endless fun because the armadillo’s tail had been carved into an ice luge. Those up to the task placed their mouths at the end of the tail to catch shots of vodka as it was poured down the luge.

“Peachy Tuna” by Adison Lee of KUU. Photo by Kim Coffman

As is the custom each year, a team of chefs — each responsible for one course — prepared the evening’s four-course repast. Adison Lee of KUU Restaurant in Memorial City offered a first course entitled “Peachy Tuna” combining cubes of Ahi tuna with fresh peaches, lime zest and watermelon vinaigrette.

Bobby Matos of State of Grace did the second course, an ambitious lasagnette di crespelle, a white lasagna with foraged mushrooms in a creamy sauce finished with brandy and Taleggio. The main entree came from Adam Paul of Jackson and Company with a braised lamb in lemon thyme reduction, followed by a fudge brownie sundae by Susan Molzan of Petite Sweets.

Teresa Byrne-Dodge presents the 18th Annual Legends of Houston Award to Felix Florez. Photo by Kim Coffman

And then it was time for the awards ceremony. Hosted by My Table Magazine founder Teresa Byrne-Dodge, it began with an emotional speech by Paul Michael Gordon on behalf of the Grant Gordon Foundation, followed by the presentation of a $5,000 monetary award on behalf of The Grant Gordon Initiative For Chefs, Inc., to David Guerrero, a Houston chef who has been battling a brain tumor for several years.

The 18th Annual Legends of Houston Restaurants Award was presented to Felix Florez of Blackhill Meats. Then came the announcement of the 13 Houston Foodie Star Awards and 10 Houston Culinary Awards.

Treadsack won big, taking home Restaurateur of the Year. Photo courtesy of My Table Magazine

Treadsack, the group that owns Down House, Hunky Dory, Bernadine’s, Foreign Correspondents, D&T Drive Inn, Canard and Johnny’s Gold Brick, was the big winner of the night with multiple wins, including Restauranteur of the Year, Favorite Bartender Chris Morris of Hunky Dory, and Pastry Chef of the Year Julia Doran for Bernadine’s.

Chris Cusack, Treadsack’s Co-Founder and CEO, accepted the award. “It’s very gratifying," he says. "We've been working especially hard over the last few years, and being recognized is wonderful. I'm particularly proud for our 250+ employees and our vendors—who really make this possible.”

Mark Holley, Bobby Matos, Ford Fry, Matt Crawford and Elizabeth Ingram pose after presentation of the Best New Restaurant and Best Interior Design Awards. Photo by Kim Coffman

State of Grace, the River Oaks restaurant by Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry (who grew up in Houston), took home back to back awards for Best New Restaurant and Best Interior Design. During his acceptance speech for Best New Restaurant, Fry said, “This is my town. But this award is really Bobby’s [Matos] and Matt’s [Crawford]. I can’t tell you how proud I am of these guys.”

Shawn Bermudez and Matt Pak show off their dual wins for Favorite Burger and Favorite Outdoor Dining. Photo courtesy of My Table Magazine

Shawn Bermudez and Matt Pak of The Burger Joint took home two wins as well, one for Favorite Burger and another for Favorite Outdoor Dining.

Interestingly, several of the evening’s big winners had a connection with Brennan’s of Houston. Danny Trace, the current executive chef of Brennan’s, took home the award for Chef of the Year. But several Brennan’s alums also took home awards, including Joe Cervantez of Killen’s, who won Up-and-Coming Chef of the Year; Patrick Feges of Southern Goods, who won the Favorite Barbecue category; Bobby Matos of State of Grace; and Legend winner Felix Florez.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2016 Houston Culinary Awards and Foodie Star Awards.

The winners are as follows:

Houston Culinary Awards:

Restaurateur(s) of the Year: Treadsack

Chef of the Year: Danny Trace (Brennan’s of Houston)

Up-and-Coming Chef of the Year: Joe Cervantez (Killen’s Steakhouse)

Outstanding Wine Program: Brasserie 19

Pastry Chef of the Year: Julia Doran (Bernadine’s)

Outstanding Bar Program: Backstreet Cafe

Service Person of the Year: Jeb Stuart (Coltivare)

Houston Classic: Benjy’s in the Village

Best Interior Design: State of Grace

Best New Restaurant: State of Grace

Houston Foodie Star Awards

Favorite Bakery: Fluff Bake Bar

Favorite Barbecue: Southern Goods

Favorite Bartender: Chris Morris (Hunky Dory)

Favorite Breakfast: Common Bond

Favorite Burger: The Burger Joint

Favorite Coffeehouse: Morningstar

Favorite Farmers’ Market Vendor: Texas Hill Country Olive Co.

Favorite Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster

Favorite Late Night Spot: Velvet Taco

Favorite Mom & Pop Ethnic: Fat Bao

Favorite Outdoor Dining: The Burger Joint

Favorite Pub or Bar: Poison Girl

Favorite Sweets/Ice Cream: Hugs & Donuts