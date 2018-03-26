RED ALERT: Rishi Singh Is Back at Boheme and He'll Be Cooking At Menu of Menus

Tell me you've been to Boheme and had the Bangkok fries. Or the Margherita lavash pizza at least. And when you've halfway cleared a board of either, tell me the one thought that goes through your mind is why do I really go anywhere else?

Stepping into Boheme is like stepping into a side street hideaway on Monmartre during the Belle Époque, or a French Quarter tavern while the French still ran the place, or I don't know, a secret garden that sells bangin' mojitos. Wherever Boheme makes you think you are, it's certainly not Houston, which is exactly why everyone loves going.

Chef Rishi Singh couldn't have designed a better menu to fit the fanciful Montrose bar that's characterized by its endless quirky nooks to choose from. And while in his absence they kept the same crucial menu items, we're all very excited to see him return, this time to an actual kitchen.

He and his team operated from a food truck before and now without the trappings of such small quarters they have a little more room to breathe. Singh stated, "best of all, the owners trust my palette and let me be creative without limitations."

Singh has already launched a new menu that values flavors he is passionate about; South American and South East Asian. New lavash pizza combinations are worth checking out as he describes the possibilities as "endless;" the crust as his "canvas" and toppings as his "paints." Now that's the type of art gallery I'd like to visit very soon.

He plans to serve one of his new dishes, "Smoked Barbacoa Tacos with Tacqueria Salsa Roja" at this year's Menu of Menus and is marking it a tribute to Houston because, "Houstonians love their tender shredded beef cheek and they love [their] smoke." Singh will smoke the beef cheeks with oak, hickory, and pecan woods.

Years ago, Singh attended Menu of Menus during his first tour with Boheme and remembers it being a "congregation of great culinary minds expressing their love for food."

We remember about the same.

Boheme is for lovers. Photo by Kate McLean

The Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza is being held on Tuesday April 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards.

Right now through April 1 there is a Voice Daily Deal offering discounted tickets. The price of GA tickets has been discounted from $65 to $45 and VIP tickets have been discounted from $100 to $80.

Confirmed restaurants to date are:

