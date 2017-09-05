Foreign Correspondents' Cusack and Treadway Hit With Another Lawsuit

Another month, another lawsuit. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

More bad news for the crumbling Treadsack restaurant empire: The owners of the shuttered Foreign Correspondents are being sued for back payment of equipment and furniture, including booths and brass bar stools.

Lawyers for Amur, a Nebraska-based finance company filed suit in Harris County District Court August 16, claiming that Chris Cusack and Joseph Treadway owe $73,653.

The suit alleges that Cusack and Treadway signed "unconditional personal [guarantees]" for the payments, but defaulted on the payment plan, which called for a down payment of $7,500 and 60 monthly payments of roughly $1,600.

With a kitchen headed by esteemed chefs PJ and Apple Stoops, Foreign Correspondents opened in October 2015 to great acclaim, but closed by December 2016..

This is the third breach of contract suit against the restaurateurs in six months; investor Richard Rothfelder sued Cusack and Treadway in March over an alleged failure to pay investment dividends from Foreign Correspondents and another Treadsack-managed establishment, D&T Drive Inn. Rothfelder is seeking to recover his $60,000 investment. The restaurateurs filed a general denial in May 2017.

The father of chef Graham Laborde, who ran the kitchen for now-shuttered Treadsack restaurant Bernadine's and (briefly) Hunky Dory, sued in June to recover $191,000 of a $200,000 investment in those restaurants. The Harris County District Clerk's website does not show a response on file.