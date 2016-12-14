Ring in 2017 in Style: Where to Dine in Houston This New Year's Eve

EXPAND A little New Year's Eve bubbly never hurt anyone. Photo by Sam Howzit

From elegant four-course affairs complete with plenty of bubbly to fun, family-friendly brunches, here's where to dine in Houston this New Year's Eve:

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, 832-831-9940

Join Arnaldo Richards’ Picos for a one-of-a-kind "New Years Eve in Havana" celebration, held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. All tickets include a welcome cocktail and two drink tickets, a four-course dinner, live entertainment, dance floor and photo booth, a cigar lounge with complimentary cigar rolling station, and Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $175 or $200 for VIP (including cigar lounge bar, specialty gifts throughout the evening and take-away bags).

Arthur Ave, 1111 Studewood, 832-582-7146

The Italian-American stunner will be ringing in the New Year with a special four-course meal featuring classic Italian dishes meant for good luck. There will be two seatings (one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.) and cost is $45 per person.

Artista, 800 Bagby, 713-278-4782

Ring in 2017 with Latin band Walter Suhr & Mango Punch!, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and live entertainment from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $145 per person plus tax and include three drink tickets, a champagne toast, party favors, prizes and a four-course meal. Enjoy dishes such as a trio of angel wings, empanadas, lobster chupe, churrasco steak and tres leches.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith St, 713-522-9711

Guests can dine on a special NYE feast, featuring a Hoppin John & Caviar Lagniappe and three courses with options including Snapping Turtle Soup, Creole Lobster & Cognac Bisque, Foie Gras Reveillon, Gulf Coast Shrimp & Grits, Black Hill Ranch Lamb Osso Bucco, Tender Belly Tomahawk Pork Chop , Rougaroux Rum Carrot Cake and Creole Bread Pudding, to name a few. Reservations can be made from 5 to 9:45 p.m.

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, 713-868-4444

The steakhouse will be serving a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner—including options like smoked quail with bourbon bbq sauce, warm goat cheese salad, filet with herbed bordelaise and dark chocolate mousse cake—for $95 per person.

Brenner’s Steakhouse, 10911 Katy, 713-465-2901

The steakhouse will be open and offering a four-course NYE menu ($99 per person) from 5 to 10 p.m. Feast on dishes such as King crab cake, lobster corn dogs, pea and leek soup, filet with exotic mushroom cream, Berkshire double-bone pork chop and apple strudel.

Charivari, 2521 Bagby, 713-521-7231

Open from 5 p.m., Charivari will be offering a create-your-own NYE menu for $95 per person. Choose from dishes such as pumpkin lobster bisque, wild mushroom ravioli with black winter truffle, pan-fried foie gras with marsala reduction, beef filet tournedos, “schnitzel Charivari,” and Swiss chocolate hazelnut tart.

Down House, 1801 Yale, 713-864-3696

Join the neighborhood restaurant and bar for dinner and help raise a glass (or two) to say so long to 2016. This year's event features a four-course menu by head chef Kent Domas, complimentary wine and cocktail pairings, and a DJ playing all night long. Tickets cost $80, and with each ticket, guests will receive a drink ticket good for one champagne cocktail to ring in the new year at midnight redeemable at either Johnny's Gold Brick or Canard, both conveniently located in the Heights. Seatings are available from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, 2400 Mid Lane, Suite 100, 713-554-0136

Eloise Nichols will be open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

The French eatery will be offering pre-fixed menu for $76 per person. Enjoy dishes such as duck foie gras “au torchon” with toasted brioche and prune mousseline, filet of sea bass beurre blanc, and sous-vide 1855 Farm beef tenderloin with porcini mushroom sauce. Finish with a Valrhona chocolate dessert.

Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

Enjoy a NYE celebration, with a three-course early seating menu available for $59 per person from 5 to 8 p.m. and a four-course late seating menu with live music, champagne toast and balloon drop for $109 per person from 8 to 11 p.m.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu and new seasonal items from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Children under six are complimentary and children ages seven to 12 are half-price.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, 713-650-1300

Four Seasons Hotel Houston will have two dinner seatings on New Year’s Eve - one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. The first seating will include a three course menu for $85 per person. A wine pairing with two wine options in three ounce portions will be available for $20. Guests will be seated until 6:30 p.m. The second seating will include a five course menu for $110 per person. A wine pairing with four wine options in three ounce portions will be available for $40. Only the second seating will include dancing, live music and a champagne toast at midnight. Vinoteca at the Four Seasons will be seating guests at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis, with a minimum spend of $30 at the bar after 8 p.m. Akia Uwanda will perform throughout the evening, and party favors will be distributed.

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, 832-831-7133

Ring in the New Year at Helen Greek Food and Wine with an ancient Greek dinner that will feature all-Greek wines unable to be found anywhere else in the city. There will be two seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.