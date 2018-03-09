Food Delicacies Of The RodeoHouston Carnival

As I am so generously given a media rodeo pass, I frequently frequent the rodeo for lunch. Because if you're into corn dogs like I am, that's the best time to get them. Oh, and every single time I ate by myself. It was glorious. Listed below are a few RodeoHouston food recommendations...

Corn Dogs and Funnel Cakes at Fletcher's Corny Dogs and Funnel Cakes ($6, $7):

I recommend this off the beaten path stand because they fry it fresh for me every time, while blasting Gospel music. The corn dog batter is crisp on the outside and corn meal batter-y on the inside. 85 percent of rodeo corn dogs appear spongy, but not here. Enjoyed with loads of French's Yellow Mustard and you have the breakfast of champions… I mean lunch.

My man right there. Fries them fresh. Photo by Kate McLean

Fried Cookie Dough at literally anywhere that serves it will be amazing ($7):

Maybe I was so confident ordering this because I was by myself but, listen, this dish is the fast track to happiness. It's literally a handheld serving of warm and gooey cookie dough. The fried coating is spongy but you don't even care because of all the sugar entering your body. They even serve milk.

Garlic, Parmesan and Seasoned Salt Tater Twister at Spud Ranch ($7):

I did a hard 90 degree turn while passing this food trailer. The alluring poster shows a totem pole stacked with potatoes that are perfectly crisp and soft... and the real deal is no disappointment. If you love potatoes combined with ketchup, it is your duty to try these. And it wouldn't be a bad idea to also try the hot dog tater twister version.

The Tater Twister at Spud Ranch is a must. Photo by Kate McLean

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger at The Shack ($11):

I found you, I whispered to no one but myself. This burger is everything it looks and sounds like, but more. Fake queso, well-done hamburger patty, bacon, and crisp, powder sugared funnel cake. Thirty napkins later I woke up wondering where I was, but at the same time happy to be lost. The friendly Rena who works the cash register said that since they've opened, she's eaten four.

The international flag of get in my mouth. Photo by Kate McLean

Onion Blossom at Cajun Unlimited New Orleans Shrimp Hotel ($7.50):

Oddly, I like the idea of a shrimp hotel, but the only thing I tried here was the Onion Blossom. And guess what, it's located just down the way from the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger. Moments into my lunch and it was obvious these two were meant for each other. The onion blossom is a whole sweet onion fresh fried perfectly and on the side of the shack you can help yourself to HONEY MUSTARD, cocktail sauce and ketchup.

I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride. Photo by Kate McLean

The Chocolate Pie at Minneapple Pie ($7):

I came across this little darling while judging the Gold Buckle Foodie awards. While the lessons of high school calculous come and go, this mouthful of chocolate, pie dough and ice cream is a memory you'll always keep. The chocolate interior is just melty enough to not go all over the place. In addition to chocolate they offer apple and pumpkin pie flavors. Gil, who works there, eats a pie a day. It used to be two but he is trying to cut back. Tell him I sent you.

I don't know what love is, but... Photo by Kate McLean

Fresh Ear of Corn at Corn Junction ($5):

I didn't eat this, because I don't come to the rodeo to eat vegetables. But if you did, I saw them roasting fresh ears and slathering them in butter which is promising.

Hopefully you've had a chance to eat at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and if not, there is still time. As a general rule of thumb grab three times the amount of napkins you think you'll need. And when it's all said and done, you can always go talk mattresses with Johnny.