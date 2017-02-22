Say Good-bye to Crave Sushi, Shuttering in Midtown This Weekend

Midtown's eight-year-old sushi spot Crave will be closing its doors at 2900 Travis this Saturday, February 25, at 10:30 p.m. The restaurant revealed the shutter via a Facebook post on February 17, and notes that employees are currently being assisted in finding new jobs.

The restaurant tells its Facebook fans:

Thank you to everyone who has been with us and supported us from the beginning and we hope to serve you again soon.



Apparently there are plans for the business to transition into a full-time catering and wholesale operation, though a new location and full-fledged "concept" don't sound like they're nailed down yet.

Meanwhile, you can still get your fill of Crave's signature Cheetah Roll through several delivery apps, including DoorDash and GrubHub. Crave will also continue to supply grab-and-go sushi at Phoenicia Foods Downtown, Aloft Hotel Downtown and Nourish Juice Bar in Montrose.