Say Good-bye to Crave Sushi, Shuttering in Midtown This Weekend

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 4:43 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Crave Sushi closes on February 25
1
Crave Sushi closes on February 25
Photo by Geri Maria Harris
Midtown's eight-year-old sushi spot Crave will be closing its doors at 2900 Travis this Saturday, February 25, at 10:30 p.m.  The restaurant  revealed the shutter via a Facebook post on February 17, and notes that employees are currently being assisted in finding new jobs.

The restaurant tells its Facebook fans:

Thank you to everyone who has been with us and supported us from the beginning and we hope to serve you again soon.


Apparently there are plans for the business to transition into a full-time catering and wholesale operation, though a new location and full-fledged "concept" don't sound like they're nailed down yet.

Meanwhile, you can still get your fill of Crave's signature Cheetah Roll through several delivery apps, including DoorDash and GrubHub. Crave will also continue to supply grab-and-go sushi at Phoenicia Foods Downtown, Aloft Hotel Downtown and Nourish Juice Bar in Montrose.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

