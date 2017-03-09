menu

Say Goodbye to Arthur Ave, Shuttering in The Heights on March 19

Four Casual New Restaurants for Your Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Say Goodbye to Arthur Ave, Shuttering in The Heights on March 19

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 9:32 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Arthur Ave
Inside Arthur Ave
Photo by Phaedra Cook
A A

After just six full months in business, Helen Greek Food and Wine red gravy offshoot Arthur Ave Italian American is shuttering at 1111 Studewood on March 19.  Chef William Wright, sommelier Evan Turner and company will then turn their attention to opening a new Greek venture, Helen in the Heights, at the location.

A rep for the restaurant emailed the Houston Press, noting that "a consistent pattern of underperforming sales over the last few months" led to the closure despite somewhat positive reviews and "initial enthusiasm" from the neighborhood.

Helen in the Heights will reportedly be an ode to classic Greek: "Whereas Helen Greek Food and Wine explores regional Greek cuisine, Helen in the Heights will feature some of Greece’s 'greatest hits' and highlight iconic dishes that are known and loved around the globe."

The  new restaurant will be designed by Erin Hicks, who worked on both Helen Greek Food and Wine and Arthur Ave. No word on the potential opening date.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Arthur Ave
More Info
More Info

1111 Studewood
Houston, Texas 77008

832-582-7146

www.arthuravehou.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >