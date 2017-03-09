Say Goodbye to Arthur Ave, Shuttering in The Heights on March 19

Inside Arthur Ave Photo by Phaedra Cook

After just six full months in business, Helen Greek Food and Wine red gravy offshoot Arthur Ave Italian American is shuttering at 1111 Studewood on March 19. Chef William Wright, sommelier Evan Turner and company will then turn their attention to opening a new Greek venture, Helen in the Heights, at the location.

A rep for the restaurant emailed the Houston Press, noting that "a consistent pattern of underperforming sales over the last few months" led to the closure despite somewhat positive reviews and "initial enthusiasm" from the neighborhood.

Helen in the Heights will reportedly be an ode to classic Greek: "Whereas Helen Greek Food and Wine explores regional Greek cuisine, Helen in the Heights will feature some of Greece’s 'greatest hits' and highlight iconic dishes that are known and loved around the globe."

The new restaurant will be designed by Erin Hicks, who worked on both Helen Greek Food and Wine and Arthur Ave. No word on the potential opening date.

