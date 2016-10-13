Second Annual Houston Press Tacolandia is Almost Here
OK by all accounts we don't know where tacos came from. Maybe a handy meal for silver mine workers in Mexico in the 18th Century? If so, from there they've jumped around the world and settled very comfortably in place in Houston.
So in celebration of all things taco, and with the help of a little hot sauce, we invite you to join the Houston Press on Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou for the 2nd Annual Houston Press Tacolandia presented by TABASCO® Sauce.
The outdoor taco-sampling event and festival will feature Houston's best tacos, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style along with live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails.
There's also the very important for bragging rights awards for best tacos in various categories.
Ticket prices range from $18.75 to $105.
VIP Ticket Perks:
Entry into the event 1 hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.). Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to the Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with its own VIP Private Bar with complimentary Beer and Cocktail samples, plus access to VIP restrooms. Hugo's will be serving in VIP.
Final Line-Up:
Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant
Anejo Tex-Mex
Berryhill Baja Grill
Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
El Real Tex-Mex
Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
Freebirds
Gerardo's Drive In
Himalaya Restaurant
La Calle
La Grange
El Tiempo
Line & Lariat
Los Tios Mexican Restaurant
Luna y Sol Mexican Grill
Luv Me Tenders
Moderno Tacos & Tex-Mex
Molina's Cantina
Uberrito Fresh Mex
Velvet Taco
ULA's Mexican Restaurant
Top Golf
Yucatan Taco Stand
Fung's Kitchen
