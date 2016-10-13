Second Annual Houston Press Tacolandia is Almost Here

Houston Press

OK by all accounts we don't know where tacos came from. Maybe a handy meal for silver mine workers in Mexico in the 18th Century? If so, from there they've jumped around the world and settled very comfortably in place in Houston.

So in celebration of all things taco, and with the help of a little hot sauce, we invite you to join the Houston Press on Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou for the 2nd Annual Houston Press Tacolandia presented by TABASCO® Sauce.

The outdoor taco-sampling event and festival will feature Houston's best tacos, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style along with live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails.

There's also the very important for bragging rights awards for best tacos in various categories.

Ticket prices range from $18.75 to $105.

VIP Ticket Perks:

Entry into the event 1 hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.). Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to the Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with its own VIP Private Bar with complimentary Beer and Cocktail samples, plus access to VIP restrooms. Hugo's will be serving in VIP.

Final Line-Up:

Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant

Anejo Tex-Mex

Berryhill Baja Grill

Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen

El Real Tex-Mex

Fadi's Mediterranean Grill

Freebirds

Gerardo's Drive In

Himalaya Restaurant

La Calle

La Grange

El Tiempo

Line & Lariat

Los Tios Mexican Restaurant

Luna y Sol Mexican Grill

Luv Me Tenders

Moderno Tacos & Tex-Mex

Molina's Cantina

Uberrito Fresh Mex

Velvet Taco

ULA's Mexican Restaurant

Top Golf

Yucatan Taco Stand

Fung's Kitchen