Shake Shack Announces Friday, November 4 Opening in The Galleria

EXPAND Shake Shack's famous Shackburger. Photo by Evan Sung

Shake Shack® fans, if you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Shake Shack to open in Houston, your wait is finally about to end. After months of build-up, which included a hugely popular pop-up event at The Pass & Provisions a couple of weeks ago, the New York-based cult burger spot has finally announced its opening date for next Friday, November 4, 2016, at 11 a.m.

What’s more, in addition to the chain's classic menu of 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, flat-top hormone- and antibiotic-free Vienna beef dogs, 100 percent all-natural antibiotic-free cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard and crinkle-cut fries, Shake Shack has announced some exciting new Texas- and Houston-centric menu items.

EXPAND Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries. Photo by Evan Sung

Exclusive to Texas will be the Lockhart Link Burger, in which the restaurant's classic cheeseburger will be topped with a griddled Kreuz Market jalapeño cheese sausage link from Kreuz Market in Lockhart, pickles and ShackSauce.

Exclusive to Houston will be frozen custard flavors that incorporate ingredients by much-loved Houston bakery Fluff Bake Bar by Rebecca Masson, doughnuts by Heights-based Morningstar and coffee from Greenway Coffee by local coffee guru David Buehrer.

EXPAND Shake Shack's Frozen Custard. Photo by Evan Sung

Fluff Bake Bar will contribute two frozen custard creations. The first, dubbed the Cup|cake Crunch, will include Masson’s devil’s food cake with pretzel crunch and caramel butter cream, mixed with vanilla frozen custard and fudge sauce. The second, called Post Oak Pie Oh My, will mix vanilla frozen custard with a slice of Fluff Bake Bar seasonal pie.

A Vietnamese Coffee and Donuts flavor will utilize Morningstar COP donut and Greenway Coffee cafe sua da marshmallow sauce spun with vanilla frozen custard. Shake Shack also will donate 5 percent of sales from the Vietnamese Coffee and Donuts frozen custard to support Houston SPCA, Houston’s first and largest animal protection organization, as part of its mission to Stand For Something Good®.

Shake Shack will be located at 5015 Westheimer in the center of Galleria I, adjacent to the Cheesecake Factory. Opening hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A second location is being planned for Rice Village for late 2017.