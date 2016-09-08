Six Vietnamese Rolls Other Than Egg Rolls to Try

EXPAND Traditional spring rolls (goi cuon) are filled with shrimp and pork. Photo by Cuc Lam

More than just an appetizer, the roll in Asian cooking is a conduit of proteins and veggies that is as essential as a pair of chop sticks. Like a tortilla for Latinos, a bao for Chinese or matzah for Jews, rice paper holds that position of importance in Vietnamese cuisine.

There are six Vietnamese rolls that are not as well known as their cousin the egg roll. Each roll is accompanied by an appropriately paired dipping sauce, usually nuoc mam cham, a fish sauce mixture of lime juice, sugar, garlic and chili pepper, or tuong, a hoisin peanut sauce with a drop of sriracha or chili sambal.

Spring Roll (Goi Cuon)

The most familiar roll to non-Asian eaters may very well be the most boring.. A traditional spring roll is filled with boiled shrimp, halved so they lay better in their place, thinly sliced pork shoulder or belly, usually boiled or roasted, rice vermicelli, a sliver of cucumber, shredded lettuce, cilantro, sprouts and fresh herbs rolled up inside a piece of rice paper. It's the hoisin peanut sauce that makes this roll special. Many, if not all, pho restaurants that offer spring rolls don't actually use pork shoulder or belly, but rather a protein called cha lua (Vietnamese pork ham/roll). On top of that, the shrimp has disappeared from some restaurant versions of goi cuon altogether, enabling them to add an additional cost to a "shrimp spring roll."

EXPAND The four seasons of rolls from left to right: spring, summer, autumn and winter roll. Photo by Cuc Lam

Summer Rolls (Bi Cuon)

Popular among Vietnamese eaters is another roll named after a season, summer rolls or bi cuon are filled with shredded pork skin and pork meat, as well as, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs. Bi cuon is a treat that usually shows up at every Vietnamese family's celebration buffet table. Summer rolls should be dipped in nuoc mam cham, which often has tangy strips of pickled daikon and carrots floating on top.

Autumn and Winter Rolls

The autumn and winter rolls were only named so to complete a theme of "seasonal" rolls. The autumn roll is any roll that comes stuffed with grilled beef (bo nuong), grilled pork (thit nuong) or grilled chicken (ga nuong), along with the rice vermicelli, lettuce, herbs and sprouts. These rolls can be served with either the hoisin peanut or the nuoc mam cham sauce.

The winter roll is usually a vegetarian version of the spring roll with fried tofu as the protein. Some places make a lemongrass marinated fried tofu, which is much more flavorful. Strips of mango, carrots and cucumber have also been used as an alternative filler for these rolls.

Nem Nuong Cuon

This roll is very popular among Asian-eaters. Out of seasons to name it after, the nem nuong cuon is deliciously known as the best roll on the menu. Filled with grilled marinated pork sausage, lettuce, herbs and for a crispy kick, a rolled-up fried egg roll wrapper is added smack dab in the middle. This roll packs a "crunch" that is both satisfying in texture and full of flavor. The accompanying sauce is not as straightforward as the other two common dips available with other rolls. The nem nuong cuon sauce is made from dozens of ingredients including egg, minced pork, crab paste, sweet rice and garlic, making it sweeter, thicker and all-around more interesting.

Bo Bia

A less familiar roll is bo bia, which is a Vietnamese version of the Chinese roll, popiah. This roll is filled with jicama, Chinese sausage (lap xuong), egg omelet, and dried baby shrimp. It usually appears thinner and lighter than other rice paper rolls. With or without the hoisin peanut sambal, bo bia's proteins make this roll more flavorful than the others. The components in bo bia are more accessible and easier to prepare than the other rolls, thus making it one of the most common street foods in Vietnam.

Next time, skip the fried "egg", try something different and order one of these fresh rolls.

