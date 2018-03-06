Houston's Best Sandwiches: Smoked Turkey at Onion Creek

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Getting a turkey sandwich for lunch is like having eggs for breakfast. It's plain, boring even. If it were fashion, it would be normcore. It's the basic bitch of sandwiches.

But it doesn't have to be. The people who sell turkey have managed to disassociate their product from something served only at the holidays by turning us all onto the fairly low cal albeit somewhat bland sliced turkey breast. As such, it often becomes the vehicle for flavor rather than the transmitter. It provides a clean meat canvas, which sounds extremely creepy, but we're moving on.