Smooth Sailing for Vietnam Coast After 30 Years in Houston

EXPAND The Vietnam Coast Chicken is made with chicken breast and thigh meat, white onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapenos. Photo by Cuc Lam

The honey-glistening chicken, onions and green peppers jump around while the hot oil and butter pop furiously as Que-Lan Duong flips her wok with the grace of an artist at her canvas. For more than 30 years, Duong, known as Linda to her regular customers, has poured her heart and soul into the kitchen at Vietnam Coast.

Vietnam Coast has only occupied the space at 2910 Hillcroft since 1993, but the family has been in the restaurant business since 1981. The first iteration opened downtown as To Chau (tow-chow) in 1981. Duong has opened four other restaurants since then, but the only one remaining is the location at Hillcroft near Westheimer in Southwest Houston.

EXPAND Linda shows off her wok skills as she prepares the Vietnam Coast chicken. Photo by Cuc Lam

According to Duong, there is no real secret to having longevity in this industry. "Sometimes, I work 12 to 16 hour days because I love my customers and I love feeding them good food. You have to love that part to make it work," she said. Along with her two sisters, Diep and Huong, Duong is careful to use the freshest ingredients and quality proteins and produce in the French and Vietnamese-inspired dishes she makes. Ap Chao (aup-chow) is a recipe she takes pride in bringing to Houston. It is a pan-fried rice noodle usually sauteed with beef and Chinese broccoli. "I remember, many years before, when we were the first to make this dish, customers would drive 45 minutes to pick it up, nowadays, every Vietnamese restaurant has this dish on the menu, but we were the first."

Duong's regulars are finicky, but loyal. She admitted that she often customizes many of the dishes on the 96-plus item menu (down from the 300 items it used to be). "I believe that everyone is allowed to eat my food the way they like it best," she said. It doesn't hurt her feelings; a well-known distinction about Vietnamese dining is the opportunity for guests to self-spice. Most Vietnamese restaurants will leave fish sauce, soy sauce, chili paste, salt and pepper readily on each table for diners to create their own flavors.

EXPAND Banh Xeo is a Vietnamese turmeric rice flour crepe stuffed with lots of goodies. Photo by Cuc Lam

Vietnam Coast is open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. everyday with happy hour specials on wine and beer between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. House specials include the Vietnam Coast beef and chicken which is similar to the more commonly known bo luc lac or shaking beef. The banh xeo, a turmeric rice flour crepe, stuffed with pork, shrimp, onions and bean sprouts is also a good choice.

