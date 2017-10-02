menu

Breakfast Favorite Snooze Opens in Katy on October 25

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 2 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Snooze bloodies.
Snooze bloodies.
Photo by Ashley Davis
Breakfast and brunch hub Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open its newest location inside LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch on Wednesday, October 25. This is the Denver-based restaurant’s third location in the Houston area, and if you've ever driven by the 3217 Montrose outpost on a weekend, you know just how insane people are about getting in the door for their beloved all-day breakfast. A Memorial-area location also opened in June.

Like its sister locations, the new 4,098-square-foot restaurant will also team up with local nonprofit organizations, including The Brookwood Community,  Katy Prairie Conservancy and The Ballard House, to raise money for the community — Snooze gives back 1 percent of sales annually.

Epic stuffed French toast at Snooze.
Epic stuffed French toast at Snooze.
Photo by Cuc Lam

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in April 2006, Snooze offers creative twists on classic breakfast dishes, including numerous pancake variations and eggy hollandaise-based dishes, along with local beers and morning cocktails. For additional information, head to snoozeeatery.com.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite K100 in Katy
Now accepting reservations for parties of up to six guests, from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. during grand opening.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

