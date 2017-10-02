Breakfast Favorite Snooze Opens in Katy on October 25

Snooze bloodies. Photo by Ashley Davis

Breakfast and brunch hub Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open its newest location inside LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch on Wednesday, October 25. This is the Denver-based restaurant’s third location in the Houston area, and if you've ever driven by the 3217 Montrose outpost on a weekend, you know just how insane people are about getting in the door for their beloved all-day breakfast. A Memorial-area location also opened in June.

Like its sister locations, the new 4,098-square-foot restaurant will also team up with local nonprofit organizations, including The Brookwood Community, Katy Prairie Conservancy and The Ballard House, to raise money for the community — Snooze gives back 1 percent of sales annually.

Epic stuffed French toast at Snooze. Photo by Cuc Lam

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in April 2006, Snooze offers creative twists on classic breakfast dishes, including numerous pancake variations and eggy hollandaise-based dishes, along with local beers and morning cocktails. For additional information, head to snoozeeatery.com.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite K100 in Katy

Now accepting reservations for parties of up to six guests, from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. during grand opening.