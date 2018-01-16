 


May have to look elsewhere for those famous po' boys today.
Photo courtesy of COOPER + RICCA

Houston Restaurants Shut Down For the Day in the Face of Today's Ice Storm [UPDATED]

Margaret Downing | January 16, 2018 | 9:54am
Faced with dangerous streets, the possible loss of power and people's unwillingness to venture out today, Houston restaurants are starting to announce that they are closed for today. Others are announcing that they are staying open.

This is our list so far:

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation — Closed all day
2704 Navigation

Antone's Famous Po' Boys — Closed all day at all locations
West Loop (4520 San Felipe), North Loop (2724 W T C Jester), kiosks at Greenway Plaza and Downtown Houston Tunnels

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations — Closed for lunch; dinner TBD
4310 Westheimer

FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd — CLOSED

Le Peep — Closing at 11 a.m. today at all 5 locations; re-opening Wednesday at 10 a.m.
9807 Katy Fwy (Memorial City), 6128 Village Parkway (Rice Village), 4340 Westheimer (Galleria Area), 11199 Westheimer (Westheimer @ Wilcrest), 5750 Woodway  (Woodway @ Bering)

10:45 a.m. update:

Closed or Closing:

Rainbow Lodge

Brasserie du Parc

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café closing at 2:30 pm

Still open:
Backstreet Café
Hugo’s
Caracol
Oxchi
Prego
Third Coast
Etoile
Kata Robata
Izakaya
Kenny & Ziggy’s * update at 12:44 p.m. Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen - both locations open until 2 p.m. and then closing for the remainder of the day. They will reopen tomorrow at regular time (7 a.m.) weather permitting.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

10:56 a.m. update:

State of Grace: CLOSED
Treebeards: CLOSED
King’s Bierhaus & King’s Biergarten: OPEN; Both restaurants are offering free Gluhwein to every customer. Stay warm with their version of mulled wine.
Picos: OPEN
Helen Greek Food & Wine: OPEN * update at 2:30 p.m. CLOSING at 3 p.m. today
Helen in the Heights: OPEN * update at 2:30 p.m. CLOSING at 3 p.m. today
Roka Akor: OPEN
Cafe Annie: OPEN
Bayou & Bottle, Quattro at the Four Seasons: OPEN
Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca: OPEN
Yauatcha: OPEN  *update at 1:47 p.m. CLOSING at 2 p.m.
Goode Company Restaurants (BBQ, Seafood, Taqueria, K&C, and Armadillo Palace): OPEN  *update 2:30 p.m. All Goode Company Restaurants will also close at 3 p.m.. Goode Company Taqueria will reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. Raven Tower is closed today.
Balls Out Burger: OPEN
Tacodeli: OPEN
Tango & Malbec: OPEN
Local Foods: ALL LOCATIONS OPEN, but subject to change *update 2:37 p.m. CLOSED
La Calle Tacos: OPEN

Update 11:03 a.m.

Dish Society - All locations — OPEN *At 12:25 p.m. it was announced that all Dish Society locations would CLOSE
Addresses:
Galleria - 5470 San Felipe
Memorial - 12525 Memorial
Katy/Cinco Ranch - 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique - ALL locations - CLOSED
SeaSide Poke — CLOSED

Update 11:09 a.m.

The following Goode Company locations will close at 6 p.m.:

Goode Co. BBQ - The Woodlands
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Co. BBQ off Northwest Freeway

Update 11:11 a.m.
La Mexicana Restaurant - OPEN

Update 11:27 a.m.
The Red Fish Grill on Highway 249 - CLOSED

Update 12:05 p.m.
Liberty Kitchen, all locations - OPEN
Ramen Tatsu-ya in Montrose - OPEN

Update 12:25 p.m.
All Dish Society locations have decided to CLOSE

Update 12:44 p.m.
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen - both locations open until 2 p.m. and then closing for the remainder of the day. They will reopen tomorrow at regular time (7 a.m.) weather permitting.

Update 1:47 p.m. 
Yauatcha: - CLOSING at 2 p.m.

Update 2:30 p.m.
Helen Greek Food & Wine: CLOSING at 3 p.m. today
Helen in the Heights: CLOSING at 3 p.m. today
 All Goode Company Restaurants will also close at 3 p.m.. Goode Company Taqueria will reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. Raven Tower is closed today.

Update 2:37 p.m.
All Whole Food locations CLOSED
benjy's in the Village CLOSED

Know of any other restaurants closed or open for the day? Email us at dish@houstonpress.com.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

