Some of Our Favorite Thanksgiving Food Posts Ever

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, we've decided to direct your attention to some of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving-related food stories. Please enjoy along with your dinner.

A Costco Thanksgiving kit Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

A Very Costco Thanksgiving: Feeding 8 People for $80 (Plus the Cost of Pie)

Even though it's just me and the mister at home, I still do enough shopping at Costco that I could be mistaken for a Mormon housewife. Why? I'm a sucker for a good deal. (Also, I go through a ridiculous amount of onions, peppers and tomatoes at home each week. Why not buy in bulk?)

Molina's has some great ones Photo by Debora Smail

5 Places to Get Holiday Tamales in Houston Just in Time for Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us. And you know what that means? TAMALES! With Thanksgiving right around the corner, check out these 5 Houston spots offering special holiday tamales by the dozen:

Top 5 Worst Thanksgiving Side Dishes: Please, Please, Do NOT Pass the Ambrosia Salad

Picture it: You're sitting around the Thanksgiving table with your entire extended family, and everyone is dressed nicely, behaving themselves and getting along. It's a Norman Rockwell holiday to the T. The turkey is perfectly browned, the gravy is thick, the biscuits are fluffy, the green beans are crisp and the stuffing is moist and juicy. Everything seems ideal as you pass the serving dishes around the table.