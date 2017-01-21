Steak Glorious Steak Revisited

So much to choose from Photo courtesy of Lincoln Bar

As we at the Houston Press have recently rediscovered, Houston loves its steak. so we thought we'd round up some of the best of the best posts we've ever done about steak in this area.

Hay Merchant and its 44 Farms Angus sirloin Photo courtesy of Hay Merchant

Nine Steak Nights Not to Miss in Houston

The weather is always right for a steak night in Houston. We are a city full of meat-lovers who worship the grill and all of its glorious offerings. On any given night, bars and restaurants around town reel diners in with promises of fat, juicy steaks and sides. Most places stick with the traditional baked potato and salad, but a few actually go beyond and feature items like crawfish mac and cheese, creamed corn or grilled asparagus. We've scoured the city and packed on the pounds to put together a list of the best joints to satisfy that steak craving.

Steak in a skillet Photo by Molly Dunn

How To: Cook a Steak in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Although it's summertime and the grill seems to be the logical choice when cooking steak, using a cast-iron skillet to cook a steak makes it much more savory and delicious.

The older your skillet is, the better your food tastes. As a cast-iron skillet ages, it offers up more seasoning and increases the flavor of everything you cook in it. I absolutely love cooking steak in a cast-iron skillet — to me, the steak is perfectly seasoned and is always juicier than if it were cooked on the grill.

The bone-in rib eye at Steak 48 Photo by chuck Cook Photography

Steaks Please and Ambience Disappoints at Steak 48

The eight ounces of Wagyu petite filet arrived still sizzling on the plate, no frills, no sides, just the meat rubbed with the house spices, in a small pool of clarified butter and its own meaty juices. After I recently experienced certified, Japanese-imported A5 Wagyu, it was difficult not to compare it to this domestic, American-raised Wagyu bite for scrumptious bite that all but melted in my mouth. Had my palate been untouched by the ethereal beefy heights of an A5 Wagyu, I would think the Steak 48 filet was the cut by which to measure all other steaks. In its own right, it was superbly executed.

The A5 Wagyu Photo by Cuc Lam

Chef Johann Schuster Schools Us About A5 Wagyu at Charivari

The A5 Wagyu is a wondrous sight to gaze upon. As chef Johann Schuster came out of the Charivari kitchen with this marbled piece of beef goodness from the gods, literally the best money can buy here in the United States, I shook my head in disbelief at how magnificently this cut of meat presented itself, almost completely white in color because of the marbleization.

With his wife, Maria, by his side, Schuster has owned and operated Charivari in Midtown for more than 16 years. The Transylvania-born chef is classically trained in French cuisine and his menu features everything from German, Italian and French to more off-the-menu items like Japanese sashimi and robata. The restaurant is festively decorated for the holidays and each table is warmly dressed to the nines, ready to set the scene for a night of fine dining at its best, which includes a personal hello from the chef and an introduction to the A5 Wagyu, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity to verify origin and traceability.