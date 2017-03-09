menu

Stirred and Shaken: Weights + Measures' That's What She Said


Stirred And Shaken: Parkside's Rose Parade

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
And so I find myself seated at an Austin happy hour during the nerdy, educational portion of SXSW. At least I'm fairly certain it's the nerdier portion. There are many people walking around in backpacks and lanyards, clogging the elevators in my hotel with their talk of education and team building. I'm not actually here for the conference. I'm here for my sister's hotel room, the indoor pool, and the promise of recovering from a very recent emergency visit to the dentist for a molar extraction.

Happy hour, I think. That's what I need.

Thankfully the dentist does not call to check in on me while we head to Parkside, a classy and non-touristy restaurant on 6th, where we down a dozen East Coast oysters and a side of tots that come with little foraged mushrooms that are so small and obnoxiously kitten-level cute, my sister and I actually say awww  before we devour them.


 A sip of the Rose Parade and I know I've made the correct choice for my remaining teeth. Here's a drink that's barely sweet at all but heavy on the aromatics. This tincture is basically the magical booze form of Smith’s Rosebud Salve. It's a walk through a rose garden. I sip. I swish. Rinse with diluted mouthwash every four hours, the dentist had said. Close enough.

2oz Rose Hendricks

0.25oz Noilly Rouge

0.25oz Lillet Blanc

2 dashes Orange Bitters


Stir, strain in a Coupe glass.

 

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

