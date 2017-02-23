menu

Stirred And Shaken: Poison Girl's Moscow Mule

More Booze, Please


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Stirred And Shaken: Poison Girl's Moscow Mule

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
A Moscow Mule at Poison GirlEXPAND
A Moscow Mule at Poison Girl
Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

The first time I ever tried a Moscow Mule was at a Mardi Gras party in New Orleans, back in 2003. I was in college and was visiting my sister, believing the idea of muddled lime topped with vodka and ginger beer served as it was at a friend's house, in a copper mule mug packed with ice and cold enough to burn the skin off your palms, to be extremely refined. It was better than my usual PBR and Winstons combo.

That ginger ale is good, I recall stating to many an eye roll from a group of adults dressed like Jem and the Holograms and their obligatory snide retort: “It’s ginger beer, not ginger ale.”

These days I like to judge most dives by their Moscow Mule. I don’t know why it is, but I have a ritual. I take a first sip and, if it’s good, as is the case at Poison Girl, my cerebral cortex informs me that it’s time to start singing the chorus to Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone.

And it is a highway to the danger zone. Always has been. If you could’ve seen me at Mardi Gras, back then in 2003, having somehow procured a pirate eyepatch and a pack of menthols, trapped in the bathroom with a stray cat and watching sewage back up into my sister's tub, you would understand the horrible choices that accompany this drink.

And yet I return, older and wiser. Because what is the Moscow Mule perfect for, if not for someone like me, an aging realist whose friends consider her a mid-thirties pessimist. You already know somebody is going to judge you for drinking vodka, especially on Westheimer. But the key here is to make it to the bottom of the pint glass before you ever even care.

Most places serve them up too sweet or flat. The mule at Poison Girl bites, in a good way, thanks to a healthy dose of brazen-faced ginger beer.

After one, you can sing Danger Zone a little bit louder. After two, an empty table will mysteriously appear before you and your friends on a packed Saturday night. Watch as the pinball machines fill up with random dudes and couples. At least one of their drinks will slip off the edge of a machine and shatter on the ground but just smile, holding onto the last vestige of your better judgment, thankful it’s not your own mess somebody else has been called over to clean up.

1.5 ounces of vodka — Taaka or Tito’s

3 ¼ ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Splash Goya ginger beer

Lime


Mix vodka, lime and simple syrup in a glass on ice. Top with a splash of ginger beer and garnish with lime.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Poison Girl
More Info
More Info

1641 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77006

713-527-9929

www.myspace.com/poisongirlbar

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >