Stirred and Shaken: Weights + Measures' That's What She Said

Stirred And Shaken: Poison Girl's Moscow Mule


Stirred and Shaken: Weights + Measures' That's What She Said

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
That's What She Said, no longer just an annoying retort.EXPAND
That's What She Said, no longer just an annoying retort.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
I first heard those four annoying words — that’s what she said — spoken aloud while working back of house at a lowcountry restaurant during graduate school. I believe it was our top-earning server, a guy everybody just called by his last name, Condetti, who first uttered them. Usually Condetti only quoted Trailer Park Boys, but I guess he’d tired of shirtless-Randy jokes and taken to watching The Office, the American version anyways, and picked up the phrase from there. Or perhaps he picked it up on a smoke break, out on the curb, where that's what she said wafted on the wind from restaurant to restaurant across the country faster than a bird flu.

Anyways, that’s all to say, on a quiet night at Weights + Measures, I didn’t order this simple and delicious cocktail based on the name, though I do respect the bartenders for keeping the tradition alive.  I ordered it because of the egg, which makes a drink nice and frothy, and, like most people who grew up with an Orange Julius habit, I have a weakness for drinks that are nice and frothy.

That’s What She Said, in my mind, is simply a variation on a Clover Club — a rather dainty pre-Prohibition classic that was surprisingly popular with men in the early 1900s— but Weights + Measures' version prominently features blackberry liqueur instead of raspberry syrup. I watched the bartender shake my drink like a crazy man, as I downed the restaurant's signature roasted carrot pizza.

"How's the pizza?" the bartender asked, pouring my drink.
"Great," I told him. "It's bigger than I thought it would be."
"Yeah," he said, placing my cocktail before me. "That's what she said."

2 oz The Botanist Gin
3/4 oz Creme de Mure (blackberry)
3/4 oz Fresh lemon juice
1/4 oz Simple syrup
Egg White

Combine ingredients and vigorously dry shake with no ice for 30 seconds. Vigorously shake with ice for 30 more seconds. Strain into a coupe. Rim and garnish with lemon peel.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

