Straits Is Closing in City Centre


Monday, August 21, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Say goodbye to Straits.
Photo by Troy Fields
Straits Restaurant, the Singapore and pan-Asian eatery from San Francisco, which opened in 2010 in City Centre, is closing next week.

"We just found out on Thursday," manager Inri Diaz confirmed with the Houston Press by phone. "We're the third location to close." As for why? Not much is known.

Diaz said the restaurant had been fairly steady, though sales hadn't been through the roof.  He expects the location to be operational through August 30, though it will likely start running out of food, as the staff will not be placing more orders to stock the kitchen.

In 2012, former Press critic Katherine Shilcutt called the restaurant dazzling and adventurous, noting that its " Singaporean cuisine is as much a melting pot as Houston itself."

The Press has reached out to Straits Restaurants, part of the Chris Yeo Group,  for more information as to why the location is closing.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Straits Restaurant
800 Sorella Ct. #940
Houston, TX 77024

713-365-9922

www.straitsrestaurants.com

