Survive Election Day in Houston With These Food & Drink Specials

EXPAND Let off some steam with these Election Day specials. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Just kidding, it's Election Day!

While we hope everyone gets out and rocks the vote, we understand y'all may need to let off a little steam, too. So we compiled a ballot of Houston locales throwing watch parties and offering Election Day specials to help ease the pain. After all, we're all in this together.

Monday, November 7 – Election Day Eve

Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South

On the eve of election day, Hotel Derek will be hosting a politically incorrect night of Cards Against Humanity, Hillary vs. Trump Edition, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dress up as a political figure and prepare to tap into the “naughty” part of your brain to play a game where all things taboo are acceptable. Cost is $20 per person (includes red, white & blue jello shots upon arrival and classic American light bites), with a cash bar available and $10 self parking. To RSVP, email ladyderek@destinationhotels.com.

Tuesday, November 8 – Election Day

Axelrad, 1517 Alabama

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the election, so Axelrad will be giving out 270 "Good A$$ beers.” Here’s how it will work: Beginning at 6 p.m., every person (of age) will receive a drink ticket at the door. As each state is announced, the bar will give out as many beers as that state has electoral votes. The results should start coming in around 7 p.m. and DJ Queermo will be playing mood appropriate music throughout the night.

Boheme, 307 Fairview

Celebrate Election Day 2016 at Boheme from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will feature live televised action of election, Clinton and Trump piñatas, and food and drink packages and reservations available for large groups.

Cafe Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy

The Brandon Gallery and Cafe Brasil will be hosting a "Bad Hombres & Nasty Women" Election Watching Party, offering drink and food specials throughout the evening, from 7 to 10 p.m.

FIEL Headquarters, 6610 Harwin #214

Beginning at 8 p.m., immigrants, immigrant leaders, community leaders and families will gather at FIEL HQ to watch the election night results. There will be a free taco truck for guests.

Ladybird’s, 5519 Allen

In honor of Election Day, Ladybird’s Movie on the Patio will be a screening Idiocracy. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington

Celebrate or drown your sorrows with a festive night of drink and food specials, music and fun from 6 p.m. to midnight. Feel free to dress up as one of the candidates, a past president or anything patriotic, as the bar will be giving out prizes.

Mongoose versus Cobra, 1011 McGowen

From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mongoose versus Cobra is "celebrating" one of the most vicious elections in history with a look back at some of the other brutal election campaigns in America's history. Imperial Andy will be putting together a presidential historical cocktail list, and the bar will offer $2 off all our draft beers as the results come in. Because, let's face it, we'll all need a drink after this one.

Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington

Though the brewery is usually closed on Tuesdays, its opening up shop so that people from either side of the divide can watch the election results in a relaxed environment. Guets can expect decor, three televisions showing the results, food specials and games to keep things fun. The Australian-inspired brewery will also offer its Red Ale, Ranga (an Australian slang term for redhead), which will be back on tap by this weekend. On Election Day, the Ranga can be ordered either as the Ranga or Bluey (another slang term for redhead) to show respective support.

Rec Room, 100 Jackson

At Rec Room’s Political Science Theater 3000: The Final Frontier, all bets are off. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Election Day/New Apocalypse Eve, be among friends for all the nail-bitingly close vote counts. Co-founder Stephanie Wittels Wachs promises popcorn, a cash bar, bingo cards, live political commentary, coloring books and even piñatas for some much-needed tension release. For information, call 713-344-1291 or visit recroomhtx.com.

Revolver Bourbon Social, 6502 Washington

Revolver invites guests to watch the election results and “Vote Taco” as they cast a vote for the bar’s favorite taco. There’s the classic Gringo Taco, with seasoned ground beef, cheddar and bacon, the proper fixin’s and sriracha aioli drizzled on top; the Diablo Chicken Taco, a spicy shredded chicken number with avocado ranch; and the Pulled Pork Taco, packed with BBQ pulled pork and topped with spicy cabbage slaw.

Saint Arnold Brewing Co., 2000 Lyons

Houston’s oldest craft brewery is will serve as an Election Day Safe Haven, as it will open its doors all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Not to be confused with the election night gatherings thrown by the political parties, Election Day Safe Haven at Saint Arnold will be a strictly unplugged affair, a TV-free zone featuring beer specials and stickers for attendees proclaiming, “I Survived Election Day 2016.” Attendees over age 21 who arrive with stickers can purchase their first pint for $1.

Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet

The dive is hosting an election night party, featuring a free beverage of choice for voters. The offer is available only on Election Day, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9 – The Day After

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant,3939 San Felipe

Ouisie’s is officially opening the 2020 United States Presidential Election with a budget-saving, all-American, three-course menu to celebrate. For $35 plus tax and gratuity, anyone can dive right into the next election—which, by the way, is November 3, 2020. The first course starts the debate with Swamp du Jour (soup) facing off against Hail Caesar (salad). Then there are three ways to classify the next round of presidential hopefuls, from Hot But No Backbone (braised short ribs); Featherweights with Running Gear (roasted chicken with sides); and Mainstream & Old Salts (trout with crab meat). Summing it all up, there will be To the Sweet and Bitter End (lemon meringue pie) and Count On Your Fingers (tiramisu). The menu will be available for both lunch and dinner. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 713-528-2264.

