Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen Closes Original Westheimer Location

Not So Hunky Dory? Another Treadsack Concept Loses Its Chef


  MVN

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen Closes Original Westheimer Location

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen sadly shutters on Westheimer
Houston Press photo
Bittersweet news for fans of Houston's enchilada queen Sylvia Casares.  The 16-year-old flagship location of her beloved eatery Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen at 12637 Westheimer has closed for good as of January 28.

A press release notes that the main reason for closure is the fact that the original location couldn't keep up with the popularity of newer Sylvia's locations at Woodway (opened in 2009) and Eldridge (opened in 2014)  Both of those restaurants include wood fire grills and the Memorial location offers cooking classes, neither of which Casares could make feasible at the flagship.

Also according to the press release, negotiations for the Westheimer space are already in the works with another, unnamed restaurant group.  The location was actually the second Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. The original opened in 1998 at a 'hidden' Westheimer location, making the move to 12637 Westheimer in 2001.

The decision to shutter on Westheimer has been an emotional one for Casares, who has had her share of ups and downs over the years. In 2012, she was shot in the stomach by her boyfriend.  Just this past year St. Martin's Press released her debut The Enchilada Queen Cookbook.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
12637 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77077

281-679-8300

www.sylviasenchiladakitchen.com

