Taco Bell's New Core Burritos Are A Mixed Bag

Taco Bell's spicy Core Burrito with beef is kind of like a steak and rice burrito with a cheese burrito stuffed inside. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Taco Bell's latest creations are the Core Burritos. They're kind of like meat and rice burritos stuffed with a three-cheese burrito.

Cheesy Core Burritos are available in two styles, "crunchy" and "spicy," which contain "red strips" and jalapeno peppers, respectively. Either can be customized with a protein of choice—steak, chicken or ground beef.

Props to Taco Bell for the decently seasoned, juicy pieces of steak in the spicy cheesy core burrito and for the abundant slices of pickled jalapeno that indeed infuse the contents with some heat. The inner cylinder of melted cheese tasted like just one nondescript type of cheese rather than the supposed three. Still, it was enjoyable, if only for the novelty.

An abundance of rice and extra layers of tortilla turned the crunchy chicken Core Burrito into carbohydrate overkill. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Unfortunately, these aforementioned components were completely overwhelmed by the disproportionate amount of sour cream. Can you ever have too much sour cream? Yes. Yes, you can.

The cheesy crunchy burrito with chicken faced similar problems, though this time the gobs of "Latin rice" and extraneous tortilla layers were responsible for throwing off the flavor balance. This item was more like a stuffed Texican breadstick rather than a proper burrito.

With regards to the satiation factor, neither type of cheesy core burrito are hearty enough for supper but would suffice for a filling if underwhelming lunch. Save your dinnertime pesos for Freebirds.

