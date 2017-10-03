Get a Great Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With The Fiesta With Your Friends 4 Pack

three tacos, four friends? That's gonna be a problem Photo courtesy of the Houston Press

Love tacos and a great deal? Yeah, you do. Well, the Houston Press is but a mere two weeks away from hosting the ultimate barbacoa, al pastor, and queso realness that is Tacolandia and to celebrate, we're launching a special Fiesta With Your Friends 4 Pack sale tomorrow, October 4, on National Taco Day. For some, every day is national taco day, and if that's the case for you, carry on then.

During this special offer you and your three closest pals can grab a 4-pack of General Admission tickets at a savings of a whopping $40 (you get four tickets for $100). Tickets include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors and beer and drinks for purchase.

Here are the confirmed restaurants for 2017 so far:



Alma Latina



Berryhill Baja Grill



Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen



El Real Tex Mex



Evo Taco



Fajita Pete's



Freebirds World Burrito



Hugo's



The Isles Eatery & Rhum Bar



La Grange



Los Tios Mexican Restaurant



Line & Lariat



Mission Foods



Nicki's Sweet Treats



Luna y Sol



Peska Cocina Latina



Tabasco



Taqueria Del Sol



Salsas Mexican Grill



Ula's Mexican Restaurant

Tacolandia is on Saturday, October 21, at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D. to enter. Head to the official website for more info.