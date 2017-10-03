Get a Great Deal on Tacolandia Tickets With The Fiesta With Your Friends 4 Pack
|
three tacos, four friends? That's gonna be a problem
Photo courtesy of the Houston Press
Love tacos and a great deal? Yeah, you do. Well, the Houston Press is but a mere two weeks away from hosting the ultimate barbacoa, al pastor, and queso realness that is Tacolandia and to celebrate, we're launching a special Fiesta With Your Friends 4 Pack sale tomorrow, October 4, on National Taco Day. For some, every day is national taco day, and if that's the case for you, carry on then.
During this special offer you and your three closest pals can grab a 4-pack of General Admission tickets at a savings of a whopping $40 (you get four tickets for $100). Tickets include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors and beer and drinks for purchase.
Here are the confirmed restaurants for 2017 so far:
- Alma Latina
- Berryhill Baja Grill
- Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
- El Real Tex Mex
- Evo Taco
- Fajita Pete's
- Freebirds World Burrito
- Hugo's
- The Isles Eatery & Rhum Bar
- La Grange
- Los Tios Mexican Restaurant
- Line & Lariat
- Mission Foods
- Nicki's Sweet Treats
- Luna y Sol
- Peska Cocina Latina
- Tabasco
- Taqueria Del Sol
- Salsas Mexican Grill
- Ula's Mexican Restaurant
Tacolandia is on Saturday, October 21, at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D. to enter. Head to the official website for more info.
