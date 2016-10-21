menu

Tacolandia Update on Ticketing Problems

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacolandia Has Arrived


Tacolandia Update on Ticketing Problems

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 4:55 p.m.
By Houston Press
Turns out Ticketfly.com, just like scores of other websites across the country, was hit by hackers today taking them out of commission for hours. This has, among other things, affected our sale of Tacolandia tickets for our second annual event on Saturday. 

So if you are experiencing difficulties on Ticketfly.com, you can still purchase tickets here or at the Mobile Box Office set up at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, until 7 p.m.  Friday, October 21.

The Water Works - Buffalo Bayou Park
105 Sabine St.
Houston, Texas 77007

