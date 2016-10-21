Tacolandia Update on Ticketing Problems
Turns out Ticketfly.com, just like scores of other websites across the country, was hit by hackers today taking them out of commission for hours. This has, among other things, affected our sale of Tacolandia tickets for our second annual event on Saturday.
So if you are experiencing difficulties on Ticketfly.com, you can still purchase tickets here or at the Mobile Box Office set up at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, until 7 p.m. Friday, October 21.
