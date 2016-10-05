Taconmadre is the Best Classic Food Truck in Houston

Thanks to being outside city limits and not subject to the silly restriction that states food trucks can't have a seating area for customers, Taconmadre on Edgebrook has a separate building that serves as a dining room. There's even a patio. That makes for a relaxed atmosphere for dining on classic Mexican tacos, tortas, quesadillas and more, stuffed with your choice of fajita, pastor, barbacoa, chicken,chicharrón or even tripitas. The trompo — stacks of pork grilling on a rotating skewer with pineapple dripping tenderizing juices over the top — is the real deal.

