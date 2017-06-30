menu

Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop

Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 2:57 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Down the hatch in no time
Down the hatch in no time
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ
Hold on to your hats, barbecue fanatics. Truth BBQ, the popular and critically-acclaimed Brenham-based barbecue spot from 29-year-old Houston native Leonard Botello IV, is opening a second location in Houston. The eatery, which is currently ranked No. 10 on Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue Joints, announced today that it will bring its signature Central Texas BBQ inside the Loop this fall.

"Finding the perfect spot has been in the works for several months," Botella said via a press release, "and I am grateful to now have an opportunity to take Truth back to my hometown, which has been a goal of mine for several years."

Which way to the beach, errrr, beef?
Which way to the beach, errrr, beef?
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ

Botello is a third generation restaurateur, and grew up immersed in his family's restaurants here in the Houston area before opening up Truth in 2015. He's actually the youngest pitmaster ranked on Texas Monthly’s Top 10 Barbecue Joints.

Well then, what to expect at the Houston outpost? Though the location hasn't been revealed yet, there will apparently be 55 parking spots, which is pretty snazzy. A full dining experience is promised with meats cooked slow over post oak wood, housemade sauces, authentic Texas sides, and multi-layered cakes. If that's not enough to get you excited, maybe these photos will.

Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ
Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop (7)EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ
Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop (5)EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ
Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop (4)EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ
Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop (6)EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ

Dang. That looks good.

Truth BBQ, truthbbq.com
Opening in Fall 2017. Projected hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to sell out. Private dining and catering will be available.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

