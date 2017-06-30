Texas Monthly Top 10 Barbecue Joint Truth BBQ Is Opening In The Loop

EXPAND Down the hatch in no time Photo courtesy of Truth BBQ

Hold on to your hats, barbecue fanatics. Truth BBQ, the popular and critically-acclaimed Brenham-based barbecue spot from 29-year-old Houston native Leonard Botello IV, is opening a second location in Houston. The eatery, which is currently ranked No. 10 on Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue Joints, announced today that it will bring its signature Central Texas BBQ inside the Loop this fall.

"Finding the perfect spot has been in the works for several months," Botella said via a press release, "and I am grateful to now have an opportunity to take Truth back to my hometown, which has been a goal of mine for several years."

Botello is a third generation restaurateur, and grew up immersed in his family's restaurants here in the Houston area before opening up Truth in 2015. He's actually the youngest pitmaster ranked on Texas Monthly’s Top 10 Barbecue Joints.

Well then, what to expect at the Houston outpost? Though the location hasn't been revealed yet, there will apparently be 55 parking spots, which is pretty snazzy. A full dining experience is promised with meats cooked slow over post oak wood, housemade sauces, authentic Texas sides, and multi-layered cakes. If that's not enough to get you excited, maybe these photos will.

Dang. That looks good.

Truth BBQ, truthbbq.com

Opening in Fall 2017. Projected hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to sell out. Private dining and catering will be available.

