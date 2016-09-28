Texas Monthly's Whiskey Affair Comes to Houston in October

The Whiskey Affair will offer guests the option of straight pours or signature cocktails. Photo courtesy of Texas Monthly

Fall weather will be here soon so its time to trade in your Frosé for a darker, more seductive spirit. Whether your drink of choice is bourbon, rye or scotch you will find more than 30 brown spirits to sample at Texas Monthly's First Annual Whiskey Affair, October 12 at Silver Street Studios.

According to Texas Monthly's marketing director, Stephanie Baker, "Whiskey Affair is more of a special evening celebrating the luxury whiskey lifestyle versus a whiskey festival." Baker says that since brown spirits have increased in popularity among foodies, as well as in their monthly content, this event seemed like the perfect platform to bring their editorial voice to life.

EXPAND Guests will be able to sample over 30 spirits including Garrison Brothers Single Barrel and Texas Straight Bourbon. Photo courtesy of Garrison Brothers Distillery

Whiskey Affair will feature a carefully curated list of whiskies, bourbons, and scotches. Expect to find national brands such as Jameson, Glenlivet and Rebell Yell as well as Texas's own Garrison Brothers, 9 Banded, Treaty Oaks and Rebecca Creek.

The collection of spirits will be paired with bites from Bosscat Kitchen and Libations, Cafe Annie, Eight Row Flint, Fluff Bake Bar and Kiran's. Guests mixologists Alba Huerta of Julep and Mike Raymond of Reserve 101 will be handcrafting cocktails throughout the evening to highlight the flavors and nuances of the featured spirits.

Mike Raymond, owner of Reserve 101, will be mixing up special whiskey cocktails throughout the evening. Photo by Julie Soefer

Guests will get the opportunity to attend several seminars including a panel discussion led by Texas Monthly Wine & Spirits contributor, Jessica Dupuy. Topics covered range from differences in flavor to the actual distilling process. There will also be the opportunity for guided tastings which will allow attendees to taste and smell the differences in varietals.

General admission tickets are $85 and include tastings, cocktails, bites and seminars. VIP tickets are $125 and include a one hour early entry and a VIP swag bag. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit texasmonthly.com/whiskeyaffair.

