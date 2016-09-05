The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Where to Dine
|
Duck leg quarter in mole de ciruela, cilantro rice and duck breast in pipian sauce at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos.
Photo by Phaedra Cook
The Houston food scene isn’t just the talk of the town: It’s the talk of the nation. To help you out, here's out list of restaurant choices:
13 Celsius Wine Bar
3000 Caroline
713-529-8466 | 13celsius.com
Américas
21 Waterway Avenue
Spring
281-367-1492 | cordua.com/americas
Américas
2040 West Gray
832-200-1492 | cordua.com/americas
Arcodoro Ristorante Italiano
5000 Westheimer
713-621-6888 | arcodoro.com
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
3601 Kirby
832-831-9940 | picos.net
Artisans
3201 Louisiana
713-529-9111 | artisansrestaurant.com
Artista
The Hobby Center
800 Bagby
713-278-4782 | artistahouston.com
Arturo Boada Cuisine
6510 Del Monte
713-782-3011 | boadacuisine.com
Backstreet Café
1103 South Shepherd
713-521-2239 | backstreetcafe.net
Bellissimo
1848 Airline
832-618-1168 | bellissimohouston.com
Benjy’s
2424 Dunstan
713-522-7602 | benjys.com
Birraporetti’s
500 Louisiana
713-224-9494 | birrarestaurant.com
Bistro Menil
1513 West Alabama
713-904-3537 | bistromenil.com
Bistro Provence
13616 Memorial
713-827-8008 | bistroprovence.us
Bocca Deli
4707 Irvington
832-582-7225 | facebook.com/BoccaDeli
Boheme
307 Fairview
713-529-1099 | barboheme.com
Bombay Pizza Co.
914 Main
713-654-4444 | bombaypizzaco.com
Brasserie 19
1962 West Gray
713-524-1919 | brasserie19.com
Brasserie Max and Julie
4315 Montrose
713-524-0070 | caferabelais.com/Brasserie
the breakfast klub
3711 Travis
713-528-8561 | thebreakfastklub.com
Brennan’s of Houston
3000 Smith
713-522-9711 | brennanshouston.com
The Brisket House
5775 Woodway
281-888-0331 | thebriskethouse.com
Brooks Family BBQ
3602 Scott
713-521-0021 | brooksfamilyfoods.com
Brooks’ Place
18020 FM 529
832-893-1682 | brooksplacebbq.com
Burns Bar-B-Q
7117 North Shepherd
713-692-2800
Café Express
650 Main
713-237-9222 | cafe-express.com
Café Express
3800 Southwest Freeway
281-407-2392 | cafe-express.com
Café Express
780 West Sam Houston Parkway North
713-586-0800 | cafe-express.com
Café Express
1101 Uptown Park Boulevard
713-963-9222 | cafe-express.com
Café Express
6570 Woodway
713-935-9222 | cafe-express.com
Café Express
1422 West Gray
713-522-3100 | cafe-express.com
Cafe Kubo’s Sushi
9889 Bellaire Boulevard
713-995-4200 | cafe-kubos.com
Café Lili
5757 Westheimer
713-952-6969 | cafelili.com
Café Rabelais
2442 Times Boulevard
713-520-8841 | caferabelais.com
Café TH
2108 Pease
713-225-4766 | cafeth.com
Cedars Bakery
8619 Richmond
713-706-4141 | cedarsbakeryhouston.com
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
5865 Westheimer
713-244-9500 | chamagaucha.com
Charivari Restaurant
2521 Bagby
713-521-7231 | charivarirest.com
Churrascos
2055 Westheimer
713-527-8300 | cordua.com/churrascos
Churrascos
947 Gessner
713-231-1352 | cordua.com/churrascos
Churrascos
7877 Willow Chase Boulevard
281-970-6800 | cordua.com/churrascos
Churrascos
1520 Lake Pointe Parkway
Sugar Land
832-532-5300 | cordua.com/churrascos
Ciao Bello
5161 San Felipe
713-960-0333 | ciaobellohouston.com
Common Bond
1706 Westheimer
713-529-3535 | wearecommonbond.com
CorkScrew BBQ
24930 Budde
Spring
832-592-1184 | corkscrewbbq.com
Cuchara Mexico City Bistro
214 Fairview
713-942-0000 | cuchararestaurant.com
Culture + Cuisine
The Hobby Center
800 Bagby
713-558-8887 | tuts.com/restaurants
Da Marco
1520 Westheimer
713-807-8857 | damarcohouston.com
Damian’s Cucina Italiana
3011 Smith
713-522-0439 | damians.com
Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
4611 Montrose
713-807-8883 | dantonsseafood.com
DGN Factory
5959 Richmond
713-781-3672 | houston.dgnfactory.com
Dolce Vita Pizzeria & Enoteca
500 Westheimer
713-520-8222 | dolcevitahouston.com
Doneraki Authentic Mexican Restaurant
300 Gulfgate Mall
713-645-6400 | doneraki.com
The Durham House
1200 Durham
713-864-5600 | thedurhamhouse.com
El Sazon de Cuba
16618 Clay
832-427-5047 | facebook.com/elsazon.decuba
Empire Turkish Grill
12448 Memorial
713-827-7475 | empiretrgrill.com
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
1101 Uptown Park Boulevard
832-668-5808 | etoilecuisine.com
Fine Art + Food Trucks
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet
713-639-7300 | mfah.org/visit/fine-art-food-trucks
Floyd’s Cajun Seafood House
20760 Gulf Freeway
Webster
281-332-7474 | floydsseafood.com
Frank’s Grill
4702 Telephone Road
713-649-3296
Frenchy’s Chicken
3919 Scott
713-748-2233 | frenchyschicken.com
Fung’s Kitchen
7320 Southwest Freeway
713-779-2288 | eatatfungs.com
Fusion Taco
801 Congress
713-422-2882 | fusiontaco.com
Giacomo’s Cibo E Vino
3215 Westheimer
713-522-1934 | giacomosciboevino.com
Gilhooley’s Raw Bar
222 Ninth Street
Dickinson
281-339-3813
Ginger & Fork
4705 Inker
713-861-8883 | gingerandforkrestaurant.com
Good Dog Houston
903 Studewood
832-800-3647 | gooddogfoodtruck.com
Gorditas Aguascalientes
6102 Bissonnet
713-541-4560
Guru Burgers & Crepes
2268 Texas
Sugar Land
281-313-0026 | guruburgers.com/gurukitchen/home.html
Hai Cang Seafood Restaurant
11768 Bellaire Boulevard
281-564-4288 | haicangrestaurant.net
Hard Rock Café
502 Texas
713-227-1392 | hardrock.com/cafes/houston
Himalaya Restaurant & Catering
6652 Southwest Freeway
713-532-2837 | himalayarestauranthouston.com
Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
3201 Louisiana
713-491-2222 | holleyshouston.com
Honduras Mayan Café and Bar
5945 Bellaire Boulevard
713-668-5002 | hondurasmayacafeybar.com
House of Bowls
6650 Corporate
713-776-2288
The House of Pies
3112 Kirby
713-528-3816 | houseofpies.com
The House of Pies
6142 Westheimer
713-782-1290 | houseofpies.com
The Houston Club
910 Louisiana
713-225-3257 | clubcorp.com/Clubs/The-Houston-Club/Amenities/Dining
Hubcap Grill
1111 Prairie Street
713-223-5885 | hubcapgrill.com
Hubcap Grill
1133 West 19th
713-862-0555 | hubcapgrill.com
Hugo’s
1600 Westheimer
713-524-7744 | hugosrestaurant.net
Indika
516 Westheimer
713-524-2170 | indikausa.com
Irma’s
22 North Chenevert
713-222-0767 | irmasoriginal.com
Jade Stone Café
Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore
713-496-9925 | asiasociety.org/texas/jade-stone-cafe-asia-society
Kata Robata Sushi & Grill
3600 Kirby
713-526-8858 | katarobata.com
Katz’s Deli
616 Westheimer
713-521-3838 | ilovekatzs.com
Killen’s Barbecue
3613 East Broadway
Pearland
281-485-2272 | killensbarbecue.com
La Fisheria
213 Milam
713-802-1712 | facebook.com/lafisheriahouston
La Table
1800 Post Oak Boulevard
713-439-1000 | latablehouston.com
Lankford Grocery and Market
88 Dennis
713-522-9555 | lankfordgrocery.com
Larry’s Original Mexican Restaurant
116 Highway 90A
Richmond
281-342-2881
Lenox Barbeque & Catering
5420 Harrisburg
713-926-2649 | lenoxbbq.com
Line & Lariat
Hotel Icon
220 Main
832-667-4470 | hotelicon.com/dining
Local Foods
2555 Kirby
713-255-4440 | houstonlocalfoods.com
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan
713-521-7800 | houstonlocalfoods.com
