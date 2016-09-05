menu

The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Where to Dine

First look at Under the Radar Brewery in Midtown


The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Where to Dine

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Houston Press
Duck leg quarter in mole de ciruela, cilantro rice and duck breast in pipian sauce at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos.
Photo by Phaedra Cook
The Houston food scene isn’t just the talk of the town: It’s the talk of the nation. To help you out, here's out list of restaurant choices:

13 Celsius Wine Bar
3000 Caroline
713-529-8466 | 13celsius.com

Américas
21 Waterway Avenue
Spring
281-367-1492 | cordua.com/americas

Américas
2040 West Gray
832-200-1492 | cordua.com/americas

Arcodoro Ristorante Italiano
5000 Westheimer
713-621-6888 | arcodoro.com

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
3601 Kirby
832-831-9940 | picos.net

Artisans
3201 Louisiana
713-529-9111 | artisansrestaurant.com

Artista
The Hobby Center
800 Bagby
713-278-4782 | artistahouston.com

Arturo Boada Cuisine
6510 Del Monte
713-782-3011 | boadacuisine.com

Backstreet Café
1103 South Shepherd
713-521-2239 | backstreetcafe.net

Bellissimo
1848 Airline
832-618-1168 | bellissimohouston.com

Benjy’s
2424 Dunstan
713-522-7602 | benjys.com

Birraporetti’s
500 Louisiana
713-224-9494 | birrarestaurant.com

Bistro Menil
1513 West Alabama
713-904-3537 | bistromenil.com

Bistro Provence
13616 Memorial
713-827-8008 | bistroprovence.us

Bocca Deli
4707 Irvington
832-582-7225 | facebook.com/BoccaDeli

Boheme
307 Fairview
713-529-1099 | barboheme.com

Bombay Pizza Co.
914 Main
713-654-4444 | bombaypizzaco.com

Brasserie 19
1962 West Gray
713-524-1919 | brasserie19.com

Brasserie Max and Julie
4315 Montrose
713-524-0070 | caferabelais.com/Brasserie

the breakfast klub
3711 Travis
713-528-8561 | thebreakfastklub.com

Brennan’s of Houston
3000 Smith
713-522-9711 | brennanshouston.com

The Brisket House
5775 Woodway
281-888-0331 | thebriskethouse.com

Brooks Family BBQ
3602 Scott
713-521-0021 | brooksfamilyfoods.com

Brooks’ Place
18020 FM 529
832-893-1682 | brooksplacebbq.com

Burns Bar-B-Q
7117 North Shepherd
713-692-2800

Café Express
650 Main
713-237-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express
3800 Southwest Freeway
281-407-2392 | cafe-express.com

Café Express
780 West Sam Houston Parkway North
713-586-0800 | cafe-express.com

Café Express
1101 Uptown Park Boulevard
713-963-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express
6570 Woodway
713-935-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express
1422 West Gray
713-522-3100 | cafe-express.com

Cafe Kubo’s Sushi
9889 Bellaire Boulevard
713-995-4200 | cafe-kubos.com

Café Lili
5757 Westheimer
713-952-6969 | cafelili.com

Café Rabelais
2442 Times Boulevard
713-520-8841 | caferabelais.com

Café TH
2108 Pease
713-225-4766 | cafeth.com

Cedars Bakery
8619 Richmond
713-706-4141 | cedarsbakeryhouston.com

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
5865 Westheimer
713-244-9500 | chamagaucha.com

Charivari Restaurant
2521 Bagby
713-521-7231 | charivarirest.com

Churrascos
2055 Westheimer
713-527-8300 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos
947 Gessner
713-231-1352 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos
7877 Willow Chase Boulevard
281-970-6800 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos
1520 Lake Pointe Parkway
Sugar Land
832-532-5300 | cordua.com/churrascos

Ciao Bello
5161 San Felipe
713-960-0333 | ciaobellohouston.com

Common Bond
1706 Westheimer
713-529-3535 | wearecommonbond.com

CorkScrew BBQ
24930 Budde
Spring
832-592-1184 | corkscrewbbq.com

Cuchara Mexico City Bistro
214 Fairview
713-942-0000 | cuchararestaurant.com

Culture + Cuisine
The Hobby Center
800 Bagby
713-558-8887 | tuts.com/restaurants

Da Marco
1520 Westheimer
713-807-8857 | damarcohouston.com

Damian’s Cucina Italiana
3011 Smith
713-522-0439 | damians.com

Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
4611 Montrose
713-807-8883 | dantonsseafood.com

DGN Factory
5959 Richmond
713-781-3672 | houston.dgnfactory.com

Dolce Vita Pizzeria & Enoteca
500 Westheimer
713-520-8222 | dolcevitahouston.com

Doneraki Authentic Mexican Restaurant
300 Gulfgate Mall
713-645-6400 | doneraki.com

The Durham House
1200 Durham
713-864-5600 | thedurhamhouse.com

El Sazon de Cuba
16618 Clay
832-427-5047 | facebook.com/elsazon.decuba

Empire Turkish Grill
12448 Memorial
713-827-7475 | empiretrgrill.com

Etoile Cuisine et Bar
1101 Uptown Park Boulevard
832-668-5808 | etoilecuisine.com

Fine Art + Food Trucks
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet
713-639-7300 | mfah.org/visit/fine-art-food-trucks

Floyd’s Cajun Seafood House
20760 Gulf Freeway
Webster
281-332-7474 | floydsseafood.com

Frank’s Grill
4702 Telephone Road
713-649-3296

Frenchy’s Chicken
3919 Scott
713-748-2233 | frenchyschicken.com

Fung’s Kitchen
7320 Southwest Freeway
713-779-2288 | eatatfungs.com

Fusion Taco
801 Congress
713-422-2882 | fusiontaco.com

Giacomo’s Cibo E Vino
3215 Westheimer
713-522-1934 | giacomosciboevino.com

Gilhooley’s Raw Bar
222 Ninth Street
Dickinson
281-339-3813

Ginger & Fork
4705 Inker
713-861-8883 | gingerandforkrestaurant.com

Good Dog Houston
903 Studewood
832-800-3647 | gooddogfoodtruck.com

Gorditas Aguascalientes
6102 Bissonnet
713-541-4560

Guru Burgers & Crepes
2268 Texas
Sugar Land
281-313-0026 | guruburgers.com/gurukitchen/home.html

Hai Cang Seafood Restaurant
11768 Bellaire Boulevard
281-564-4288 | haicangrestaurant.net

Hard Rock Café
502 Texas
713-227-1392 | hardrock.com/cafes/houston

Himalaya Restaurant & Catering
6652 Southwest Freeway
713-532-2837 | himalayarestauranthouston.com

Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
3201 Louisiana
713-491-2222 | holleyshouston.com

Honduras Mayan Café and Bar
5945 Bellaire Boulevard
713-668-5002 | hondurasmayacafeybar.com

House of Bowls
6650 Corporate
713-776-2288

The House of Pies
3112 Kirby
713-528-3816 | houseofpies.com

The House of Pies
6142 Westheimer
713-782-1290 | houseofpies.com

The Houston Club
910 Louisiana
713-225-3257 | clubcorp.com/Clubs/The-Houston-Club/Amenities/Dining

Hubcap Grill
1111 Prairie Street
713-223-5885 | hubcapgrill.com

Hubcap Grill
1133 West 19th
713-862-0555 | hubcapgrill.com

Hugo’s
1600 Westheimer
713-524-7744 | hugosrestaurant.net

Indika
516 Westheimer
713-524-2170 | indikausa.com

Irma’s
22 North Chenevert
713-222-0767 | irmasoriginal.com

Jade Stone Café
Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore
713-496-9925 | asiasociety.org/texas/jade-stone-cafe-asia-society

Kata Robata Sushi & Grill
3600 Kirby
713-526-8858 | katarobata.com

Katz’s Deli
616 Westheimer
713-521-3838 | ilovekatzs.com

Killen’s Barbecue
3613 East Broadway
Pearland
281-485-2272 | killensbarbecue.com

La Fisheria
213 Milam
713-802-1712 | facebook.com/lafisheriahouston

La Table
1800 Post Oak Boulevard
713-439-1000 | latablehouston.com

Lankford Grocery and Market
88 Dennis
713-522-9555 | lankfordgrocery.com

Larry’s Original Mexican Restaurant
116 Highway 90A
Richmond
281-342-2881

Lenox Barbeque & Catering
5420 Harrisburg
713-926-2649 | lenoxbbq.com

Line & Lariat
Hotel Icon
220 Main
832-667-4470 | hotelicon.com/dining

Local Foods
2555 Kirby
713-255-4440 | houstonlocalfoods.com

Local Foods
2424 Dunstan
713-521-7800 | houstonlocalfoods.com


