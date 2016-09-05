The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Where to Dine

Duck leg quarter in mole de ciruela, cilantro rice and duck breast in pipian sauce at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos. Photo by Phaedra Cook

The Houston food scene isn’t just the talk of the town: It’s the talk of the nation. To help you out, here's out list of restaurant choices:

13 Celsius Wine Bar

3000 Caroline

713-529-8466 | 13celsius.com

Américas

21 Waterway Avenue

Spring

281-367-1492 | cordua.com/americas

Américas

2040 West Gray

832-200-1492 | cordua.com/americas

Arcodoro Ristorante Italiano

5000 Westheimer

713-621-6888 | arcodoro.com

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

3601 Kirby

832-831-9940 | picos.net

Artisans

3201 Louisiana

713-529-9111 | artisansrestaurant.com

Artista

The Hobby Center

800 Bagby

713-278-4782 | artistahouston.com

Arturo Boada Cuisine

6510 Del Monte

713-782-3011 | boadacuisine.com

Backstreet Café

1103 South Shepherd

713-521-2239 | backstreetcafe.net

Bellissimo

1848 Airline

832-618-1168 | bellissimohouston.com

Benjy’s

2424 Dunstan

713-522-7602 | benjys.com

Birraporetti’s

500 Louisiana

713-224-9494 | birrarestaurant.com

Bistro Menil

1513 West Alabama

713-904-3537 | bistromenil.com

Bistro Provence

13616 Memorial

713-827-8008 | bistroprovence.us

Bocca Deli

4707 Irvington

832-582-7225 | facebook.com/BoccaDeli

Boheme

307 Fairview

713-529-1099 | barboheme.com

Bombay Pizza Co.

914 Main

713-654-4444 | bombaypizzaco.com

Brasserie 19

1962 West Gray

713-524-1919 | brasserie19.com

Brasserie Max and Julie

4315 Montrose

713-524-0070 | caferabelais.com/Brasserie

the breakfast klub

3711 Travis

713-528-8561 | thebreakfastklub.com

Brennan’s of Houston

3000 Smith

713-522-9711 | brennanshouston.com

The Brisket House

5775 Woodway

281-888-0331 | thebriskethouse.com

Brooks Family BBQ

3602 Scott

713-521-0021 | brooksfamilyfoods.com

Brooks’ Place

18020 FM 529

832-893-1682 | brooksplacebbq.com

Burns Bar-B-Q

7117 North Shepherd

713-692-2800

Café Express

650 Main

713-237-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express

3800 Southwest Freeway

281-407-2392 | cafe-express.com

Café Express

780 West Sam Houston Parkway North

713-586-0800 | cafe-express.com

Café Express

1101 Uptown Park Boulevard

713-963-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express

6570 Woodway

713-935-9222 | cafe-express.com

Café Express

1422 West Gray

713-522-3100 | cafe-express.com

Cafe Kubo’s Sushi

9889 Bellaire Boulevard

713-995-4200 | cafe-kubos.com

Café Lili

5757 Westheimer

713-952-6969 | cafelili.com

Café Rabelais

2442 Times Boulevard

713-520-8841 | caferabelais.com

Café TH

2108 Pease

713-225-4766 | cafeth.com

Cedars Bakery

8619 Richmond

713-706-4141 | cedarsbakeryhouston.com

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

5865 Westheimer

713-244-9500 | chamagaucha.com

Charivari Restaurant

2521 Bagby

713-521-7231 | charivarirest.com

Churrascos

2055 Westheimer

713-527-8300 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos

947 Gessner

713-231-1352 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos

7877 Willow Chase Boulevard

281-970-6800 | cordua.com/churrascos

Churrascos

1520 Lake Pointe Parkway

Sugar Land

832-532-5300 | cordua.com/churrascos

Ciao Bello

5161 San Felipe

713-960-0333 | ciaobellohouston.com

Common Bond

1706 Westheimer

713-529-3535 | wearecommonbond.com

CorkScrew BBQ

24930 Budde

Spring

832-592-1184 | corkscrewbbq.com

Cuchara Mexico City Bistro

214 Fairview

713-942-0000 | cuchararestaurant.com

Culture + Cuisine

The Hobby Center

800 Bagby

713-558-8887 | tuts.com/restaurants

Da Marco

1520 Westheimer

713-807-8857 | damarcohouston.com

Damian’s Cucina Italiana

3011 Smith

713-522-0439 | damians.com

Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen

4611 Montrose

713-807-8883 | dantonsseafood.com

DGN Factory

5959 Richmond

713-781-3672 | houston.dgnfactory.com

Dolce Vita Pizzeria & Enoteca

500 Westheimer

713-520-8222 | dolcevitahouston.com

Doneraki Authentic Mexican Restaurant

300 Gulfgate Mall

713-645-6400 | doneraki.com

The Durham House

1200 Durham

713-864-5600 | thedurhamhouse.com

El Sazon de Cuba

16618 Clay

832-427-5047 | facebook.com/elsazon.decuba

Empire Turkish Grill

12448 Memorial

713-827-7475 | empiretrgrill.com

Etoile Cuisine et Bar

1101 Uptown Park Boulevard

832-668-5808 | etoilecuisine.com

Fine Art + Food Trucks

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

1001 Bissonnet

713-639-7300 | mfah.org/visit/fine-art-food-trucks

Floyd’s Cajun Seafood House

20760 Gulf Freeway

Webster

281-332-7474 | floydsseafood.com

Frank’s Grill

4702 Telephone Road

713-649-3296

Frenchy’s Chicken

3919 Scott

713-748-2233 | frenchyschicken.com

Fung’s Kitchen

7320 Southwest Freeway

713-779-2288 | eatatfungs.com

Fusion Taco

801 Congress

713-422-2882 | fusiontaco.com

Giacomo’s Cibo E Vino

3215 Westheimer

713-522-1934 | giacomosciboevino.com

Gilhooley’s Raw Bar

222 Ninth Street

Dickinson

281-339-3813

Ginger & Fork

4705 Inker

713-861-8883 | gingerandforkrestaurant.com

Good Dog Houston

903 Studewood

832-800-3647 | gooddogfoodtruck.com

Gorditas Aguascalientes

6102 Bissonnet

713-541-4560

Guru Burgers & Crepes

2268 Texas

Sugar Land

281-313-0026 | guruburgers.com/gurukitchen/home.html

Hai Cang Seafood Restaurant

11768 Bellaire Boulevard

281-564-4288 | haicangrestaurant.net

Hard Rock Café

502 Texas

713-227-1392 | hardrock.com/cafes/houston

Himalaya Restaurant & Catering

6652 Southwest Freeway

713-532-2837 | himalayarestauranthouston.com

Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

3201 Louisiana

713-491-2222 | holleyshouston.com

Honduras Mayan Café and Bar

5945 Bellaire Boulevard

713-668-5002 | hondurasmayacafeybar.com

House of Bowls

6650 Corporate

713-776-2288

The House of Pies

3112 Kirby

713-528-3816 | houseofpies.com

The House of Pies

6142 Westheimer

713-782-1290 | houseofpies.com

The Houston Club

910 Louisiana

713-225-3257 | clubcorp.com/Clubs/The-Houston-Club/Amenities/Dining

Hubcap Grill

1111 Prairie Street

713-223-5885 | hubcapgrill.com

Hubcap Grill

1133 West 19th

713-862-0555 | hubcapgrill.com

Hugo’s

1600 Westheimer

713-524-7744 | hugosrestaurant.net

Indika

516 Westheimer

713-524-2170 | indikausa.com

Irma’s

22 North Chenevert

713-222-0767 | irmasoriginal.com

Jade Stone Café

Asia Society Texas Center

1370 Southmore

713-496-9925 | asiasociety.org/texas/jade-stone-cafe-asia-society

Kata Robata Sushi & Grill

3600 Kirby

713-526-8858 | katarobata.com

Katz’s Deli

616 Westheimer

713-521-3838 | ilovekatzs.com

Killen’s Barbecue

3613 East Broadway

Pearland

281-485-2272 | killensbarbecue.com

La Fisheria

213 Milam

713-802-1712 | facebook.com/lafisheriahouston

La Table

1800 Post Oak Boulevard

713-439-1000 | latablehouston.com

Lankford Grocery and Market

88 Dennis

713-522-9555 | lankfordgrocery.com

Larry’s Original Mexican Restaurant

116 Highway 90A

Richmond

281-342-2881

Lenox Barbeque & Catering

5420 Harrisburg

713-926-2649 | lenoxbbq.com

Line & Lariat

Hotel Icon

220 Main

832-667-4470 | hotelicon.com/dining

Local Foods

2555 Kirby

713-255-4440 | houstonlocalfoods.com

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan

713-521-7800 | houstonlocalfoods.com