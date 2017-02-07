menu

Why You Should Wait Until After the Super Bowl to Eat at Houston's Best New Spots


The Bacon Nutella Pickle and More New Foods at Rodeo Houston 2017

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 6:02 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Eat and ride at your own risk.
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
In little more than one month's time, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will draw more than 2 million people to its 85th annual celebration of bull riding, calf scrambles, potentially dangerous carnival rides and, of course, all your favorite deep fried, gout inducing food favorites.

While last year's gluttonous highlights included bacon cotton candy and literal bucket loads of nachos, this year should be no different in terms of totally Instagrammable, edible fodder. Here now, a preview of Rodeo Houston's new foods according to show officials.

New Foods at the Ray Cammack Shows (RCS) Carnival Midway

  • Selfie sno-cone, Candy Factory
  • Flaming Hot cheetos roaster corn and Flaming Hot Cheetos corn in a cup, Corn Shack
  • Nitro pop kettle corn, Cowboy Kettle Corn
  • Nutella funnel cake,Oreo churros with filling, Dutchman's Funnel Cake
  • Flaming Hot Cheetos pizza, Enzo's Pizzeria
  • Deep fried Tim Tams,  deep fried chocolate covered marshmallows,  Fair Fix and Sweet Cheeks
  • Chocolate dipped mini pecan pie, Funnel Cake I and Funnel Cake II
  • Bacon Nutella pickle, pickle cheese on a stick, Get Pickled
  • Deep fried baked potato bites, Spud Ranch
  • Deep fried nachos, spiral fry dog on a stick, Tater Twister

New Foods from New and Returning Vendors, Elsewhere

Rodeo Plaza

  • Gourmet popsicles, Frio's Gourmet Pops
  • Rack of lamb with twice baked potato fries, Philly cheesesteak, The Finer Diner

The Junction

  • Half version of the famous Corny Dog (for kids), Fletcher's Corny Dogs
  • The Harlon's Turkey Leg Potato, Harlon's BBQ

Arena

  • Baklava, chicken gyro bowl, falafel on a stick, foolong corn dog, Greek Platters (choice of sandwich with rice and side), Greek salad, gyro (beef and lamb, chicken, Mediterranean sausage, seafood and falafel options), home cut fries, and gluten free gyro bowls- Greek Grill


Circle Drive

  • Gluten free fried treats including funnel cake, Oreo style sandwich cookies
  • Churros, yeast and cake doughnuts

The Golden Buckle Foodie competition, which will be held on March 9, will determine the best of this year's culinary delights. Last year's champs included Custom Confection's  fried brownie ball with ice cream for Best Fried Food and  Holmes Smokehouse's bacon chili cheeseburger as the Classic Fair Food winner.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

