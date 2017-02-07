The Bacon Nutella Pickle and More New Foods at Rodeo Houston 2017

Eat and ride at your own risk. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

In little more than one month's time, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will draw more than 2 million people to its 85th annual celebration of bull riding, calf scrambles, potentially dangerous carnival rides and, of course, all your favorite deep fried, gout inducing food favorites.

While last year's gluttonous highlights included bacon cotton candy and literal bucket loads of nachos, this year should be no different in terms of totally Instagrammable, edible fodder. Here now, a preview of Rodeo Houston's new foods according to show officials.

New Foods at the Ray Cammack Shows (RCS) Carnival Midway



Selfie sno-cone, Candy Factory



Flaming Hot cheetos roaster corn and Flaming Hot Cheetos corn in a cup, Corn Shack



Nitro pop kettle corn, Cowboy Kettle Corn



Nutella funnel cake,Oreo churros with filling, Dutchman's Funnel Cake



Flaming Hot Cheetos pizza, Enzo's Pizzeria



Deep fried Tim Tams, deep fried chocolate covered marshmallows, Fair Fix and Sweet Cheeks



Chocolate dipped mini pecan pie, Funnel Cake I and Funnel Cake II



Bacon Nutella pickle, pickle cheese on a stick, Get Pickled



Deep fried baked potato bites, Spud Ranch



Deep fried nachos, spiral fry dog on a stick, Tater Twister

New Foods from New and Returning Vendors, Elsewhere

Rodeo Plaza



Gourmet popsicles, Frio's Gourmet Pops



Rack of lamb with twice baked potato fries, Philly cheesesteak, The Finer Diner

The Junction



Half version of the famous Corny Dog (for kids), Fletcher's Corny Dogs

The Harlon's Turkey Leg Potato, Harlon's BBQ

Arena



Baklava, chicken gyro bowl, falafel on a stick, foolong corn dog, Greek Platters (choice of sandwich with rice and side), Greek salad, gyro (beef and lamb, chicken, Mediterranean sausage, seafood and falafel options), home cut fries, and gluten free gyro bowls- Greek Grill





Circle Drive



Gluten free fried treats including funnel cake, Oreo style sandwich cookies



Churros, yeast and cake doughnuts

The Golden Buckle Foodie competition, which will be held on March 9, will determine the best of this year's culinary delights. Last year's champs included Custom Confection's fried brownie ball with ice cream for Best Fried Food and Holmes Smokehouse's bacon chili cheeseburger as the Classic Fair Food winner.

