35 Bay Area and Beach Restaurants Worth A Drive From Houston This Weekend

Relax at Cabo in Clear Lake Photo courtesy of Cabo

With the fourth of July falling on a Tuesday, many folks will be taking an extended weekend starting... well... probably right now. If you're staying home, but looking for a quick day or overnight trip to the coast, or maybe are just in search of a spot to chill on the water within an hour's drive of Houston, look no further. Already got the hotel booked in Galveston and need a good burger spot for the family? We got that too.

Houston Press contributor Jennifer Fuller, a resident of Clear Lake, has spent the past few months tracking down the best waterfront, beach and bay area dining outside of Houston. Here's the best for your long weekend.

Outriggers, always a good choice when you yourself are an angler. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

10 Best Patios in Clear Lake and Nearby Areas

Summer is just about here. Flip-flops, frozen drinks and patio hopping are on the agendas of many people, especially down here by the bay. To make your hunt for that perfect patio a little easier, the Houston Press has put together a list of ten patios in the Clear Lake and nearby areas that just might help make this summer one to remember.

Steve's Landing rocks a killer view Photo by Jennifer Fuller

10 Spots To Check Out on Galveston Island

Memorial Day is here and if you’re thinking of spending the holiday with sand in your toes, salt in your hair and good food in your belly, this list is for you. Houston Press spent a few days in Galveston and dined at some well-known favorites, and also checked out some island jewels you might not have heard about.

Choose from a variety of sweet or savory waffles from Seabrook Waffle Co. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

5 Best Breakfast Gems In The Bay Area

Creamy Eggs Benedict topped with crab meat and lobster made by chefs who know what they’re doing is an absolute treat. Top it off with a spicy Bloody Mary and you have found brunch paradise. Down in the Bay area, breakfast can be enjoyed by the lake, outside under magnificent trees or in an elegant restaurant. Below is a list of a few unique brunch and breakfast spots certain to have something for everyone.

The Bakkhus Burger at Bakkhus Taverna Photo by Jennifer Fuller

10 Best Burgers In Houston's Bay Area

May is Burger Month, and with Cinco de Mayo out of the way, it’s time to put America’s favorite dish back on center stage. We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 burgers in Houston’s Bay Area for you to try if you haven’t yet.

From kid-friendly patios to adult-only establishments, we have a burger dining experience for you.

Soak in the sunset on the bayou at Marais. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Fine Dining on The Bayou: First Look at Dickinson's Newest Restaurant Marais

With a population of around 20,000 people, the residents of Dickinson are in the loop about anything and everything going on in their little city. One of the most recent local interests is a new Cajun-fusion restaurant, Marais, pronounced mah-rey and meaning swamp or bayou, appropriately named since it is located right on Dickinson Bayou. Marais just opened this April, so the Houston Press decided to take a first look at this new area gem.

