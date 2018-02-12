Meat-Free Fridays: Where to Eat in Houston For Lent 2018

Sure you're sacrificing meat, but you don't have to sacrifice flavor.

After the decadence of "Fat Tuesday," the 40 days of Lent begin. Though Lenten season is a time of prayer, atonement, and sacrifice (traditionally in the form of meat-free Fridays), that doesn't mean you need to give up on flavor. From Friday night-only bouillabaisse to sloppy cheese enchiladas, these local restaurants are offering delectable seafood/veggie dishes to get you through the season.

Ambrosia, 2003 Lexington

Share Southeast Asian small plates, with vegetarian and seafood options such as Thai shrimp risotto, tamarind salmon and veggie samosas.

Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby

The menu at Goode Company’s Armadillo Palace features grilled Redfish on the Half Shell (10 ounces for $27); Gulf Oysters Rockefeller topped with Herbsaint creamed spinach and Hollandaise sauce (three for $10, six for $18); and a Gulf Coast Platter, which includes cornmeal-crusted oysters, shrimp and redfish, and fries ($27).