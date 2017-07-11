23 New Happy Hours Every Houstonian Should Check Out

EXPAND Monkberry Moon Delight at Killen's STQ Photo courtesy of Killen's STQ

Oh, happy hour. That post work bliss that entails cheap drinks, cheap bar snacks and some down time, preferably with strangers, exasperated co-workers or even better: good friends. These days, it's near impossible to keep up with new restaurant and bar happy hours, so look to this list to guide you. This is a roundup of all the hot new happy hours in town. Have at it.

Pax Americana, 4319 Montrose

The Montrose hub's new happy hour menu launches on Wednesday, July 12, and every Tuesday to Sunday thereafter, from 5 to 7 p.m. with $5 classic cocktails, $7 wines by the glass, and $5 Drumroll American Pale Ale from Colorado-based Odell Brewing. Chef Martha de Leon also offers locally-sourced small plates in the $5 to $10 range including Korean red pepper pork ribs, market catch crudo, a panzanella salad and much more.

Killen's STQ, 2231 S. Voss

Featuring a mix of new and signature small plates, including pork rillette toasts, duck confit quesadillas and tandoori beef skewers, the brand new happy hour at Killen's STQ— one of the best new restaurants in Houston— also features a number of summertime cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. All happy hour bites and sips are $7 to $12 at the bar or on the patio.

It's actually a "happy hour and a half," but we don't have to get all technical with the name, right? All you really need to know is that Better Luck Tomorrow — yes, the Bobby Heugel/Justin Yu dream team bar in the Heights that serves tasty cocktails, wine and beer, and incredible bar food — is jumping into the happy hour game starting Monday, July 3.

BLT's happy hour draws a little from the happy hours at its sister entities, Anvil (Heugel's operation) and Public Services Wine and Whisky (Yu and somm Justin Vann's operation), with half-priced cocktails and 25-percent-off bottles of wine on offer every Monday to Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

