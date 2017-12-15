Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hit Up a Massive Tamale and Mole Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Star Wars specials at Cane Rosso

Friday through Sunday

1835 North Shepherd, 4306 Yoakum

Both locations of the Star Wars-obsessed, Neapolitan-style pizzeria will be celebrating the release of The Last Jedi with themed specials. Guests can expect a C-3PO pizza (featuring three cheeses: mozzarella, provolone and goat); cocktails like the Red 5 (ruby red vodka, aperol, simple syrup lime) and Cloud City (bourbon, pear liqueur, blood orange, lemon, simple syrup, red wine floater); and Yub Nub, a special brew by Dallas-based Noble Rey Brewing Company. Even better, come dressed in costume and you'll receive half off your pizza. Staff will also be decked out in Star Wars T-shirts and you can expect a marathon of past Star Wars movies as well.

Annual Chili Cook-Off at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

2306 Brazos

Little Woody’s Midtown is celebrating winter by firing up its annual chili cook-off. Guests are invited for cold beer, college football and a chance to be crowned the top chili head and win some serious prizes. Those who aren’t participating in the cook-off can show up to taste the competition. If you are interest in signing up to compete, you can sign up at the bar or via email at midtown@littlewoodrows.com. 21 and up only.

Ugly Sweater Brunch at Izakaya

Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m.

318 Gray,

The Japanese gastropub is teaming up with The Brunch Society to host an Ugly Sweater Brunch. The doors open at 11 a.m. for early arrivals, but from 1 to 5 p.m. there will be plenty of sweater-related fun and games, including a judging on the ugliest mound of knitting. Deejay FXBOXolmos will be keeping the music going, and there will be a specially-priced brunch menu to order from. There is no admission charge.

Holler for Southern Goods at Holler Brewing Co.

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.

2206 Edwards St.

To help raise funds for the rebuilding of Southern Goods after a fire that destroyed its kitchen last month, Holler Brewing Co. will be hosting chef Lyle Bento and general manager Ruben Zamarippa for a Southern Goods pop-up for damage relief.

Massive Mole and Tamale Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3601 Kirby

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos is capping off its 12 Days of Mole with a Massive Mole and Tamale Brunch Buffet. The brunch will feature every mole from the course of the mole event, plus over a dozen assorted tamales and sides. Brunch is $32 per person. The drive-up tamale stand is also open in the restaurant’s parking lot on the corner of Richmond and Kirby.

