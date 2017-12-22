Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Holiday Kolache Pop-Ups

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Arnold’s Second Annual Naughty List at Conservatory

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

1010 Prairie

Join Saint Arnold and Conservatory for a night of epic proportions, as the brewery takes over 31 taps on the tap wall. The event will start as soon as Conservatory opens and will steam roll straight through happy hour and through late night, with a tap list including awesomeness like Fuzzy Wuzzy Honey Saison, Bishops Barrel 19 Christmas Ale aged in Chardonnay barrels with cherries and Brett, and Up & Adam Sherry Divine Reserve 16 Adambier aged in Sherry casks.

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until sold out)

550 Heights

Revival Market is celebrating the holidays with a special kolache pop-up. Flavors include spiced apple and ricotta, apricot and cream cheese, kielbasa and cheddar, and chicken sausage. Get them for $2.50 a pop from 8 a.m. until they run out.

Second Annual Festivus at Holler Brewing Co.

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

2206 Edwards

Come ready to air your grievances with at the second annual Festivus event, day filled with feats of strength brought to you by neighboring fitness studios, and a cringe-worthy Elaine Benes Little Kicks dance-off to cap off the evening. To mark the occasion, Holler will be releasing its Festivus MiracAle, a Belgian ale brewed with holiday spices, sans the over-commercialization. Patrick Feges and Erin Smith of the upcoming Feges BBQ will be popping in and firing up the mobile smoker with a special menu, as well.

King’s Kolache Christmas Eve Pop-Up at King’s BierHaus

Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

2044 East T.C. Jester

King’s is taking its best wursts and making a variety of kolache at at Christmas Eve Pop-Up. During the pop-up, the bar will be fully open and featuring a bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary specials along with 30+ German drafts (King's will close for the day after the pop-up). Get flavors like three cheese with smoked Polish sausage, fresh jalapeño and spicy kielbasa, reuben served with house thousand island and sweet cream cheese with melted strawberries.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining

Sunday and Monday

Check out our Holiday Dining Guide to see the entire lineup of Christmas Eve and Day specials and restaurant openings, from splurge-worthy holiday feasts to family-friendly brunches.

