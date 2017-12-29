Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Ringing in the New Year

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

NYE Hawker Night Market Food Festival at Conservatory

Sunday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

1010 Prairie

Houston's first food hall and underground beer garden will be transforming into a full-on night market for New Year’s Eve. The bar will have beer and wine specials alongside a DJ and a variety of street food dishes all under $6 — think chicken wings, tamales, elote, sweet empanadas, chicken karaage, balut and veggie, chicken and beef skewers. Noble Rot will be offering $15 bottles of Champagne and the Beer Garden will be offering all speciality beer bottles for $10.

New Year’s Eve at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

1039 Yale

The modern icehouse will be celebrating the New Year with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, plus specials like all-you-can-eat fried chicken, caviar and tater tots.

New Year’s Eve and Day Dining

Sunday and Monday

Check out our “Ring in 2018” Dining Guide for the entire lineup of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day specials and openings, from low-key dinners and bubbly-popping multi-course affairs to next day, hair-of-the-dog brunches.

The Slightly Stoopid “Commitment” Burger at Liberty Kitchen

Monday, hours vary by location

1050 Studewood, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill

Liberty Kitchen is tempting locals to put their resolutions to the side by ordering an over-the-top Slightly Stoopid “Commitment” Burger on New Year’s Day. Starting with a prime-rib/brisket grind patty stacked with chicken-fried and sugar-cured bacon, American cheese, pimento cheese dip, deviled egg, BRC’s burger sauce and all the goodies, the burger comes with a side of pork belly, chicken-fried spam- and lobster tempura gravy fries plus a six-ounce Lush Lunch Infamous Brewing draft pull for $39.18. The locations will also be open for a post NYE “Morning After” brunch, featuring offerings like bloodys, fried oyster-stuffed omelets, red velvet waffles and Dixie fried chicken, and pork belly carnitas Benedict.

The Hangover Cure Day 2018 at Lucky’s Pub

Monday, opens at 11 a.m.

801 Saint Emanual

Need help recovering from your NYE festivities? Head to the hangover party at the EaDo location of Lucky’s Pub. The bar will open at 11 a.m. and feature $3 Bloodys and Chambulls and $6 mimosa and bellini pitchers. Party goers can also soak up last night's bad decisions with a brunch buffet, offering make your own tacos, fruit and cheese platters, pancakes, and items for luck like black-eyed peas, cabbage and pork carnitas.

