Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sunday Brunch and Galveston Restaurant Week

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Indie Chefs Week

Friday through Sunday

3201 Louisiana

Founded by Foreign & Domestic, Indie Chefs Week brings together the nation’s hottest up-and-coming chefs for a special dinner series. On Friday and Saturday, a set of ten different chefs will each take a course for a ten-course tasting menu; and on the last night, all 20 chefs will team up to create a ten-course knockout meal. Tickets for each night ($150 for nights one and two and $175 for night three) are sold separately and include free wine. The lineup of local chefs includes Jill Bartolome of Aqui, Lyle Bento of Southern Goods, Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Better Luck Tomorrow and Public Services Wine & Whisky.

Galveston Restaurant Week

Beginning Saturday

Starting Saturday, January 6 and running through Sunday, January 21, restaurants around the island will be offering two- and/or three-course dinners for $20-$35, and two-course lunches, breakfast and brunches for $10-$20. Participating restaurants include favorites like Shrimp N Stuff, Gaido’s, Number 13 and Porch Cafe (see the entire lineup online).

BOH Sneak Preview and Pop Up at Wooster’s Garden

Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.

3315 Milam

Chef Ben McPherson will be offering a preview of his latest concept, BOH, with a sure-to-be-glorious pasta-pop-up at Wooster's Garden. Stop by to dine on spaghetti carbonara with bacon, caramelized onion, peas, egg yolk, black pepper and parm; lasagna bolognese with a traditional veal bolognese sauce, mozzarella and béchamel;

pappardelle with braised duck ragu, ricotta salata, pistachio and green olive; and brandade gnocchi with clams, capers and parsley sauce.

Tasting Notes at Camerata at Paulie’s

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. welcome, 4 p.m. tasting

1834 Westheimer

Nameless Sounds and Camerata have teamed up for a unique experience for the ear, nose and palate. Tasting Notes will feature six wines and six musicians, each musician performing a short improvisation for the tasting of a specially paired wine. Tickets are $125 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Nameless Sound’s work with young people in Houston homeless shelters, refugee communities, public schools and community centers.

Sunday Brunch at The Pass & Provisions

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

807 Taft

This local favorite is expanding its weekend brunch service to include Sundays, with an impressive brunch menu and beverage options including things like lamb and egg dosa, lobster egg benny with saffron hollandaise and a breakfast sausage burger with hashbrowns, fried egg and Tobasco mayo. Provisions and the bar will also be open for happy hour and dinner on Sundays, as Mondays become P&P’s new day of rest.

