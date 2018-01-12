 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Rouxpour is just one of the local spot competing at this weekend's Gumbo Smackdown.
The Rouxpour is just one of the local spot competing at this weekend's Gumbo Smackdown.
Photo by Troy Fields

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Gumbo Smackdown

Brooke Viggiano | January 12, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square
Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
2711 Plaza

Houstonia’s fifth annual Gumbo Smackdown will take place at Sugar Land Town Square. Chefs will compete for the city’s best gumbo as festival goers taste, vote, sip and mingle. Tickets are $50 for unlimited food and drink (21 and up), $20 for children 13 and up, and free for kids under 12. 

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at SpindleTap Brewery
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
10622 Hirsch

Hit up SpindleTap’s second annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival for spicy samples, a hot pepper eating contest with a $250 cash prize, and other goodies like live music and a kids bounce house. The indoor event celebrates National Hot Sauce Day and benefits local charity Curefest, an entirely volunteer organization that raises money for cancer research. Tickets (available at the door or on Groupon) are $10 for adults.

Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats
Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m.
3414 Washington

Urban Eats will be opening up early for those who want to cheer on the Houston Marathon runners. Guests can stay warm with free coffee refills and enjoy artisan breakfast sandwiches and pastries, with the full brunch menu available beginning at 10 a.m.

Winterfest and Feges BBQ Pop Up at Plonk! Beer & Wine Bistro
Sunday, doors open at noon
1214 West 43rd

Plonk’s Winterfest will feature performances by the Polyrhythmics from Seattle, Washington, plus local favorites Mitch Jacobs and Old Dog & The New Tricks. In addition, chefs Patrick and Erin Feges will be hosting a Feges BBQ pop-up, featuring gochujang-kissed St. Lous ribs with cucumber salad; smoked meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, and brisket burnt ends with dirty rice. All plates are $10, available from 2 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Chefs Pop Up with Gary Ly and Dory Fung at Wooster’s Garden
Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.
3315 Milam

Chef Gary Ly (former chef de cuisine of Underbelly) and pastry chef Dory Fung (former pastry chef of Yauatcha and Houston Country Club) are teaming up for a Sunday feast featuring dinner and dessert. Nosh on a la carte dishes like fried butternut hash with nuoc mam aioli, green onion pho with winter veggies, honey goat panna cotta with beet cake and kettle corn ice cream sandwiches.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >