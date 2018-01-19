Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Your Weight in Chili at the Chili Quest and Beer Fest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

H-Town Shakedown at Mongoose Versus Cobra

Friday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1011 McGowen

The fan-favorite Midtown craft beer and cocktail bar will be closing out 8th Wonder Brewery’s H-Town Shakedown once again. Stop by to enjoy beer cocktails, including the staple Turf and Tonic and cocktails featuring Dream Shake, Intellectuale, Hopston and Haterade.

Chili Quest & Beer Fest on Galveston Island

Friday and Saturday, vendors open at 10 a.m.

23rd and Strand

Yaga’s ninth annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Island, kicking off with a special party at Yaga’s Café on Friday and continuing with the festival on Saturday. In addition to chili and beer sampling, the festival will offer live music, a 5K fun run/walk, a washer pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about. Tickets are $10 for chili tasting, $30 for beer tasting or $37 for the combo, with VIP options available.

One Year Celebration at Caboose BBQ

Friday and Saturday

113 East Sealy (Alvin)

The Alvin ‘que joint is turning one this Saturday, and to celebrate it’s offering FREE BBQ coupons to anyone who comes by for lunch or dinner between now and Saturday, January 20. Guests get to draw for a prize coupon redeemable on their next visit, with prizes including free chopped beef sandwiches, berry praline bread puddings, pimento cheese sandwiches, brisket deviled eggs, stuffed jalapeños, two-meat plates and a handful of whole briskets. To add more sauce to the celebration, the first 25 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday will receive free bbq for a year (the lucky winners will be given a coupon that grants you one free two-meat plate a week for the remainder of 2018).

Whole Hoggin with Feges BBQ and Isastegi at Camerata

Sunday, beginning at 4 to 8 p.m.

1834 Westheimer

As part of its Basque festival celebration, Camerata is bringing The Mari family, legendary cider producer of Isasteg,i to the United States for the first time. To kick things off, Patrick and Erin Feges will be serving a whole hog, yogurt slaw, loaded baked potato salad and winter root vegetable succotash ($20/plate). Camerata will also be hosting the second annual Porrón-pouring competition during the event. Contestants will be judged based on the creativity and execution of their pours.

Chef Pop Up with Hieu Truong at Wooster's Garden

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

3315 Milam

Aqui chef Hieu Truong will be popping into Wooster’s Garden, offering an eclectic menu that is sure to rid you of the Sunday Scaries. Get a la carte items including citrus yellowtail crudo, goi ca spring rolls, curried shrimp with jalapeño bread pudding and beef bourguignon with panko-crusted gnocchi.

