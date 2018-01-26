 


Hit the Woodlands Waterway for an afternoon of Saint Arnold brews.EXPAND
Photo by Doogie Roux

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Saint Arnold's Pub Crawl Heads to The Woodlands

Brooke Viggiano | January 26, 2018 | 5:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Australia Day at Platypus Brewing
Friday, noon to midnight
1902 Washington

Celebrate Australia Day at Houston’s favorite Aussie brewery, Platypus Brewing. The all day party will feature a special Plum Gose with Murray River Salt beer release, live music and Aussie meat pies.

Griff’s Annual Crawfish & Shrimp Fundraiser
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
3416 Roseland

Griff’s is raising money for the St. Patrick's Day Parade at its seventh annual fundraising event. The lineup includes live music from the Zydeco Dots and the Tomes, plenty of flowing beer and drink specials, and a crawfish and shrimp boil.

Saint Arnold’s Woodlands Pub Crawl
Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Woodlands Waterway

Saint A’s fan favorite pub crawl is once again taking over The Woodlands, with stops at Baker St. Pub & Grill, The Refuge Bar & Bistro, Yucatan Taco Stand, Bar Louie, Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar, and a final stop at The Goose’s Acre, where crawlers can pick up their well-deserved pint glass. Hit up any of the first five stops between 2 and 3 p.m. to pick up your punch card, then head out for a day of brews and fun. 

Whiskey in the Winter 2018 at Yellow Rose Distilling
Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.
1224 North Post Oak

Yellow Rose Distilling is teaming up with SoléAna Stables for an evening of friends, fundraising and whiskey. Guests can expect live music, savory bites provided by Life As She Does It, tours of Yellow Rose Distilling and three award-winning whiskeys. Tickets are $100 per person, with designated driver and group sponsorship packages also available; and proceeds go directly to the development of SoléAna Stables, a non-profit organization that provides equine therapeutic riding to individuals with special needs in the greater Houston area.

Feges BBQ Pop Up at Wooster’s Garden
Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.
3315 Milam

Feges BBQ’s Erin and Patrick Feges will be popping up for a special Sunday feast at Wooster’s Garden. The menu will include Thai peanut butter St. Louis ribs with papaya salad, smoked chicken wings with white Alabama bbq sauce, beef belly burnt ends with dirty rice and bulgogi pork belly with rice, carrots and onions.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

